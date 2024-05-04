Here are 5 local restaurants to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

BROCKTON – Cinco de Mayo is almost here, and we found the perfect places near Brockton to down spicy margaritas, savory tacos, and house-made guacamole.

Cinco de Mayo lands every May 5 to celebrate one of the biggest Mexican holidays of the year after their Sept. 16, Mexican Independence Day.

The holiday commemorates the Battle of Puebela, in which Mexico defeated the French army. Cinco de Mayo became popular among Mexican-Americans in the 1960s and 1970s but became "commercialized" in the United States.

Whether you like Cinco de Mayo for the festivities or the rich history, there are several places in the area to enjoy the historic holiday.

El Mariachi - 620 Washington St., South Easton

El Mariachi is located at 620 Washington St., Easton, seen here on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

El Mariachi is a brightly decorated restaurant with traditional Mexican music, sombreros on every corner, and pottery vases filled with red flowers, giving customers a taste of Mexico.

The restaurant does not hold back when it comes to flavors in spices, with family recipes coming all the way from Unión de Tula, Mexico. The best part is the dozens of flavors of margaritas to try, along with other house-made cocktails. The mint mojitos, tropical toucan, and tequila sunrise are some fan favorites.

The bar closes daily at 1 a.m.

Popular menu items include Carne Asada—tender skirt steak, hot from the flames and garnished with green onions—served with guacamole, rice, and beans; and Al Pastor—three soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, steak, or pork, served with shredded cabbage, cilantro, onions, pineapple, and tomatillo sauce.

González House Mexican - 59 Broad St., Bridgewater

A mix of Brazilian and Mexican food planted its roots in downtown Bridgewater.

González House Mexican Restaurant at 59 Broad St. in Bridgewater, a once bustling food truck cruising around the South Shore, is now a full-service restaurant.

Patrons can choose from breakfast, lunch, and dinner to satisfy any flavorful craving.

Popular dishes include gourmet tacos, chicken empanadas with Brazilian Catupiry cheese, homestyle burritos and street corn.

This restaurant doesn't sell liquor, but the flavors make up for it!

Avocados – 809 Washington St., Stoughton

Avocados, located in the heart of Stoughton at 809 Washington St., offers the perfect classic Mexican dishes, including shrimp tacos, homemade birria tacos, slowly cooked for several hours, and classic burrito bowls.

The avocado bowl is third on the list to try, as it's one of Moreno's creations they put on the menu. The bowl has the ingredients of a classic burrito, just without the tortilla.

If you enjoy seafood, I found a few menu items, including ceviche: tilapia cooked with lime juice, cilantro, onion, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumber.

Fish tacos: three soft flour tacos with fish fillets topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle mayo, and avocado served with rice, beans, and tartar sauce.

Shrimp tacos: three soft corn tacos with shrimp rolled in bacon, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, and avocados, served with rice and beans.

Every Tuesday, tacos are $2.50 with 10 types of protein to choose from. Also, every Wednesday, burritos are $7.99.

Additionally, the menu has tacos, quesadillas, burritos, chimichangas, fajitas, and traditional Mexican desserts.

Fiesta Mexican Restaurant - 34 Bedford St., East Bridgewater

Baja Fish Tacos are a seafood special at Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, with three fried tilapia tacos on a soft corn tortilla, topped with red cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce, served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Fiesta has an entire Cinco de Mayo menu waiting for you with entrees and alcoholic beverages. The menu starts strong with the loaded cheese dip, tortilla soup, fresh guacamole, and taquitos for appetizers.

The main courses include sizzling cast iron fajitas, three tacos with rice and beans, birria burrito, and grilled chicken quesadilla.

What's a better way to finish a meal than an ice-cold margarita with real fruit infused in it? The restaurant has several flavors to try, including a skinny margarita option for folks watching their calorie intake.

You can choose from their spicy pineapple margarita with Ghost tequila or their coconut lime margarita. Their classic margarita comes in four flavors: strawberry, mango, passion fruit, and raspberry.

