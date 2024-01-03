5 Post-Holiday Shopping Deals You Can Only Get Right Now

Now that the holidays are over, it’s time for the second-most wonderful time of the year: post-holiday sale time. There are tons of discounted products that are worth a trip to the mall or store, and you don’t need any coupon or promotion codes this time.

Multiple Redditors on a thread on r/Frugal are offering great advice for snagging post-holiday deals. For example, you can get any regular household necessities like toilet paper, paper towels, Ziploc bags, or tablecloths on sale if they happen to be covered in snowflakes or seasonal colors. Similarly, craft stores like Michaels usually discount any holiday-themed materials, even ones that are regular staples.

Another product to scoop up at a discount right now? Calendars. Bookstores like Barnes & Noble sell calendars at a lower price toward the end and beginning of the year and beyond. And while you’re shopping, it doesn’t hurt to ask any employees at an electronics store like Best Buy if there’s any discounted open-box items. Whether you’re searching for a digital camera or a laptop, you might stumble upon a deal on a returned or refurbished item.



Although the holiday season just ended, there’s no better time to start collecting decorations for this year’s Christmas, especially while everything is discounted. At The Home Depot, a 100-pack of white lights is less than $1 (yes, you read that right), and multi-colored lights are less than $3. At this rate, the inside and outside of your home can be covered in Christmas lights for less than $20.

6.5 ft. Pre-Lit LED Festive Pine Artificial Christmas Tree

6.5 ft. Pre-Lit LED Festive Pine Artificial Christmas Tree $12.50 (was $49.98)

While you’re at The Home Depot, check out the store’s selection of Christmas trees. Unfortunately, most of the discounted trees are not available for delivery, but there’s a chance that you’ll score something like this nearly seven-foot-tall pre-lit tree for $12.50 in stores. Since this tree was originally $50, it might be worth it to take a quick trip to your closest location.

32-Inch Pre-Lit Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Bumble

32-Inch Pre-Lit Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Bumble $49.99 (was $119.99)

If you want to prepare to be the neighborhood’s champion when it comes to festivities, Target marked down some of its pre-lit yard decorations, including a fan-favorite character from the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer movie. In case you want something less animated, there’s a family of three deer that’s also on sale at Target.

On the subreddit, one user noted that haircare and skincare gift sets are frequently marked down after the holiday season. While you’re visiting stores like Sephora, Ulta, Lush, and Target, keep an eye out for any discounted gift sets. Plus, Bath & Body Works is currently having its semi-annual sale on a majority of skin products and candles. Not only is this a good purchase for yourself, but it can make a great gift in the future.

Regardless of what store you visit, seasonal items like wrapping paper, bows, and gift bags are usually on sale, and there’s nothing stopping you from using them year-round, especially if you buy something with colors that don’t automatically make you think of Christmas. This also includes Christmas and New Year’s cards, and stationery is always convenient to have.



If your New Year’s resolutions include saving money and shopping smarter, the r/Frugal subreddit is a gold mine for these shopping tips and many more.