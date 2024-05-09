5 summer job ideas for teens in Albuquerque this summer

May 8—Here are five opportunities for high school students interested in earning some extra cash and valuable work experience this summer.

Doggie Daycare Attendant

The Animal Humane New Mexico is hiring a doggie daycare attendant to supervise the animals staying at the Doggie Day Care and Boarding Center. The ideal candidate is a person who loves all breeds of dogs, can maintain professionalism, good customer service skills, is attentive and has strong observation skill and be comfortable standing for longer than three hours at a time. Duties will include ensuring dogs are safe, stress-free and having fun, monitoring behavior to identify issues and prevent altercations, dispense meals to animals, administer medication as necessary, sanitize boarding suites daily and interact with pet owners while setting up appointments. Interested individuals can apply online.

Location: 615 Wyoming SE, 505-255-7529

Wage: Starts at $14 an hour

Day Range: Weekends as needed

Shift: 8-hour shifts

Front Desk Associate at Doggie Daycare

The Animal Humane New Mexico is hiring a front desk associate to provide office and clerical services to clients and walk-ins at the Center, which offers day care, boarding, grooming, agility and behavior classes. The position duties will include office reception and administrative duties including greeting customers, answering the phone, record keeping, account maintenance, cash processing, data entry and word processing. The job requires a high school diploma or equivalent combination of education training and experience. Apply for the position online.

Location: 615 Wyoming SE, 505-255-7529

Wage: Starts at $14 an hour

Day Range: Weekends as needed

Shift: 8-hour shifts

Temporary work with the city

The city of Albuquerque is hiring temporary workers for summer and seasonal departments in areas such as recreation, office work and labor. Recreation position duties would include assisting in the implementation of various recreation programs, providing assistance and information to program participants, as well as performing various tasks related to the assigned area of responsibility. Office work would include clerical tasks such as sorting, filing and copying. Labor jobs entail manual labor such as general maintenance across a wide range of the city's facilities and operations. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age, though 15-year-olds may be eligible with a required work permit. Apply for the position online.

Location: varies by job

Wage: $12 an hour

Youth Seasonal Worker Labor-Weed Litter

The city of Albuquerque is hiring seasonal workers for manual labor tasks throughout the city. The ideal candidate knows the principles and procedures of semi-skilled manual labor, general cleaning and maintenance techniques, how to operate basic maintenance equipment and tools, and occupational hazards and standard safety practices. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age, though 15-year-olds may be eligible with a required work permit. Apply for the position online.

Location: varies by job

Wage: varies by job

Summer Seasonal Food Service Program

The city of Albuquerque is hiring seasonal workers for various food services program positions throughout the summer. Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply. Preferred skills for the position include basic math skills, record keeping, food preparation and distribution practices, sanitation and sterilization procedures, concise communication skills and the ability to maintain effective working relationships with others.

Location: varies by job

Wage: $12-$16.50