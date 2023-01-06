5 simple movements to increase mobility as you age

Whether it's getting up to use the bathroom or doing a full-on exercise routine, you're moving all day. But as you get older, it's easy to develop little aches and pains that get in the way of your mobility — that's why it's so crucial to keep limber as much as possible, Jenny McClendon, MS, PT, founder of Jenny Fit Start, tells Yahoo Life.

Want to increase your flexibility, improve your posture and enhance your athletic performance? Give these mobility-enhancing moves from McClendon a try.