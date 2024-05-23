5 things to know about visiting Caladesi Island State Park, a secluded island

Did you know that Florida has a secluded island with gorgeous beaches that are only accessible by boat? It also costs less than $10 for each boat that wants to park and enjoy the island.

Caladesi State Park, near Tampa on Florida’s southwest coast, would be only about a 10-minute drive from Palm Harbor, if it were accessible by car.

“The beach on Caladesi Island is one of the most stunning stretches of sand on the planet,” USA TODAY’s “10Best” wrote in 2022.

“At this secluded beach the sand seems whiter and the water more teal colored than anywhere else. Shell hunters will appreciate the pickings and nature lovers will find plenty of small critters to watch.”

Here are five things to know about visiting Caladesi Island State Park’s secluded beaches.

Do you have to pay to go to Caladesi Island?

Yes. Those who want to enjoy the beach at Caladesi Island State Park do have to pay a fee, but it only costs $6 per boat of up to eight people. It’s only $2 for each additional admission if you have more than eight people on your boat.

If you kayak there, entry is cheaper than the price for a boat full of people. Admission is only $2 per kayaker.

You can even pay your daily fee before you go, on the Florida State Parks’ website. The park is open from 8 a.m. to sunset, 365 days a year.

Can you walk to Caladesi State Park?

No. Caladesi Island State Park is only accessible by boat. But you don’t have to own a boat to enjoy the island.

There’s a ferry to Caladesi that runs from the island above it, Honeymoon Island, which is also a state park. But, you’ll have to pay for admission to Honeymoon Island and the ferry ride.

Here are the admission prices for Honeymoon Island State Park:

$8 per vehicle (two to eight people).

$4 single-occupant vehicle.

$2 pedestrians, bicyclists, extra passengers, passengers in vehicle with holder of Annual Individual Entrance Pass.

Here are the admission prices for the ferry from Honeymoon Island State Park to Caladesi Island State Park:

$18 per adult.

$9 for children ages 6 to 12.

Children 5 and younger ride free.

Is camping allowed on Caladesi Island?

Yes, you can camp in your boat at Caladesi Island.

It costs $24 per night, tax included, for reservable sites and a nonrefundable $6.70 reservation fee and a $7 nightly utility fee. You can make a camping reservation at Caladesi by calling the park at 800-326-3521.

Are dogs allowed on Caladesi Island State Park?

Pets are not allowed on the beaches at Caladesi Island State Park, according to park rules. But you can bring them to the island, as long as you keep them leashed and off of the beach.

“Where allowed, pets must be kept on a hand-held leash no longer than six feet and well-behaved at all times,” park rules say.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Florida's Caladesi Island is only accessible by boat. Here's how to visit