5 Pro Tips for Getting Thick Eyebrows, According to Experts

Long gone are the days of pencil-thin, overly-tweezed brows. Thick eyebrows are on trend and here to stay. If you're not naturally gifted with an abundance of eyebrow hair, don't worry—that doesn't mean you’re doomed to have sparse brows forever. Here are some expert tips for growing thicker eyebrows—or at least faking it until you get there.



1. Appy a Topical Product

For an active approach to brow hair growth, Benefit’s National Brow & Beauty Authority Autumn Estelle suggests trying a topical product such as Hubba Brow: Brow Enhancing Serum to your nightly skincare routine. “This serum will improve the appearance of brow volume in just four weeks thanks to a unique blend of provitamin B5, Biotin, and Cassia Alata Leaf Extract—giving you brows that look fuller and healthier over time.” Just make sure your eyebrows are clean and dry when applying the serum, so it penetrates the hairs.



2. Give Your Brows a Massage

On the other hand, if you’re looking for a more homeopathic option that won’t cost you a penny—Estelle recommends giving your brow bone a nightly micro-massage. “Gently use your fingertips to tap over each brow for about 30 seconds. Since every hair is connected to a tiny blood vessel, stimulating blood flow to the brow area can help encourage healthy hair growth,” she explains.



3. Fake The Look Using an Eyebrow Pencil

When it comes to creating the appearance of thicker eyebrows, makeup can work miracles. Estelle calls a micro-lining pencil “a sparse brow’s best friend.”

However, it's crucial to use it properly. “First, select a shade that mirrors the undertone (warm, cool, or neutral) and depth of color (blonde, brown, or black) in your brow. Next, is to leave pops of skin in between each stroke.”



4. Apply Brow Gel

After applying brow pencil, Estelle likes to apply a fiber-based gel such as Gimme Brow +. This will bring a 3D effect to the brows. “This gel is full of tiny microfibers that cling to the brow hairs and keep any brow from looking fake or drawn on. If you want mega volume, start by backcombing your brows beginning at the end of your shape and working your way toward the start,” she says. “Then redip the wand into the vile and sweep the formula from the start of your brows all the way to the end, keeping the formula on the hairs and avoiding the skin.”



If you’re short on time or prefer a more natural look without makeup, even a coat or two or brow gel can quickly lift your lashes and make them look thicker. This should only take a few seconds yet make a dramatic impact on your face.



5. Have Patience

Much like the hair growing from the top of your head, growing your brows out can take time. “In fact, it can take a full three to six months for your brow hair to complete and restart a new cycle of growth,” says Estelle. So, if you accidentally went wild with wax or over-tweezed just have some patience and wait it out.



