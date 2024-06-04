Here are 5 events you don't want to miss this summer in the Wisconsin Rapids area

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – As the school year ends and days get longer, summer events and activities ramp up for the season.

From enjoying events by the river to community festivals and celebrations, there are many ways to spend your time in the Wisconsin Rapids area this summer.

Check out a few of the biggest events happening this summer in the Wisconsin Rapids area.

Cranberry Blossom Festival

The Cranberry Blossom Festival will be held June 20-23 throughout the Wisconsin Rapids area.

Events during the festival include an art exhibit at the Central Wisconsin Cultural Center, a sidewalk chalk event and competition, a carnival, Cinema Under the Stars downtown, a water ski show, a pancake breakfast, quilt shows, Downtown on Tap, a crafts vendor fair, an ice cream social, a concert, a parade, a duck derby and more.

New this year is a mobile escape room that will be available for 20-minute sessions Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit blossomfest.com or find Cranberry Blossom Festival on Facebook.

Pittsville Heart and Sole Road Race

Runners – and walkers – can check out the Pittsville Heart and Sole Run/Walk at 7 p.m. July 3 at Riverside Park in Pittsville.

The event offers a 2- and 5-mile race and a quarter-mile children's race. The event, which started in 1987, has grown over the years and now attracts almost 1,000 runners and walkers to participate.

For more information or to register, visit pittsvilleheartandsole.com.

Wisconsin Rapids Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks Show

Wisconsin Rapids will host its Independence Day Celebration beginning at 6 p.m. July 4 along the Wisconsin River.

The fireworks show will start at about 9:30 p.m. July 4. The area on the western bank of the river from the Grand Avenue Bridge to south of the Moravian Church will be set as the launch and safety zone and will be blocked off from viewers.

For more information, find the Wisconsin Rapids Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks Show event on Facebook.

Wisconsin State Water Ski Show Championships

Spectators watch a water ski show during the 2023 Wisconsin State Water Ski Show Championships at Lake Wazeecha in South Wood County Park.

The 58th Annual Wisconsin State Water Ski Show Championships will be held July 18-21 at Red Sands Beach at Lake Wazeecha.

The four-day tournament features 24 water ski teams and 72 individual competitors competing for state titles and spots at the National Water Ski Show Championships.

For more information, find Wisconsin State Water Ski Show Championships on Facebook.

Kellner Corn Fest

Kellner Corn Fest is held each year in Kellner. Last year, the two-day festival included food vendors, live music, a flea market, games for adults and children, a bounce house, arcade games, Bingo, a bag toss tournament and more.

This year, the parade will start at 11 a.m. Aug. 17 along 80th St. S. in Kellner.

For more information, find Kellner Corn Fest on Facebook.

