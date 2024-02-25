5-Star Stew Recipes You’ll Want To Make on Repeat
These are the 17 stew recipes our readers love the most.
Few dishes satisfy as much as stews. A pot slowly bubbling away on the back of the stove goes hand in hand with lazy Sundays and relaxed, cozy suppers. They are the epitome of comfort.
Not all of my stews have played out that way IRL. I've had some clunkers, ones that didn't pay off for all of the steps or expenses they took.
These stews are guaranteed to be winners. And you don't have to take it from me—each of the recipes below has won plenty of 5-star reviews from our readers over the years. Read on to hear what they loved about them. Maybe soon you'll have your pot simmering on the stove for a dinner that's bound to win everyone's approval.
Irish Beef Stew
"Made this stew for my Irish boyfriend. He said it's the best stew he's ever had. He had two helpings and had to stop himself from going for a third. Also said that he doesn't care that it may have ingredients that are not authentic to an Irish stew - because it was absolutely delicious." -Rose
Get Recipe: Irish Beef Stew
Quick Easy Fish Stew
"Complex flavours in a simple and quick recipe. I was amazed at how good this stew is. It was simply delicious! Definitely is going to be one of my go-to recipes!" -Wendy
Get Recipe: Quick Easy Fish Stew
Spring Lamb Stew
"I did this for supper last night and 3 of us ate the whole recipe. Wonderful change up to stew using fresh springs ingredients. Could not get my hands on green garlic so I substituted leek and some ramps." -Jamie
Get Recipe: Spring Lamb Stew
Slow Cooker Beef Stew
"This was a great stew! I loved it. It was very classic and straightforward. I used rutabega but would have loved parsnips ." -Heather
Get Recipe: Slow Cooker Beef Stew
Carbonnade Beef and Beer Stew
"This was delicious. Made it Duchesse de Bourgogne (a Flemish Red sour ale). Instead of serving it with Pommes Frites or a mashed potato and Brussel sprout hash as is traditional, I decided to do something a little different. I served it with Brussel sprout latkes (fried in duck fat instead of schmaltz). It was a BIG hit." -Michael
Get Recipe: Carbonnade Beef and Beer Stew
Bacalau (Portugest Salt Cod Stew)
"Really nice and comforting. Subtle flavours except for the olives, but I love it and so does our 2 year old. A new family favourite!" -Anna
Get Recipe: Bacalhau (Portuguese Salt Cod Stew)
Roasted Vegetable and Chicken Stew
"I truly came here for inspiration, and I was not disappointed! This recipe is excellent and it finally gave me a reason to break open my harissa. I tend to like to pat myself on the back and say that I make a pretty darn tasty chicken soup, but this is knocking it out of the park! NEXT LEVEL!" -Marie
Get Recipe: Hearty Roasted Vegetable and Chicken Stew
Tomatillo Chicken Stew
"First off, I’m picky and I generally find most recipes to be bland. This one, however, is perfect. Absolutely delicious! So much so, I’m going to grow tomatillos in my garden next summer so I can have this all the time. Thank you!!" -Andersee
Get Recipe: Tomatillo Chicken Stew
Asopao De Camarones y Gandules
"It was so delicious! I always love reading Marta's recipes, easy to follow, entertaining and pure flavour. I also like that you get one full meal in just one pot! Works great as a meal prep. I just vary the sides." -Yara
Get Recipe: Asopao de Camarones y Gandules (Puerto Rican Rice Stew With Shrimp and Pigeon Peas)
Beef, Barley, and Mushroom Stew
"I love barley and this was the best. I also agree that it is better the next day! This will be my new GO TO recipe for beef barley soup. Yum yum." -Traveler2130
Get Recipe: Beef and Barley Stew with Mushrooms
African Chicken and Peanut Stew
"Very easy to make, tasted delicious! Used to buy an African peanut and chicken soup years ago which I loved. Haven't seen it recently so thought I'd try this instead. I'm delighted I did--it's really tasty and makes a good, thick consistency. The ginger gives heat and the peanuts flavour. Excellent!" -Jude
Get Recipe: African Chicken Peanut Stew
Rabbit Stew With Mushrooms
"Phenomenal. Served with a grenache wine for Christmas dinner along side roasted root vegetables and set on a purée of celery root. Thank goodness there are leftovers because we made two small rabbits. The stock is so flavorful!" -Pamela
Get Recipe: Rabbit Stew with Mushrooms
Short Rib Stew With Ale
"I made this for 10 people. I followed the recipe to a tee and this was by far the hit of the dinner! I served it along with lots of thick crusty bread and Parmesan crisps and they were licking the pot looking for more. No flawed recipe here!" -Lori
Get Recipe: Short Rib Beef Stew With Ale
Lentil Stew With Sausage
"This turned out to delicious, a hearty lentil stew! I had ground Italian sausage, so I rolled it into little meatballs and browned them, and it worked quite nicely. Very rich and flavorful, and kid approved!" -Penny
Get Recipe: Lentil Stew With Sausage
Pork and Poblano Stew
"I've made this recipe dozens of times and it is always a family favorite. Amazing blend of flavors. The only change I've made is adding some leftover pinto or red beans." -Mike
Get Recipe: Pork and Poblano Stew
Nilagang Baka
"I’m eating this as I type. This recipe is spot on! I’m going down memory lane, as my mother would cook this often when I was growing up. How comforting and delicious. Thank you for this recipe!" - Jessica
Get Recipe: Nilagang Baka (Filipino Beef Stew)
Easy Beef Stew
"This was a great recipe. This will be my go to for beef stew for now on. My family loved it." -Dohna
Read the original article on Simply Recipes.