5 of the most dangerous animals to watch out for in Massachusetts

The wolves and mountain lions may be long gone from Massachusetts, but we still have our fair share of fauna you don't want to cross.

As outdoor activities become the norm - be it hiking, picnics, kayaking, fishing or surfing, - our interactions with the natural world tend to pick up during the summer months.

It's important to remember that despite what popular media (or centuries of folktales) tell you, in general almost every animal would rather avoid than attack us. No matter how fearsome looking, most are more afraid of you than you are of them. Anyone who has seen the video of a black bear being chased out the yard by a cat can attest to this.

That being said, this doesn't mean you should try to befriend them. Here's a list (in no particular order) of some Massachusetts' most dangerous (and fascinating) animals.

Timber Rattlesnake

The timber rattlesnake, seen on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 in Mississippi, has a small population in Western Massachusetts.

The odds of encountering, much less being bitten by a timber rattlesnake are incredibly low. The species is listed as endangered with a rapidly declining population according to MassWildlife, and its habitat is limited to the western counties.

That being said, as more folks head out to enjoy the great outdoors, those odds can change. Highly venomous, its bites are potentially lethal and require immediate medical attention - however, its nonaggressive temperament, and namesake rattle means that it gives you plenty of time to walk away. MassWildlife says "most snake bites from timber rattlers are due to illegal or otherwise ill-advised handling or harassment."

For what it's worth, the other venomous snake in Massachusetts (there are only two) is the copperhead, which is limited to small, localized populations in Norfolk and Hampden counties. The bite of a copperhead is generally less severe than a bite from a timber rattlesnake.

Great White Shark

A frame of a July 28, 2016, Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries video shows the great white shark "Keelie" swimming off the coast of Cape Cod. A growing number of great white sharks have been detected off the coast of Maine signaling to scientists the big fish might become more of a presence in the area in the years to come. On Monday, a woman was attacked and killed by a great white off Bailey Island.

Shark season off the coast of New England typically runs from May to November, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. In fact, Cape Cod was designated a hotspot for great white sharks this year.

The sharks follow the seals, their favorite prey item, up the coast. While humans are most definitely not on the menu, this won't protect you from an exploratory bite or even full-on attack due to case of mistaken identity. The last fatal shark attack on Cape Cod was in 2018, but that was the first in almost 80 years.

Black Bear

BARRE - A large black bear stares at an empty bird feeder alongside Phillipston Road May 23, 2022.

They're cute, no question. With their antics and doglike appearances and thousands of funny videos on social media, it's hard to be scared of black bears sometimes. Though just because they're smaller than their grizzly cousins doesn't mean they're not an order of magnitude stronger than a human.

Which means they become more dangerous the more habituated they are to humans - usually from raiding bird feeders, trash containers and campgrounds. They're on the list mainly for potential danger but can be avoided by following the simple rule of "don't feed the bears." Oh, this one should do without saying, but also "don't try to pet them."

Black Widow Spider

A black widow spider is on display at the "Spiders Alive!" exhibit at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

No, they're not dangerous because they pack twin handguns and training by the Russian government - but their venomous bite is more than enough, being 15 times more potent than a rattlesnake. Like the rattlesnake however, it's not hostile unless threatened.

In fact, these critters are important in controlling other pests. "They are oftentimes the most important biological control of pests in and around homes, yards, gardens and crops," said Cape Cod entomologist Larry Dapsis of Barnstable County.

Mosquitoes

The Culex mosquito, involved in West Nile virus.

Yes, mosquitoes. They handily win the crown for most irritating but are potentially the most dangerous as well through the diseases they can carry. In Massachusetts, we go through cycles of increased risk of West Nile Virus and Equine Encephalitis.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 5 of the most dangerous animals to watch out for in Massachusetts