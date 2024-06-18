5 Best Products That Work Like Minoxidil To Reverse Hair Loss in Women Over 40

If you're dealing with hair loss, it's likely that minoxidil has come up in conversation as the gold star ingredient to spur new hair growth. And while yes, the FDA-approved drug works both topically and orally to treat thinning hair, it can come with some unpleasant side effects. The Mayo Clinic lists some of the the topical use of minoxidil side effects as irritation, scalp sensitivity, headaches, dizziness, and more. Those are deterrents that could keep you from wanting to use the drug or maybe you're looking for drug-free ways to reverse hair loss. If so, you've come to the right place! Here, the best products that work like minoxidil but are free of it and are just as effective as it to achieve a thicker, fuller head of hair.

Related: 5 Best Minoxidil Products to Treat Thinning Hair for Women Over 50

The best products that work like minoxidil

Keep scrolling to see the alternatives to the hair growth-encouraging drug that don't have the side effects mentioned above.

Related: 11 Best Hair Growth Products for Women Over 50 to Treat Thinning, According to Hair Loss Experts

Best products that works like minoxidil: Rosemary oil scalp treatment

Sky Organics/Amazon

Sky Organics Organic Rosemary Strong Roots Oil

Researchers in the journal SKINmed say rosemary oil prevents stress-triggered damage to hair follicles that can cause fallout more effectively than minoxidil, without side effects. How it works: The oil stimulates and strengthens circulation to the scalp so follicles get the blood and nutrients they need to shift them into, and prolong, the growth phase.

Related: DIY Recipe Using Rosemary and Oil Can Reverse Hair Thinning as Effectively as Rogaine — For Pennies!

Best products that works like minoxidil: An antioxidant scalp serum

Actsyl-3

Actsyl-3 Hair Growth Serum

New York City dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD suggests a scalp treatment that contains Redensyl, like Actsyl-3 Hair Growth Serum (Walmart.com). Topical use of this antioxidant compound (made from green tea and larch tea extracts) has been shown to increase hair growth by 214% with three months of daily use, but noticeable results can start to be seen after four weeks. Plus, anti-inflammatory agents in the extracts maintain scalp health to keep hair follicles in an active growth phase.

Best product that works like minoxidil: Caffeine shampoo

Alpecin/Amazon

Alpecin C1 Caffeine Shampoo

A recent study found that using a caffeine-infused shampoo daily for six months was nearly as effective at regrowing hair as minoxidil. Why? Caffeine actually blocks the growth-stunting hormone Dihydrotestosterone (DHT), keeping hair in a continuous growth phase for noticeable results in a month!

Best products that works like minoxidil: Sandalwood scalp spray

Nioxin/Amazon

Nioxin Ultimate Power Serum

This spray-on treatment uses Sandolore, a synthetic sandalwood (new research shows hair follicles react to scents like sandalwood to retain strands) that fortifies hair at the root and stimulates growth. In fact, 93% of users noticed less hair in their brush after the first use.

Related: Study: The Fragrance of Sandalwood Essential Oil Activates Your Hair Follicles To Grow Longer, Thicker Hair

Best products that works like minoxidil: Astaxanthin supplement

Naomi

Naomi Extra Strength Astaxanthin

“Studies have shown that the carotenoid, which gives salmon its color, blocks the conversion of testosterone to DHT, its more active form that is associated with hair thinning,” explains dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. In one study, taking 10 mg. of astaxanthin daily lowered DHT levels by 40% in three months.

The phytonutrient also calms the inflammation that leads to alopecia, the most common cause of hair loss with age. “Alopecia is caused by the body interpreting hair follicles as intruders and trying to destroy them,” explains Joseph Maroon, MD, a clinical professor at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. “Astaxanthin protects against these responses.”

Astaxanthin also encourages new hair growth, adds Dr. Zeichner. It has been shown to enhance circulation to the scalp.

Related: This $20 Supplement Completely Reversed One Woman’s Hair Loss

For more expert-backed hair loss tips and tricks:

How Laser Hair Therapy Reverses Thinning Hair! Plus the Best at-Home Devices to Use

Menopause Hair Care: What Works Best for Women Over 50, According to Hair Pros

How to Fix a Receding Hairline: The TikTok Tricks That Actually Work for Women Over 50