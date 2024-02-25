5-Star Stew Recipes You’ll Want To Make on Repeat

These are the 17 stew recipes our readers love the most.

Simply Recipes / Mike Lang

Few dishes satisfy as much as stews. A pot slowly bubbling away on the back of the stove goes hand in hand with lazy Sundays and relaxed, cozy suppers. They are the epitome of comfort.

Not all of my stews have played out that way IRL. I've had some clunkers, ones that didn't pay off for all of the steps or expenses they took.

These stews are guaranteed to be winners. And you don't have to take it from me—each of the recipes below has won plenty of 5-star reviews from our readers over the years. Read on to hear what they loved about them. Maybe soon you'll have your pot simmering on the stove for a dinner that's bound to win everyone's approval.



"Made this stew for my Irish boyfriend. He said it's the best stew he's ever had. He had two helpings and had to stop himself from going for a third. Also said that he doesn't care that it may have ingredients that are not authentic to an Irish stew - because it was absolutely delicious." -Rose

Get Recipe: Irish Beef Stew

Elise Bauer

"Complex flavours in a simple and quick recipe. I was amazed at how good this stew is. It was simply delicious! Definitely is going to be one of my go-to recipes!" -Wendy

Get Recipe: Quick Easy Fish Stew

Elise Bauer

"I did this for supper last night and 3 of us ate the whole recipe. Wonderful change up to stew using fresh springs ingredients. Could not get my hands on green garlic so I substituted leek and some ramps." -Jamie

Get Recipe: Spring Lamb Stew

Simply Recipes / Nick Evans

"This was a great stew! I loved it. It was very classic and straightforward. I used rutabega but would have loved parsnips ." -Heather

Get Recipe: Slow Cooker Beef Stew

Elise Bauer

"This was delicious. Made it Duchesse de Bourgogne (a Flemish Red sour ale). Instead of serving it with Pommes Frites or a mashed potato and Brussel sprout hash as is traditional, I decided to do something a little different. I served it with Brussel sprout latkes (fried in duck fat instead of schmaltz). It was a BIG hit." -Michael

Get Recipe: Carbonnade Beef and Beer Stew

Elise Bauer

"Really nice and comforting. Subtle flavours except for the olives, but I love it and so does our 2 year old. A new family favourite!" -Anna

Get Recipe: Bacalhau (Portuguese Salt Cod Stew)

Sally Vargas

"I truly came here for inspiration, and I was not disappointed! This recipe is excellent and it finally gave me a reason to break open my harissa. I tend to like to pat myself on the back and say that I make a pretty darn tasty chicken soup, but this is knocking it out of the park! NEXT LEVEL!" -Marie

Get Recipe: Hearty Roasted Vegetable and Chicken Stew

Elise Bauer

"First off, I’m picky and I generally find most recipes to be bland. This one, however, is perfect. Absolutely delicious! So much so, I’m going to grow tomatillos in my garden next summer so I can have this all the time. Thank you!!" -Andersee

Get Recipe: Tomatillo Chicken Stew

Marta Rivera

"It was so delicious! I always love reading Marta's recipes, easy to follow, entertaining and pure flavour. I also like that you get one full meal in just one pot! Works great as a meal prep. I just vary the sides." -Yara

Get Recipe: Asopao de Camarones y Gandules (Puerto Rican Rice Stew With Shrimp and Pigeon Peas)

Elise Bauer

"I love barley and this was the best. I also agree that it is better the next day! This will be my new GO TO recipe for beef barley soup. Yum yum." -Traveler2130



Get Recipe: Beef and Barley Stew with Mushrooms

Elise Bauer

"Very easy to make, tasted delicious! Used to buy an African peanut and chicken soup years ago which I loved. Haven't seen it recently so thought I'd try this instead. I'm delighted I did--it's really tasty and makes a good, thick consistency. The ginger gives heat and the peanuts flavour. Excellent!" -Jude

Get Recipe: African Chicken Peanut Stew

Elise Bauer

"Phenomenal. Served with a grenache wine for Christmas dinner along side roasted root vegetables and set on a purée of celery root. Thank goodness there are leftovers because we made two small rabbits. The stock is so flavorful!" -Pamela

Get Recipe: Rabbit Stew with Mushrooms

Elise Bauer

"I made this for 10 people. I followed the recipe to a tee and this was by far the hit of the dinner! I served it along with lots of thick crusty bread and Parmesan crisps and they were licking the pot looking for more. No flawed recipe here!" -Lori

Get Recipe: Short Rib Beef Stew With Ale

Elise Bauer, Sabrina Modelle, and Sally Vargas

"This turned out to delicious, a hearty lentil stew! I had ground Italian sausage, so I rolled it into little meatballs and browned them, and it worked quite nicely. Very rich and flavorful, and kid approved!" -Penny

Get Recipe: Lentil Stew With Sausage

Elise Bauer

"I've made this recipe dozens of times and it is always a family favorite. Amazing blend of flavors. The only change I've made is adding some leftover pinto or red beans." -Mike

Get Recipe: Pork and Poblano Stew

Simply Recipes / Shilpa Iyer

"I’m eating this as I type. This recipe is spot on! I’m going down memory lane, as my mother would cook this often when I was growing up. How comforting and delicious. Thank you for this recipe!" - Jessica

Get Recipe: Nilagang Baka (Filipino Beef Stew)

Simply Recipes / Mike Lang

"This was a great recipe. This will be my go to for beef stew for now on. My family loved it." -Dohna

