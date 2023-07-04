4th of July TV deals 2023: Sony, Samsung, LG and more, up to 75% off
With family and friends coming to visit and the smell of fresh-grilled bratwurst floating in the air, it's hard to spend time indoors on the 4th of July — but what about if it rains? Or if the humidity gets to be a bit much and you just want to head to the couch, pop a cold one and watch some sports? Whatever the reason, you'll need a great TV. The good news is that 4th of July TV sales are absolutely on fire this year, with tons of great offerings across the board. They'll set you up for a summer of fun. Ready? It's showtime!
Insignia 24-inch Fire TV$65$120Save $55
Amazon 32-inch Fire TV$130$200Save $70
LG 50-inch Class 4K Smart TV$400$600Save $200
Hisense 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV$538$998Save $460
Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 Ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar$1,500$1,900Save $400
24-inch TVs
Insignia 24-inch Fire TV
This Fire TV is a whopping $65. That's almost 50% off, and the lowest price we have ever seen for a TV that isn't an old CRT sitting on the sidewalk.
If you need a small TV for use in a bedroom or the garage, it's hard to go wrong with this $65 beauty. Sure, it might not have all the bells and whistles, but it's wildly affordable for a model that has smart functionality built in.
One shopper said, "I bought this to replace an older television and it's great. The picture quality is perfect and I love that it's a smart TV. It has a nice sturdy stand and has held up well since I bought it. I never buy anything without doing a lot of research and reading lots of reviews. I'm happy I went with this TV and I would recommend it to anyone looking for a good quality television at a good price."
32-inch to 49-inch TVs
Amazon 32-inch Fire TV
With support for HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Audio, this wallet-friendly TV can completely change your viewing experience.
The Amazon Fire TV 2-Series is hard to compete with. Not only does it come with Alexa packed right in to the design, but it supports high-end features like high dynamic range (HDR) to give you a much improved viewing experience over a standard TV. You'll be able to control your smart home, stream Amazon Luna, and so much more, all from a single device.
"Install went quickly, TV was up and running fast. Wasn't long before I was surfing for things to watch. Best remote yet. Picture looks great. Whatever you want to use it for it's a good investment. I would buy one again," one customer said.
50-inch to 58-inch TVs
LG 50-inch Class 4K Smart TV
This TV has it all, from voice control to a beautiful Nanocell display.
LG's patented Nanocell Display tech means you'll have crisp, deep blacks and vivid colors. The TV can actually display over one billion different colors, which is a lot more than we even knew existed. It also has an AI processor inside that makes it easy to issue voice commands to the TV, upscale content and much more.
"Awesome picture and color quality compared to the UHD version. Nanocell TV is a very good improvement. Highly recommend to anyone who wants to have a high quality resolution and color quality for movies and gaming," one owner said.
65-inch TVs and up
Hisense 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV
It's 75 inches of display for just over $500. That's a deal that's hard to beat.
This TV has it all — huge display, 4K resolution and Roku built right-in. There's even a gaming modeIf you're looking for the best bang-for-your-buck out there, this is it.
One shopper gushed, "The picture is nice and the menus navigate really quickly. I love how easy it was to set up with our smart devices and control with Alexa. Our last tv struggled with that. It has ample ports on it and good sound. I would purchase again!"
The best 4th of July soundbar deals to spice up your audio
Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 Ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar
Sound so good you can feel it. With 11 front-facing speakers, 1 subwoofer, and 4up-firing channels, this soundbar system will create a surround sound experience like you've never felt.
"Let me tell you: this is one of the best selling bars I’ve ever purchased. You can’t go wrong. I highly recommend this sounddbar. Outstanding sound. Samsung is the king when it comes to sound bars and TVs. All of my products or Samsung I could assure you, this is worth every penny," raved one fan.
