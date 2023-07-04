Don't miss out on these showstopping 4th of July TV deals! (Photo: Amazon)

With family and friends coming to visit and the smell of fresh-grilled bratwurst floating in the air, it's hard to spend time indoors on the 4th of July — but what about if it rains? Or if the humidity gets to be a bit much and you just want to head to the couch, pop a cold one and watch some sports? Whatever the reason, you'll need a great TV. The good news is that 4th of July TV sales are absolutely on fire this year, with tons of great offerings across the board. They'll set you up for a summer of fun. Ready? It's showtime!

24-inch TVs

INSIGNIA Insignia 24-inch Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 This Fire TV is a whopping $65. That's almost 50% off, and the lowest price we have ever seen for a TV that isn't an old CRT sitting on the sidewalk. $65 at Amazon

If you need a small TV for use in a bedroom or the garage, it's hard to go wrong with this $65 beauty. Sure, it might not have all the bells and whistles, but it's wildly affordable for a model that has smart functionality built in.

Vizio 24-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV $138 $160 Save $22 See at Amazon

One shopper said, "I bought this to replace an older television and it's great. The picture quality is perfect and I love that it's a smart TV. It has a nice sturdy stand and has held up well since I bought it. I never buy anything without doing a lot of research and reading lots of reviews. I'm happy I went with this TV and I would recommend it to anyone looking for a good quality television at a good price."

32-inch to 49-inch TVs

Amazon Amazon 32-inch Fire TV $130 $200 Save $70 With support for HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Audio, this wallet-friendly TV can completely change your viewing experience. $130 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 2-Series is hard to compete with. Not only does it come with Alexa packed right in to the design, but it supports high-end features like high dynamic range (HDR) to give you a much improved viewing experience over a standard TV. You'll be able to control your smart home, stream Amazon Luna, and so much more, all from a single device.

"Install went quickly, TV was up and running fast. Wasn't long before I was surfing for things to watch. Best remote yet. Picture looks great. Whatever you want to use it for it's a good investment. I would buy one again," one customer said.

Insignia 32-inch Fire TV $80 $150 Save $70 See at Amazon

Philips 32-inch Smart Roku Borderless LED TV $118 $168 Save $50 See at Walmart

TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV 3 Series $106 $200 Save $94 See at Walmart

Vizio 40-inch Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Amazon 40-inch Fire TV $190 $250 Save $60 with Prime See at Amazon

Insignia 42-inch Fire TV $130 $200 Save $70 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $100 $400 Save $300 See at Amazon

Insignia 43-inch 4K Smart Fire TV $160 $300 Save $140 See at Amazon

Westinghouse 43-inch Smart Roku TV $210 $260 Save $50 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $260 $370 Save $110 See at Amazon

50-inch to 58-inch TVs

LG's patented Nanocell Display tech means you'll have crisp, deep blacks and vivid colors. The TV can actually display over one billion different colors, which is a lot more than we even knew existed. It also has an AI processor inside that makes it easy to issue voice commands to the TV, upscale content and much more.

"Awesome picture and color quality compared to the UHD version. Nanocell TV is a very good improvement. Highly recommend to anyone who wants to have a high quality resolution and color quality for movies and gaming," one owner said.

Insignia 50-inch Smart Fire TV $200 $350 Save $150 See at Amazon

Hisense 50-inch Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV $248 $310 Save $62 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $310 $450 Save $140 See at Amazon

Samsung 55-inch Class QLED 4K Smart TV $698 $798 Save $100 See at Amazon

LG B2 Series 55-inch Class OLED Smart TV $997 $1,097 Save $100 See at Amazon

Hisense 58-inch ULED Smart Fire TV $350 $600 Save $250 See at Amazon

65-inch TVs and up

This TV has it all — huge display, 4K resolution and Roku built right-in. There's even a gaming modeIf you're looking for the best bang-for-your-buck out there, this is it.

One shopper gushed, "The picture is nice and the menus navigate really quickly. I love how easy it was to set up with our smart devices and control with Alexa. Our last tv struggled with that. It has ample ports on it and good sound. I would purchase again!"

LG 65-inch 4K Smart TV $477 $630 Save $153 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni 4K smart TV $600 $800 Save $200 See at Amazon

Samsung 65-inch Class QLED Smart TV $898 $998 Save $100 See at Amazon

TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV $798 $900 Save $102 See at Amazon

Samsung 75-inch Smart TV $948 $998 Save $50 See at Amazon

Vizio 75-inch 4K QLED HDR Smart TV $998 $1,200 Save $202 See at Amazon

LG 86-inch Class 4K Smart TV $1,197 $1,300 Save $103 See at Walmart

Samsung 86-Inch Smart TV $1,598 $1,698 Save $100 See at Amazon

The best 4th of July soundbar deals to spice up your audio

Samsung Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 Ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar $1,500 $1,900 Save $400 Sound so good you can feel it. With 11 front-facing speakers, 1 subwoofer, and 4up-firing channels, this soundbar system will create a surround sound experience like you've never felt. $1,500 at Samsung

"Let me tell you: this is one of the best selling bars I’ve ever purchased. You can’t go wrong. I highly recommend this sounddbar. Outstanding sound. Samsung is the king when it comes to sound bars and TVs. All of my products or Samsung I could assure you, this is worth every penny," raved one fan.

Majority 15 Inch Soundbar for TV $37 $45 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Topvision Sound Bar for TV $38 $100 Save $62 See at Walmart

Hisense HS214 2.1ch Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer $80 $90 Save $10 See at Amazon