5 things to do in Florida if Disney, other theme parks aren't in your budget

If you can’t afford to take your family to Disney World this summer, don’t worry.

There are plenty of adventure and theme parks around the state that will keep the whole family entertained at a cheaper price than the cost to visit the happiest place on earth.

And you might think that Busch Gardens is a cheaper alternative to Disney, but it isn’t unless their tickets are on sale.

A single-day ticket to Busch Gardens without a discount is around $100, while a single-day, single-park ticket to Disney World rings in around $109 on the low end (they can be as expensive as $190).

Here’s a roundup of five fun Florida attractions that are good alternatives to visiting Disney World.

What is the world's largest indoor obstacle park?

Planet Obstacle claims to be the world’s largest indoor obstacle park and is located about a half-hour away from Orlando, in Lake Mary.

The obstacle course is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and it only costs $30 for an all day pass. There are lower prices for one and two-hour play passes and a discounted evening play pass that is good for the hours of 7 to 9 p.m.

Planet Obstacle has a two-level aerial ropes course (with a 220-foot-long zip-line), a kids ropes course, ninja warrior obstacle courses for adults and kids, bumper cars, rock climbing walls, foam pits, a trampoline basketball court and more.

How much does it cost to go to Dezerland Park?

Dezerland Park is an indoor adventure park in Orlando that claims to be Florida’s largest indoor attraction and has 850,000 square feet of activities for the whole family.

Dezerland has more than 20 attractions inside, including one of the longest indoor karting tracks in the state, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, an arcade, bowling, a movie theater, an augmented reality theater, bumper cars and a couple of museums, just to name a few.

It’s free to park and enter Dezerland. Each attraction is individually priced and prices for each activity range from around $15 to around $50.

Does Panama City have a water park?

If you live closer to Florida’s Gulf Coast or just want to avoid the summer crowds in Orlando, Shipwreck Island Waterpark in Panama City Beach could be perfect for you.

The 15-acre waterpark has plenty of slides, a kiddy pool, wave pool, lazy river and a zip line that you can ride to drop into the middle of a “shipwreck” in a pool.

Tickets cost around $50 per person and season passes for unlimited visits during the summer are around $130.

Does Panama City Beach have an amusement park?

Not only is there a water park in Panama City Beach, there’s also an amusement park, with the only rollercoaster in town, called Race City.

Race City not only has a rollercoaster, it has other thrill rides, go-kart tracks, “putt-in-glow” blacklight mini golf, an indoor arcade and even a haunted house.

Unlimited armbands, which provide access to all of Race City’s attractions, cost around $54 per person. If you don’t purchase an unlimited armband, all attractions are priced separately and range from around $7 to around $30.

How big is Rapids Water Park?

If you want to visit a water park that is cheaper than Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon or Universal’s Volcano Bay, but live in southeast Florida, there’s a closer and cheaper water park in Palm Beach County.

Rapids Water Park in Riviera Beach is a 30-acre water park with more than 40 slides and attractions and the park just added a new slide this year, called “Mega Mayhem.”

A single day pass for Rapids Water Park is $60 (usually $65) when you buy ahead of time online and season passes are around $80.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Disney World alternatives: 5 cheaper Florida family attractions