These are the 5 luckiest casinos in Arizona. See where players win the most money

Whether you are trying your hand at the slot machines or at a table, you need luck to hit the jackpot or win big. But, if you don't feel particularly lucky, maybe being at the right casino can help out.

Casinos.com, a casino review site, ranked the most popular casinos in Arizona to find the "luckiest" place to spend a night out. This ranking is based on previous players' ability to win big.

Arizona has 25 casinos and one might be the best spot to hit the jackpot. Here's what to know before planning your trip to a casino.

Arizona has 25 casinos. Here's where they are and which casino is the biggest

The 5 luckiest casinos in Arizona

To rank these casinos on "luck," Casinos.com analyzed Tripadvisor reviews and tracked keywords like "lucky," "won," "jackpot" and "success." The site only looked at Arizona casinos with a minimum of 5,000 reviews as of April 30. Based on its analysis, here is its ranking of Arizona's five luckiest casinos.

Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino Talking Stick Resort Casino Casino Del Sol Cliff Castle Casino Havasu Landing Casino

Why Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino is the luckiest casino in Arizona

Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, located in Maricopa, has a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor and more than 8,000 reviews. Casinos.com found frequent mentions of its keywords, "luck" and "winning." According to the site, players also included "jackpot" in nearly a dozen reviews.

Talking Stick Resort Casino also ranked high on the website's list. As the largest casino in the state, the casino near Scottsdale has a 3.5-star rating on Tripadvisor. Keywords like "bonus" and "winner" were commonly mentioned in its reviews.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: This is Arizona's luckiest casino. Here's what to know