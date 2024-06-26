5 of the most beautiful and easy to hike to waterfalls in New Hampshire's White Mountains

There's something about waterfalls that we unfailingly associate with natural beauty. What is it about water being affected by gravity in a natural setting that just hits those right buttons in our brains?

Could it be the sound of running water? Perhaps. Research conducted United States National Parks suggests that that natural sounds such as waterfalls or birdsong improve health, increase positive affect, and lower stress and annoyance, according to a peer reviewed article in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Or it could be that waterfalls in this part of the country are traditionally associated with wild, green spaces. Maybe you're just trying to connect with the natural world. Or maybe you just want somewhere to cool off after a hike in the hot summer sun.

Whatever your reasons, here's a list of five of the best waterfalls in New Hampshire.

3725 West Side Rd, Bartlett, North Conway

Named for the Roman goddess of the hunt (and likely referencing a rather dark myth about an unfortunate hunter who happened upon her while bathing), this is a multi-tiered waterfall along an easily scalable rock formation. Easily accessible following a pleasant walk through the woods. Dogs allowed. And, it's a great swimming spot in the summer.

852 Daniel Webster Highway, Lincoln

Situated at the base of Mount Liberty, Flume Gorge is part of a two-mile hike by the Pemigewasset river. The gorge itself is 800 feet long. Be advised, while the New Hampshire national parks website says tickets can be purchased at the entrance ($21 for ages 13 and over; $19 for kids six to 12) or online (save three dollars), TripAdvisor says that reservations are required. Probably best to book in advance and save a little money.

1 Carter Notch Rd, Jackson

Managed by the town of Jackson, visitors can enjoy the sights and sounds of the waters of Jackson falls from bench, bridge or at a waterside picnic table. The falls have a total drop of 100 degrees spread over a series of smaller cascades and plunges. Just keep an eye on your watch as limited parking means visits are now on a two-hour duration.

Waterville Valley, Albany

A short (0.3 miles) hike along a wide, crushed stone path along Sabbaday Brook leads to the fast-flowing Sabbaday Falls. The parking area has a picnic area but no swimming is allowed at the falls.

Route 16, Gorham

Located along the Ellis River in the White Mountain National Forest, this 64-foot-tall waterfall is located at the end of a short 0.4 mile walk along the wooded trail, with a few steps to navigate at the falls.

