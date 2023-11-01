These 5-Ingredient Stuffed Pears Are the Delicious Fall Appetizer of Our Dreams

Leah Goggins
·3 min read
0

We’re betting you already have some of these ingredients in your cabinet!

<p>Getty Images</p>

Getty Images

Fall is truly upon us, which means it’s time to make all those cozy, flavorful autumn dishes that we’ve been waiting all year to try. It’s also a great time to find new recipes for your Thanksgiving spread or fun options for your next potluck.


Related: Walmart Is Offering Full Thanksgiving Meals Starting at $30


As luck would have it, one of our favorite recipe developers just shared the tastiest, simplest baked fall appetizer that we have to try immediately. Diane Morrisey (or @dianemorrisey on Instagram) just shared her take on stuffed pears that you can make with just five ingredients.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Diane Morrisey (@dianemorrisey)


Morrisey says she was inspired to make the pears after having a similar dish at a Boston restaurant, and we’re not surprised. These pretty, cheesy fruits definitely look to be restaurant-quality. (They even remind us of our own highly-rated Roasted Pears with Brie & Pistachios!) Plus, these pears work as a stand-alone appetizer or the centerpiece of a delicious fall salad—just imagine arranging these delicate, flavorful pears on beds of spinach or arugula for a dreamy Thanksgiving starter.


Related: Are Pears Good for You? Here's What Research Has to Say


To try them for yourself, you’ll need pears, blue cheese, walnuts, thyme and hot honey. Remove the stems from your pears and split them down the middle lengthwise. Use a spoon to dig out the very center of each half and stuff them with blue cheese chunks, walnuts and a sprinkle of fresh thyme. Season your pears with a little pinch of salt and a twist of freshly cracked black pepper, then bake them at 400°F until the cheese is bubbly. Once out of the oven, give them a drizzle of hot honey and they’re ready to go.


If you only have plain honey on hand, you can help add a little kick by sprinkling on a pinch of Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper flakes over the honey. If you’re serving these pears during the holiday season, that pop of red will just make them all the more festive. You can serve the pears up as-is or over a bed of greens, and you could even doll them up with another scattering of fresh thyme or another complementary herb, like rosemary or baby beet greens.


Related: You Can Order a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner for 8 at Costco for $25 per Person


To liven up a salad with one of these pears at the center, consider taking inspiration from a recipe like our Pear & Arugula Salad with Candied Walnuts. We use a bright white wine vinaigrette to bring a light but flavorful layer to that simple salad, and you could further customize it with lots of your favorite add-ins. Pretty pomegranate arils, crunchy croutons, crumbled bacon and even crispy quinoa could make your salad more of a complete and filling meal.


Whether you serve these pears up as part of a hearty salad, a tasty snack or the prelude to a deliciously seasonal meal, this ultra-simple recipe promises to be an easy dish that packs a punch of flavor.

Read the original article on Eating Well.

Recommended Stories

  • The rise and fall of Mikey Williams

    Once a social media sensation who rose to No. 1 in the 2023 class, Mikey Williams is now facing a legal fight for his freedom.

  • How to find the best travel credit cards for November 2023

    Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.

  • How to find the best credit card interest rates for November 2023

    The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.

  • Fed set to keep interest rates unchanged, weigh future hikes

    The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged when it announces its latest policy decision on Wednesday afternoon.

  • Authentication startup FusionAuth raises $65M, its first outside round

    Case in point, FusionAuth, a company that provides authentication and user management tools for developers, today announced that it raised $65 million in a funding round led by Updata Partners. "This was the right time to partner with Updata because it allows us to hire and scale more quickly to address increasing demand from millions of developers and businesses like Stihl, Oppenheimer, Clover and Zenni Optical," CEO Brian Pontarelli told TechCrunch in an email interview. As for Updata, it felt that FusionAuth's customer list and track record made its investment in the company an "easy decision."

  • Cher loves these flared pants from Amazon that make her look 'bootyfull' — and they're down to $20

    More than 27,000 shoppers agree with the legendary performer — and at over 30% off, the savings are un-'Believe'-able.

  • Yahoo spin-out Vespa lands $31M investment from Blossom

    Vespa.ai, the big data serving engine that just a few weeks ago spun out from Yahoo (full disclosure: TechCrunch's parent company) into an independent venture, has raised a new round of funds. Blossom Capital led a $31 million investment in Vespa -- money that Vespa CEO Jon Bratseth says will be put toward growing Vespa as a standalone business, strengthening the company's engineering functions and "delivering more features faster to all Vespa's users." "In particular, we’ll speed up the development of features that'll make it easier for developers to create apps that combine AI models with proprietary data sets," Bratseth told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Freeplay wants to help companies test and build LLM-powered apps

    Freeplay, a startup that lets companies build, experiment with and test apps powered by generative AI models, specifically text-generating models, today emerged from stealth with $3.25 million in a seed round led by Conviction Ventures. Founded by ex-Twitter employees, including the former heads of product and engineering for Twitter's developer platform and enterprise data business, Freeplay aims to give product dev teams tools to prototype and improve the software features powered by large language models -- models akin to ChatGPT or Meta's Llama 2. "For seasoned product dev teams who might be new to AI, we provide a tool suite that helps them adopt best practices," Ian Caims, Freeplay's co-founder and CEO, told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Charlie Amáyá Scott uses her experience as a Queer, Indigenous Transfemme to inspire and advocate

    Meet Charlie Amáyá Scott, content creator and advocate sharing her lived experience as a Queer, Indigenous Transfemme. The post Charlie Amáyá Scott uses her experience as a Queer, Indigenous Transfemme to inspire and advocate appeared first on In The Know.

  • NFL Midway Point: 5 trends and lessons to take from the 1st half, including a big lack of scoring

    It has been a bit of a strange first half to the season.