How 5 Michigan cities ranked on U.S. News list of 'Best Places to Live'

Michigan didn't do so hot in a recent U.S. News ranking of Best Places to Live in America. But as die-hard Michiganders, we're taking it all with a grain of salt.

Ann Arbor was the highest ranked Michigan city, at 19th. That's a drop from last year's list, which ranked the city at 14th. Detroit was ranked the 149th best place to live among the 150 metro areas in the United States on the ranking.

Editors say the magazine determined its picks by analyzing the 150 most populous metropolitan areas and evaluating several factors including job prospects, affordability, growth and quality of life. They are ranked from best to worst.

Three other Michigan cities were on the list: Grand Rapids at 45th; Kalamazoo at 90th; and Lansing at 104th.

Topping the 2024-25 list: Naples, Florida.

The report said in part, of Naples: "Long known as a preferred retirement spot for the rich, powerful and cold-averse, the greater Naples area supplies pristine beaches, sprawling golf courses, and fine dining and shopping."

What did U.S. News say about Ann Arbor?

In part, U.S. News said of Ann Arbor:

"Ann Arbor is a city of contrasts. It is at once rural and urban, sporty and smart, outdoorsy and high-tech, counterculture and high society. It is best known as the home of the University of Michigan, and locals here enjoy all the trappings of a stereotypical Midwestern college town: a charming, historic main street lined with bookstores, gift shops and taverns; a healthy mix of longtime residents and shorter-term passers-through; and plentiful cultural destinations and events. At the same time, its proximity to Detroit, fast-growing startup scene, international community, spirit of inclusivity and high walkability give “Tree Town” a feel not unlike that of a much larger city."

Top 10 cities to live in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Reports

These are the 10 cities named the best places to live:

Naples, Florida Boise, Idaho Colorado Springs, Colorado Greenville, South Carolina Charlotte, North Carolina Raleigh, North Carolina Huntsville, Alabama Virginia Beach, Virginia Austin, Texas Boulder, Colorado

Michigan cities on the U.S. News Best Places to Live in America ranking

Ann Arbor (ranked 19th in U.S.) Grand Rapids (ranked 45th in U.S.) Kalamazoo (ranked 90th in U.S.) Lansing (ranked 104th in U.S.) Detroit (ranked 149th in U.S.)

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How Michigan fared in U.S. News Best Places to Live rankings