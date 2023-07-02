The 12 best float sales for 4th of July: Intex, Funboy and more — starting at $5

Picture yourself here, saving big for 4th of July. (Photo: Funboy)

There’s nothing like a chic, comfy pool float to send you off into the sunset. Thanks to major 4th of July float sales — offering steep, rare discounts from water giants like Intex, Aqua, Big Joe, Sunnylife and Funboy — there’s also never been a better time to buy. Whether you want to support your stride (see Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling hammock), make a splash (how about a Barbie cruiser?) or sit back and relax (a chaise recliner that's like a "La-Z-Boy for the pool" perhaps?), we have just what you need. Read on to discover top-rated, heavily-discounted inflatables for turning your backyard or next vacation into the ultimate destination.

Amazon Intex Floating Inflatable Recliner $28 $29 Save $2 For a real lap of luxury, consider this inflatable from Intex, beloved by Yahoo editors and over 16,000 Amazon reviewers who can’t get enough of its durable vinyl construction and ultra-supportive, recliner design. Two heavy-duty handles make for easy maneuvering, while dual cup holders mean double the hydration on a hot day. $28 at Amazon

One shopper accurately described it as a "La-Z-Boy for the pool!," while another wrote "This thing is awesome. Not only is it comfortable and relaxing to use, it’s very durable. It easily supports 250 pounds, and it was thoroughly abused by multiple children ... If this thing ever breaks, I’ll happily buy a new one."

Amazon Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock $11 $13 Save $2 This No. 1 bestselling, vacation-friendly water hammock from Aqua has racked up over 46,000 perfect ratings for its classic style (in seven cabana stripe shades), relaxed comfort (also recommended for seniors and expectant mothers) and versatility (read: endless relaxation opportunities). Rely on it as a hammock, lounger, drifter and exercise saddle in one — it deflates quickly and comes with a small pouch for easy packing or stashing when you’re done! $11 at Amazon

“Very impressed with the quality and thickness of this float material,” said one verified purchaser. “So comfortable to lay back in and relax. The built in pillow wraps around your head and is sooo comfy ... If it's a really hot humid day and I want a float that keeps me in the water and cool, this is my go to. Awesome product. Every pool should have a couple of these. Five stars.”

Amazon Intex Inflatable Canopy $93 $130 Save $37 Intex’ Canopy Island (another Yahoo editor favorite) allows you to create a roomy restful retreat right in the comfort of your own backyard. A detachable fabric sun shade provides extra privacy and a veil of shade during sunny peaks, while built-in cup holders create your own mini bar. And at nearly 30% off, now's the time to indulge. $93 at Amazon

"I love this float so much!" gushed one reviewer. "It feels like being on a tropical vacation. It is so relaxing. I use it for reading, relaxing, etc. I stay dry on it, even when others are swimming around me."

"Wow!" exclaimed another. "This pool lounger is an absolute dream! We absolutely love it. It is comfortable and easy to put together. Would definitely recommend."

Amazon SwimWays Spring Float Papasan Pool Lounger $11 $15 Save $4 Ground yourself in serenity thanks to this top-rated lounger from SwimWays, which is made with a soft mesh interior for keeping your body just below the water’s surface — and cool for hours at a time. A patented innerspring is sewn into the outer rim for added cushioning and stability, while a custom Hyper-Flate Valve allows you to inflate and deflate with ease (carrying bag included). $11 at Amazon

According to this proud owner, the Papasan float also manages to stay put in windy environments: “... These rings are comfortable and do not blow out of the pool. They are also great to sit small children in to give them a break from swimming around in their life jackets. They can easily climb on and off of them without flipping over.”

Amazon SwimWays Spring Float Original Pool Lounge Chair $17 $20 Save $3 For full-body immersion, consider SwimWays’ Original Pool Lounge Chair, which offers the same features we love in the Papasan with enough room to elongate your legs when you need to stretch. It still folds up easily despite its longer, 69-inch frame, making it ideal for traveling. $17 at Amazon

“Perfect for our new pool!” exclaimed one enthusiast. “I like that you can fold them up and put them away when not using. I love that your bottom is still in the water while you float on a hot day.”

Amazon SwimWays Spring Float Recliner Pool Lounger $27 $35 Save $8 And for SwimWays latest trick, we have this beloved Recliner Pool Lounger, which offers all the bells and whistles of both floats described above, with the added benefit and comfort of a built-in seat, headrest, backrest and footrest (it’s essentially like a water-friendly ottoman). A built-in cup holder keeps cold drinks close. $27 at Amazon

A real steal, according to this verified customer: “I had purchased an identical float two years ago from a pool supplier. Paid more than double the price. These floats are amazing and the price is perfect. I plan on buying more for future use … I used my electric pump and the float was inflated in 3 seconds. Love it!”

Amazon Big Joe Noodle Sling $19 $30 Save $11 Say goodbye to those flimsy foam noodles and say hello to this bestselling Noodle Sling from Big Joe. It’s become a grownup pool staple for its buoyant bean filling and padded design — no inflation required! An attached seat with a built-in cup holder is the epitome of comfort, while a quick-drying mesh fabric makes storage a breeze (available in a range of patterns). $19 at Amazon

“I love this float,” affirmed this verified customer. “I can sit in it or lay on top of it. It’s very functional and comfortable. Light weight, easy to haul around if need be.”

Funboy Funboy Chaise Lounger Pool Float $59 $79 Save $20 with code What better way to elevate your pool than with one of Funboy’s notorious Chaise Loungers?! Available in three translucent shades and on sale for 25% off as part of a site-wide July 4th promotion, the float has become a clear choice among water lovers — including a slew of celebrities — for its supportive arch, generous size and shapely silhouette. (A handy, built-in cup holder serves to sweeten the deal.) Save $20 with code Copied! Code: STARS $59 at Funboy

“I absolutely love this lounger,” said one verified buyer. “We use it both inside the pool and on the lawn to lay on. It functions both ways and the air does not seep out when we are not using it. Great product.”

Funboy Barbie The Movie x Funboy Speed Boat Pool Float $82 $109 Save $27 with code Get on the Barbie train (or shall we say boat?) with this speed cruiser from Funboy, now 25% off for a limited time. The brand teamed up with Mattel to create the limited-edition, larger-than-life design — complete with a front cooler, dual cup holders and 3D Barbie flag — in celebration of the upcoming "Barbie" premiere. And with a length of nine feet and a width suitable for two adults, you can bring Ken (or at least a friend) along for the ride. Save $27 with code Copied! Code: STARS $82 at Funboy

We had the pleasure of test-driving the Malibu-friendly float and can confirm it’s worth taking for a spin (or ten).

Amazon Sloosh Inflatable Pool Floats Fruit Tube Ring (4-Pack) $20 $23 Save $3 While on the subject of serious fun, it’s hard not to have a good time when floating around in a colorful fruit loop from Sloosh. And this super pack — including orange, pineapple, kiwi and watermelon prints — is one of the brand’s juiciest offerings yet. Ringing in at a mere $5 a pop, they’re prime for parties and larger groups (recommended for both kids and adults). $20 at Amazon

This reviewer used the pack to make a splash with loved ones at the lake: “... So easy to blow them up yourself even without a compressor. Came in perfect time and is good for summer! Love that they’re fruit. So many other people had these exact ones.”

Sunnylife Sunnylife Smiley Pool Ring and Ball Set $14 $19 Save $5 Of course, it doesn’t get more playful than this tie-dye tube and yellow pool ball from Sunnylife, now on sale for only $14 as part of a 25% off site-wide deal. Scoop up the smiley set to bring positive vibes to the pool, beach — the possibilities are truly endless! It's easy to pack, making it a shoo-in for vacations, especially when you have kids or teenagers in the mix (and it’s a solid summer gift!). $14 at Sunnylife

“Love the pool ring,” said one five-star fan. “It looks great in the water and lovely to float in. The teens love it!!”

Sunnylife Sunnylife Lilo Tube $49 $65 Save $16 Soak in the scene with this stylish lounger from from Sunnylife, which has garnered a cult-like following for its cushy feel and luxe appeal. Just sit back, relax and drift away (an elevated head rest offers some much-needed support after a long day). Now 25% off for a limited time. $49 at Sunnylife

“This is one of the most comfortable floats I’ve ever purchased and everyone asks where I got it because of its cool and unique design,” confirmed a satisfied reviewer. “I’m going to purchase another one because it’s the float my teenagers fight over!”

Sunnylife Sunnylife Inflatable Lilo Chair $56 $75 Save $19 If you want to reign as pool king or queen, you’re going to need a proper throne — and Sunnylife’s Lilo Chair is about as close as you can get to pool float royalty. The lavish, two-in-one design folds up into a plush chair and relaxes into a posh lounge, complete with a built-in cup holder for the occasional sip. $56 at Sunnylife

