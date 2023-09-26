The 5 Most Underrated Mexican Wines You’re Not Drinking, But Should



When you think of regions famous for their wine, places like Italy, France, and California probably come to mind. But there’s a lesser-known winemaking region proving to be the unsung hero of the wine industry: Mexico. Traditionally, Mexico is known for its incredible tequila, but more and more Mexican winemakers are showing just how diverse and flavorful Mexican wines can be.



To learn more about Mexican wines, we talked to the wine expert and creator of Wine Divaa, Martha Cisneros. Raised in Northeastern Mexico, Cisneros is now a New York-based wine educator, content creator, and level 1 Sommelier so she was the first person we thought of when we wanted to learn more about all of the incredible, award-winning wine Mexico has to offer. So, without further ado, here are the 5 underrated Mexican wines you need to be drinking, according to Martha Cisneros.

Casa Jipi Sauvignon Blanc — Valle de San Vicente, Baja California



Cisneros describes this wine as, “very light, refreshing, crisp and it pairs great with any seafood or light dishes.”

Monte Xanic Cabernet Sauvignon — Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California



“If you like Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa, chances are you will like Monte Xanic,” Cisneros tells SheKnows. “In fact, it’s one of the best reds in the world and I can say that because it just won gold at the 2023 Concours Mondial in France.” Cisneros describes this wine as a “medium-bodied red” and says it pairs perfectly with BBQ dishes or hamburgers.

Bichi PetMex — Tecate, Baja California

“If you’re into natural wines, this is the wine you need to have,” Cisneros explains. “Mexico is big on natural wines. There’s a new movement of Mexican winemakers really getting into natural wines and it’s kind of like going back to our roots.”



The Bichi PetMex is a sparkling rosé with notes of strawberry, citrus and raspberry.

RGMX Naranja — Valle de Parras, Coahuila



You’ve probably heard of orange wine because it’s one of the biggest new trends in the wine industry right now. This orange wine is packed with citrus-forward flavors like orange peel and lemon. It is made with Riesling and Palomino grapes and it goes great with desserts, dried fruits and white meats.

Tres Raíces Rosé — Guanajuato



“The Tres Raíces Rosé from Guanajuato is a wonderful mix of Grenache and Caladoc grapes — a hybrid grape that thrives beautifully in this high-elevation region,” Cisneros says.



Cheers!

