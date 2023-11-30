5 Cultural Experiences To Have In Mauritania

A desert country in Northwest Africa, Mauritania is an underrated travel destination. The country gets overlooked for many reasons. Despite persistent strides from local activists, slavery is still practiced throughout the country. The practice was officially abolished in 1981. According to CNN, approximately 10 to 20 percent of the country’s population remains illegally enslaved.

Due to its muddled stance on human rights, Mauritania has fallen to the backdrop of African travel. However, the country has an ancient history with a few cultural experiences worth exploring. Here are five cultural experiences to have while visiting the desert land of Mauritania in Africa.

Explore The Abandoned Village Of Tichit

Photo credit: Cristiano Pinto

Over a millennium ago, the village of Tichit was a major player in the salt trade. Today, the abandoned village is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a relic of Africa’s past. Historically, Tichit was established during the 7th century by a Muslim dynasty. The village formerly included a ton of mosques, ancient libraries, and madrasas. Tichit was a thriving center of excellence, trade, knowledge, and technology. Travelers can visit the ancient city to see what once was amongst the sand dunes.

Learn About Moorish Culture At The Musee National

Opened in 1972 by the Chinese, the National Museum of Nouakchott has a plethora of historic collections. The artifacts showcase both Moorish and Mauritanian life. There are two exhibits to explore in the museum including one with prehistoric archeological gems and Moorish ethnographic displays. There are also many historic manuscripts housed at the museum that date back thousands of years.

See The Richat Structure

Photo credit: L USGS

Also known as the Eye of The Sahara, the Richat Structure is an incredible geological formation in the Sahara desert. It can be seen from space and is one of the most famous places in the world. Travelers can find the Richat Structure near Ouadane, Mauritania. The circular sand structure covers approximately 30 miles and is a true world wonder. Due to the remote location of the structure, travelers should set out to visit the destination through a guided tour.

Visit The Desert Oasis Of Terjit

Although it may be unbelievable, a forest oasis sits in the middle of the Sahara in Mauritania. Terjit is an abundance of palm groves desert spanning a few hundred meters. Locals call it the “paradise in hell” and it’s a sight almost too good to be true due to the terrain. However, Terjit has existed for thousands of years. In addition to the lush green trees, there are ponds, a winding stream and a village at the foot of the grove to explore.

Check Out A Few UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Photo credit: Juli Kosolapova

For a greater blast from the past, travelers can explore other UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Mauritania. The country is home to some of the oldest cities in the world including the ancient trading city of Chinguetti and the ruins of Ouadane. These cities were major forces in the 11th and 12th centuries and provide a glimpse into Mauritania’s past.