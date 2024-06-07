5 THINGS TO KNOW: What is the McAlester Trap and Release Program and how does it work?

Jun. 7—The McAlester Trap and Release program gives information on how the program works and how people can help through volunteering or donations.

1 What is the trap and release program?

McAlester Catch and Release works to combat the feral cat population by fixing dozens of cats, fostering lots of kittens, and rescuing loads of felines since the group first began in 2019.

2 How does the program work?

The group traps cats and then transports them to Patton Animal Hospital in McAlester or Happy Paws Smart Choice Spay and Neuter Clinic in Checotah as well as to several spay and neuter events held across Oklahoma. The cat is then fixed, given a rabies vaccine, and if needed, broad spectrum antibiotics.

Cats that are not considered adoptable are given a distinct ear notch and detailed photos are taken of the cat's face for further identification purposes before being returned to the area where they came from to keep new cats from moving into the area.

Catch and release stops the breeding cycle, including mating behavior like roaming, yowling, spraying, and fighting.

3 Where are most cat colonies located in McAlester?

A large majority of cat colonies in McAlester are within residential areas with a majority stemming from people feeding the cats.

4 Can I adopt a cat through the program?

Yes, the program currently has several cats that are available for adoption. Photos of the cats can be found on the program's Facebook page "McAlester Trap and Release."

5 How can I donate or volunteer?

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, contact the group's Facebook page "McAlester Catch and Release." To donate to the group's account at Patton Animal Hospital, call the vet's office at 918-423-1960.

—Derrick James