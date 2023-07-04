4th of July mattress sales 2023: Save up to $350 on Casper, TempurPedic and more
Fact: Waking up with a backache isn't exactly the best way to start your day. If this has been happening to you on a regular basis, it's time to consider investing in a new mattress. Luckily, a huge range of retailers are offering mega sales on mattresses for the 4th of July, so you can save a buck and your back. You can find massive discounts on models from top-tier brands, including Casper, TempurPedic, Sealy and more. Scroll down for serious savings.
Lucid 5-Inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$192$200Save $8
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$699$1,049Save $350
Helix Midnight Mattress, Queen$999$1,332Save $333
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-Inch Plush Hybrid Mattress, Queen$301$478Save $177
Sealy 8" Firm Adaptive Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$308$341Save $33
The Casper Mattress, Queen$796$995Save $199
Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress, Queen$931$1,095Save $164
Dream Cloud Mattress, Queen$799$899Save $100
Leesa Original Foam 10-Inch Mattress, Queen$1,099$1,299Save $200
Saatva Classic Mattress, Queen$1,695$1,995Save $300
Lucid 5-Inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
How about a popular mattress for just $154? This popular choice has a charcoal base to help keep it fresh and reduce the risk of odor building up over time. Enjoy a ventilated gel memory foam layer, along with a four-inch high-density support foam layer for a firm feel. The mattress' low profile means it can work on standalone beds or bunks.
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Nectar is offering 33% off everything for the holiday weekend. The brand's signature 12-inch memory mattress is made from CertiPUR-US certified foams and has five different layers to keep you comfortable while you snooze. Enjoy a 365-day home trial.
Helix Midnight Mattress, Queen
Helix's Midnight mattress has a medium-firm feel that works for just about everyone. Enjoy pressure point relief, along with a 100 night sleep trial for the just in case. You can choose from the brand's standard cooling cover or upgrade with a GlacioTex Cooling Cover if you're a particularly sweaty sleeper. Right now, this mattress comes with a free set of pillows.
The Ashley Chime mattress uses a mix of innersprings and memory foam for your comfort. It also includes two inches of high-density quilt foam for a plush feel. Right now, this 12-inch model is an impressive 33% off.
Sealy 8" Firm Adaptive Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
This popular mattress is under $300 for 4th of July weekend! It boasts Sealy's special CopperChill Technology and cooling memory foam to help keep you cool and dry while you sleep. With a firm feel, it's great for those who require a little extra support.
The Casper Mattress, Queen
Casper's signature mattress is a consistent fan-favorite, thanks to its multi-layer foam construction that delivers a medium-firm feel. The mattress includes the brand's special AirScape Technology to increase airflow and reduce the risk of overheating in bed. Right now, you'll save up to 25% off sitewide.
Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress, Queen
Tend to sleep hot? This Tuft & Needle Mint memory foam mattress is here to help. It has special cooling technology to prevent overheating, along with pressure relief zones. The mattress even has a washable top cover in case of spills.
Dream Cloud Mattress, Queen
If you like mattresses with a little height, consider this deal: The Dream Cloud mattress is a whopping 14 inches high. It's a hybrid mattress with five layers of gel memory foam and coils for your comfort. There's even a cashmere cover for an extra cooling feel.
Leesa Original Foam 10-Inch Mattress, Queen
Like your mattress on the firmer side? The Leesa Original mattress provides plenty of support without feeling like you're sleeping on a rock. It offers 10 inches of cooling and memory foam, and comes with a 10-year limited warranty for the just-in-case.
Saatva Classic Mattress, Queen
Saatva is offering up to $600 off its mattresses this weekend! The brand's Classic mattress features a dual-coil design, along with your choice of an 11.5- or 14.5-inch height. You also get to pick if you want your mattress to be "plush soft," "luxury firm" or "firm."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
Vacuums
Kitchen
Home
Early Prime Day steal: This bestselling 58-inch TV is just $350 — that's over 40% off
Yahoo LifeThe showstopper comes with a slew of awesome features, like Fire TV and Alexa.
This flattering, chic swimsuit coverup doubles as a blouse — and it's on sale for just $17
Yahoo LifeLight, long and comfy, ride out the rest of summer in this breezy beach coverup.
If you buy one thing for 4th of July, make it the Fire TV Stick 4K Max — it's $25, a record low
Yahoo LifeRoku? Apple TV? Nope — the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is where it's at, and it's 55% off. That's an Independence Day win!
This flowy nightgown is 'perfect for hot summer nights' — and it's $20 for 4th of July
Yahoo Life'So soft': No wonder the easy-breezy number has a 4,000-person fan club.
These 'game changer' storage bags instantly organize a closet — and they're $3 a pop for 4th of July
Yahoo LifeSave over 60%: Moisture-proof and breathable, with clear windows so you can see what's inside, they're the key to space-saving success.
Quick! This powerful, reliable laptop is somehow only $260 — it's over 70% off
Yahoo Life'Definitely five stars' and perfect for home or work — grab it before the sale ends.
'Transformed movie night': This top-notch projector and screen set is only $70 for 4th of July
Yahoo LifeSay so long to boring TV viewings. This sweet outdoor setup takes things to a whole new level.
Treat yourself to Oprah's favorite crossbody this 4th of July — it's just $45 at Amazon
Yahoo Life'It can hold all your essentials,' the media maven gushed. 'And hooray for all the color options!'
Just in time for 4th of July, the latest AirPods Pro are down to their Black Friday price
Yahoo LifeCelebrate America's birthday with 50 more bucks in your pocket.
This magical beach blanket that repels sand and water is only $10 for the 4th of July
Yahoo LifeSpread out and stay grit-free on this spacious, waterproof lounging base — it's up to 50% off.