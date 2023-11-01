These 5-Ingredient Stuffed Pears Are the Delicious Fall Appetizer of Our Dreams

We’re betting you already have some of these ingredients in your cabinet!

Fall is truly upon us, which means it’s time to make all those cozy, flavorful autumn dishes that we’ve been waiting all year to try. It’s also a great time to find new recipes for your Thanksgiving spread or fun options for your next potluck.



As luck would have it, one of our favorite recipe developers just shared the tastiest, simplest baked fall appetizer that we have to try immediately. Diane Morrisey (or @dianemorrisey on Instagram) just shared her take on stuffed pears that you can make with just five ingredients.



Morrisey says she was inspired to make the pears after having a similar dish at a Boston restaurant, and we’re not surprised. These pretty, cheesy fruits definitely look to be restaurant-quality. (They even remind us of our own highly-rated Roasted Pears with Brie & Pistachios!) Plus, these pears work as a stand-alone appetizer or the centerpiece of a delicious fall salad—just imagine arranging these delicate, flavorful pears on beds of spinach or arugula for a dreamy Thanksgiving starter.



To try them for yourself, you’ll need pears, blue cheese, walnuts, thyme and hot honey. Remove the stems from your pears and split them down the middle lengthwise. Use a spoon to dig out the very center of each half and stuff them with blue cheese chunks, walnuts and a sprinkle of fresh thyme. Season your pears with a little pinch of salt and a twist of freshly cracked black pepper, then bake them at 400°F until the cheese is bubbly. Once out of the oven, give them a drizzle of hot honey and they’re ready to go.



If you only have plain honey on hand, you can help add a little kick by sprinkling on a pinch of Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper flakes over the honey. If you’re serving these pears during the holiday season, that pop of red will just make them all the more festive. You can serve the pears up as-is or over a bed of greens, and you could even doll them up with another scattering of fresh thyme or another complementary herb, like rosemary or baby beet greens.



To liven up a salad with one of these pears at the center, consider taking inspiration from a recipe like our Pear & Arugula Salad with Candied Walnuts. We use a bright white wine vinaigrette to bring a light but flavorful layer to that simple salad, and you could further customize it with lots of your favorite add-ins. Pretty pomegranate arils, crunchy croutons, crumbled bacon and even crispy quinoa could make your salad more of a complete and filling meal.



Whether you serve these pears up as part of a hearty salad, a tasty snack or the prelude to a deliciously seasonal meal, this ultra-simple recipe promises to be an easy dish that packs a punch of flavor.

