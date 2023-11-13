5-Ingredient Air Fryer Beef Chimichangas Recipe

The popularity of air fryers has surged in recent years, and for good reason. These countertop kitchen appliances have become a culinary game-changer by revolutionizing the way we cook and enjoy our favorite dishes. As more people seek practical and health-conscious cooking solutions, air fryers have become a staple in kitchens around the world, helping individuals enjoy the flavors they love with a modern twist on traditional cooking methods.

Recipe developer Deniz Vergara brings us this recipe for 5-ingredient air fryer beef chimichangas. These savory, golden parcels of goodness are the perfect fusion of flavors and textures, all wrapped up in a crispy tortilla shell. Vergara says, "I like to make these on a busy weeknight, especially because they are a big hit with my kids." With just a handful of simple ingredients and the magic of your air fryer, you can whip up a restaurant-quality dish that's both delicious and incredibly easy to make.

Gather Your Air Fryer Beef Chimichanga Ingredients

ingredients for 5 ingredient beef air fryer chimichangas on marble counter - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients: ground beef, taco seasoning, flour tortillas, shredded cheese, and avocado oil (or any neutral-flavored oil you have on hand). That's it!

Step 1: Preheat Oven

air fryer preheating - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Preheat air fryer to 400 F.

Step 2: Break Up Ground Beef

ground beef in skillet - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef, breaking it apart a bit.

Step 3: Add Taco Seasoning

taco seasoning on beef in skillet - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Sprinkle with the taco seasoning and do not stir the beef until it's browned on the bottom side

Step 4: Cook Beef With Onions

sauteeing beef with onions - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Add the diced onion. Break up the ground beef and cook, stirring, to brown the rest of the meat, about 4–5 minutes. Drain off any excess fat, if necessary.

Step 5: Sprinkle In Cheese

shredded cheese over ground beef in pan - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Stir in the cheese, turn off the flame, and mix until melted. Set aside.

Step 6: Add Beef Mixture To Tortillas

ground beef mixture in tortillas - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Lay out 8 tortillas on a flat surface and divide the ground beef mixture evenly among them.

Step 7: Begin Folding Chimichangas

Hand with rings folding tortilla around ground beef - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Fold the right and left sides of the tortilla over the filling.

Step 8: Roll Up Chimichangas

Hand with rings rolling up chimichangas - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Roll the bottom flap of the tortilla over the middle and continue rolling until the tortilla completely encloses the filling.

Step 9: Flip And Repeat

rolled up chimichangas on white table - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Flip the tortilla so that the seam side is down. Repeat steps 7, 8, and 9 with remaining tortillas and filling.

Step 10: Brush Chimichangas With Oil

brush next to chimichangas with oil - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Brush the rolled-up tortillas generously with oil and place in air fryer basket or tray.

Step 11: Air Fry Chimichangas

chimichangas in air fryer - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Air fry until the tortillas are lightly golden and crisp, about 10 minutes.

Step 12: Garnish And Serve

beef chimichangas with garnishes - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Serve with your favorite accompaniments.

How Can You Customize These Air Fryer Beef Chimichangas?

sliced chimichanga - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Customizing air fryer beef chimichangas is a fun way to tailor the recipe to your taste preferences or to make use of ingredients you have on hand. While the recipe calls for beef, you can easily substitute it with other proteins, such as chicken, pork, or ground turkey. You can also use vegetarian alternatives such as black beans or a combination of beans and cheese for a meatless option. Feel free to experiment with different types of cheese -- cheddar, Monterey jack, pepperjack, or even a queso fresco can add unique flavors to your chimichangas. Adjust the heat level to your liking by using mild, medium, or hot salsa, or by adding chopped jalapeños, green chiles, or hot sauce for an extra kick.

Customize your chimichangas with a variety of toppings. Consider adding ingredients like diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, avocado slices, or chopped cilantro for a burst of freshness. Sour cream, guacamole, or a drizzle of ranch dressing can also be delightful additions. Include sautéed or roasted vegetables such as bell peppers, onions, or corn for added texture and flavor. You can even use different tortilla types, including whole wheat, spinach, or flavored tortillas, to change up the flavor profile of your chimichangas.

What Do You Serve With These Air Fryer Beef Chimichangas?

beef chimichanga with garnish - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Air fryer beef chimichangas are a delicious and satisfying dish on their own, but you can enhance the meal by serving them with a variety of complementary sides and accompaniments. Serve your chimichangas with a side of Spanish or Mexican rice. The flavorful rice pairs well with the savory filling of the chimichangas. A classic side dish for chimichangas, refried beans, adds creaminess and richness to the meal. Top the beans with a sprinkle of cheese or a dollop of sour cream for extra creamy goodness.

Fresh, homemade guacamole is a perfect accompaniment to chimichangas. It adds a creamy, slightly tangy element that balances the flavors of the dish. A variety of salsas, such as pico de gallo, mango salsa, or roasted tomato salsa, can be served as a condiment or dip for the chimichangas. Elotes (grilled corn on the cob slathered in a mayonnaise-based cream sauce), cotija cheese, chili powder, and lime juice also make for delightful side dishes. A black bean and corn salad with red onions, cilantro, and a zesty vinaigrette provides a hearty and flavorful side. Even a simple green salad with a light vinaigrette can provide a fresh and crunchy contrast to the chimichangas.

5-Ingredient Air Fryer Beef Chimichangas

beef chimichanga with garnishes - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Prep Time: 15mCook Time: 20mYield: 8 servingsIngredients

1 pound ground beef

1 tablespoon taco seasoning

1 small yellow onion, finely diced

1 cup shredded Mexican-blend cheese

8 6-inch flour tortillas (usually called small tortillas on the package)

1 tablespoon avocado oil, or any neutral oil

Directions

Preheat air fryer to 400 F. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef, breaking it apart a bit. Sprinkle with the taco seasoning and do not stir the beef until it's browned on the bottom side Add the diced onion. Break up the ground beef and cook, stirring, to brown the rest of the meat, about 4–5 minutes. Drain off any excess fat, if necessary. Stir in the cheese, turn off the flame, and mix until melted. Set aside. Lay out 8 tortillas on a flat surface and divide the ground beef mixture evenly among them. Fold the right and left sides of the tortilla over the filling. Roll the bottom flap of the tortilla over the middle and continue rolling until the tortilla completely encloses the filling. Flip the tortilla so that the seam side is down. Repeat steps 7, 8, and 9 with remaining tortillas and filling. Brush the rolled-up tortillas generously with oil and place in air fryer basket or tray. Air fry until the tortillas are lightly golden and crisp, about 10 minutes. Serve with your favorite accompaniments.

