5 THINGS TO KNOW: How to get summer food for children through Choctaw Nation

Derrick James, McAlester News-Capital, Okla.
·1 min read

May 28—The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma gives information on the tribe's Summer Food Service Program and where to pick up weekly packages around the reservation.

1 Is there an application for the program?

No, there is no application needed for the program.

2 Does my child have to be Native American to participate in the program?

No, all children under the age of 18 are invited to participate in the program.

3 Where in Pittsburg County can I pick up a weekly package?

Pittsburg County's location is located at Dream City Church, 124 V Hubert Smith Dr. in McAlester.

4 What time is pickup available?

Pickup is available every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pickup is grab and go and will be at a first come, first serve basis.

5 Where can I find the locations for other counties?

Visit www.choctawnation.com/services/summer-food-service/ to see the full list of locations across the reservation. Parents can also call 580-642-7022 for additional information.

—Derrick James