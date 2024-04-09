5 THINGS TO KNOW: National Pet Day tips for dog adoptions

Apr. 9—Dr. Julie Buzby, an integrative veterinarian and founder of ToeGrips for Dogs, offers dog adoption tips for National Pet Day.

1 When is National Pet Day?

April 11 is National Pet Day. It is a day to celebrate the joy pets bring to our lives, as well as a day to encourage people to adopt animals that are in shelters waiting for their "furever" home. "Don't shop! Adopt!" has become the unofficial holiday motto.

2 What's a main consideration when adopting a dog?

Do your homework — make sure the dog is right for you. While adopting a dog is exciting, far too often people don't consider whether the dog will fit their lifestyle. Make sure you have the time, energy, space, patience and financial means to take care of your dog.

3 What else is important prior to a dog adoption?

Spend time with the dog before committing. Get to know the dog by sitting together in an adoption room and going on a walk together. This can help you appreciate the dog's personality better and even provide insights into challenges you might face at home. Many shelters/rescues encourage you to bring other doggy family members to a meet-and-greet before adopting.

4 Are finances a consideration?

Count the cost. In addition to the adoption fee, dogs need leashes, collars, food and a lifetime of veterinary care. Make sure you are financially prepared to invest in your dog. Acquiring pet health insurance at the time of adoption may also be a wise idea.

5 What about the transition period when a dog is adopted?

Be patient in the transition. From potty training to socialization, training often takes time — patience is important.

—James Beaty