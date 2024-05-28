5 THINGS TO KNOW: How to get summer food for children through Choctaw Nation

May 28—The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma gives information on the tribe's Summer Food Service Program and where to pick up weekly packages around the reservation.

1 Is there an application for the program?

No, there is no application needed for the program.

2 Does my child have to be Native American to participate in the program?

No, all children under the age of 18 are invited to participate in the program.

3 Where in Pittsburg County can I pick up a weekly package?

Pittsburg County's location is located at Dream City Church, 124 V Hubert Smith Dr. in McAlester.

4 What time is pickup available?

Pickup is available every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pickup is grab and go and will be at a first come, first serve basis.

5 Where can I find the locations for other counties?

Visit www.choctawnation.com/services/summer-food-service/ to see the full list of locations across the reservation. Parents can also call 580-642-7022 for additional information.

—Derrick James