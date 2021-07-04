Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Wayfair 4th of July sale will keep you cool all summer long! (Photo: Wayfair)

With temperatures already spiking throughout the country, we know it’s gonna be a looong and brutal summer. The time to prepare for the dog days is now — and the place is Wayfair. The retail giant is having a sizzling 4th of July sale packed with everything you need to ride out a heatwave.

The savings are red-hot, too. We found a top-rated indoor fan that’s 84 percent off! Other cool finds: insulated blackout curtains and a Cuisinart ice cream maker at nearly 50 percent off each.

We handpicked 12 of Wayfair’s best 4th of July deals, so you can play it cool whether you’re indoors or outdoors — don’t sweat it for a second!

A Haier Portable AC for $60 off

Roll this beauty from room to room to cool off spaces as needed. (Photo: Wayfair)

There are so many reasons to love a portable air conditioning unit. You don’t have to lift it into a window. You can easily move it from room to room. And some, like this one, even have a dehumidifying function. So if you have a room that could use cooling but a window unit is not viable, rest easy knowing that this option by leading brand Haier is $60 off at Wayfair for the 4th of July.

It’s sleek, remote-controlled, programmable and has three fan speeds. “Beyond my expectations,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “Love the size and it is not noisy....”

Shop it: Haier 8,500 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, $289 (was $349), wayfair.com

A premium, vintage-inspired fan at an unreal $420 off!

This powerhouse is down from $500 to a mere $80! (Photo: Wayfair)

This 21-inch chrome fan has a retro look and a pretty retro price for the holiday weekend — just $80. While this little cutie normally retails for a whopping $500 (yes, two zeroes!), it’s somehow available for a song — 84 percent off — for the 4th of July. This one’s going to be gone with the wind pretty fast, so hurry and save!

The sturdy, powerful unit works quietly to keep you cool and collected, and its small grid spacing is designed to keep little fingers and paws safe. Three speeds.

An indoor/outdoor portable ice maker for 30 bucks off

Got an outlet on the patio? Then you can have fresh ice in minutes. (Photo: Wayfair)

Forget ice trays — take this countertop ice maker anywhere you've got an outlet — in the kitchen, in an RV, in a boat — and enjoy a fresh batch of ice in as little as six minutes. You can even control the size of the cubes! When the unit is running low on water, it'll let you know with its light indicator.

Save $30 for the 4th of July!

Shop it: Deco Chef Clear Ice Portable Ice Maker, $120 (was $150), wayfair.com

This dreamy Cuisinart Ice Cream and Gelato Maker for 45 percent off

Create your own flavors with Cuisinart's ice cream maker. Peachy, right? (Photo: Wayfair)

If making your own professional-quality gelato, sorbet and ice cream is on your summer bucket list, then now’s the time to pick up a top-quality, name-brand machine for almost half price. This Cuisinart countertop model is 45 percent off for July 4th — that’s a savings of $245!

This genius device has a commercial-quality compressor-freezer that ensures perfect consistencies at all times. A keep-cool function makes sure your gourmet desserts stay that way until serving time. Truly fun for the whole family.

Shop it: Cuisinart Ice Cream and Gelato Maker, $300 (was $545), wayfair.com

This cooling, supportive memory foam mattress, $264 off in Queen

The ideal foam-spring combo to keep you comfy — and cool — all night long. And what a price! (Photo: Wayfair)

This cooling mattress with a near-perfect 4.8-star rating is the key to staying sweat-free when you get your beauty sleep. It’s also great for preventing pain. “The firmness is perfect for me. I am a side sleeper and no longer wake up with a backache,” one fan wrote.

The 12-inch medium firm foam hybrid mattress — 43 percent off right now — is made with cooling gel memory foam that adjusts to your body temperature and allows air to flow. A breathable bamboo rayon fiber cover ensures you stay comfortable all night long.

Pretty insulated curtains to keep a/c from leaking out — $17 each

Block heat while you seal in coolness, with these sale-priced thermal curtains. (Photo: Wayfair)

These elegant blackout curtains keep the heat out and the cool air in thanks to thermal insulation. No need to dial up the a/c either: the curtains’ energy efficient design reduces coolness (or, in wintertime, heat) lost through your windows by up to 30 percent. That’ll save you on electric bills too — and you’re already saving 47 percent on the curtains themselves.

You’ll sleep even better with 100 percent of outdoor light blocked, too. A pretty cool deal!

Shop it: Solid Max Blackout Thermal Curtain Panel, $17 (was $32), wayfair.com

This 52-inch outdoor ceiling fan, $160 from $442!

Bring a tropical feel to your outdoor space, with this gorgeous leaf-blade ceiling fan. (Photo: Wayfair)

Save a cool 63 percent when you pick up this palm tree-inspired outdoor ceiling fan for just $163. The bronze beauty works in three speeds with a pull chain operation and is compatible with a remote control. This one’s also wobble-proof (we didn’t know it was a thing either!).

Treat a medium-sized porch or outdoor area — about 12 by 14 feet — and imbue the space with a vacation vibe, every day of the year.

A brilliant wearable personal fan for nearly half price, just $27

It looks like a set of headphones, but it's actually a genius double fan that drapes around your neck. (Photo: Wayfair)

Go hands-free with this headphones-inspired dual personal fan. The safe, 360-degree rotating device has three speeds and an LED light. It’s cooling, quiet and super lightweight, so it won’t weigh you down when you're on the go. Save nearly 50 percent on your new favorite summer accessory.

This well-made, generously sized umbrella angles for custom shade — and it's $80 off! (Photo: Wayfair)

More than 1,000 five-star reviewers sing the praises of the Carina Market Umbrella, on sale for nearly 40 percent off in blue or navy. Made of Sunbrella high-performance fabric, it's fade-resistant and rain-resistant. The powder-coated aluminum pole features an easy-to-use crank and a manual push-button tilt that lets you open, angle, and close the umbrella with ease. Bonus: This umbrella offers a UV protection of 40.

These roomy picnic coolers from the geniuses at Coleman - at a great price

Plenty of room for snacks, soda, beer and wine. (Photo: Wayfair)

Tote this lime-green eye-catcher (or the subdued tan number) to the beach or a tailgating party, or just use it as a beer cooler at your next cookout — it holds up to 20 cans. It can also be keep lunch cool or a bottle of wine on ice. It’s called the Party Stacker because it has an interlocking design that lets you pile ’em on — great for off-season storage.

Classic solid-wood Adirondack chairs, 50 percent off

The Selkirk Solid Wood Adirondack Chair comes in traditional white or electric blue. (Photo: Wayfair)

These iconic Adirondack chairs are on sale for nearly 50 percent off, which means you can deck out your porch or backyard with a set this summer without busting your budget. They're made of solid acacia, a sustainable wood known for superior strength and durability. Adirondacks also have that slightly rounded backrest, which provides comfort if your back tends to bother you. On sale in white and vibrant blue.

Shop it: Selkirk Solid Wood Adirondack Chair, starting at $170 (was $337), wayfair.com

The comfiest pool float ever — 34 percent off

Yes, it's as fun as it looks. (Photo: Wayfair)

Why do laps when you can luxuriate on a pool float built for extreme comfort. Big Joe's Captain Pool Float is made of durable, UV-resistant SunMax fabric, filled with Megahh Beans for buoyancy, and shaped to support you in aqua-bliss. There's even a handle for easy carrying. For the holiday, you'll find it on sale in a few different patterns, including a blue stripe and a solid teal. Enjoy!

