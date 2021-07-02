Happy birthday, America! Walmart just dropped incredible 4th of July sales — save up to 80 percent!
The past few weeks were full of sales — from Memorial Day to Prime Day and Walmart's Days of Deals, there's been no shortage of opportunities to save a few (or many) bucks. So why stop the party now? Holiday weekend sales are upon us, and they're just as good (if not better) than any of the big sales events of the past month.
One place you need to hit up? Walmart. The retailer is offering massive 4th of July discounts across the board, from TVs and vacs to home goods, and plenty on the fashion and beauty front as well.
Without further ado, here are the best 4th of July sales at Walmart. Happy shopping!
Best TV sales
On sale for $998 (was $1,300), the Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV is the latest from the legendary tech company. The massive 65-inch 4K display is vivid and detailed. Sony’s state-of-the-art Processor X1 powers this beauty for true-to-life visuals, while HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings make sure colors stay bright and black levels stay dark. And shoppers just love its massive size!
"I will never be able to watch a smaller TV again. The picture and sound are incredible," raved a happy TV watcher. "I can't say enough great things about this TV. It feels like I'm at the movie theater! It also automatically signs in to all my applications after I log in with my Google account, and I can talk into the remote to control the TV. Love it!"
This 4K TV includes Android TV straight from Google. This means you’ll have instant access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video and much more. You’ll also get a wide range of gaming apps too. What's not to love?
Check out more TV sales below:
Sceptre 19-inch Class HD LED TV, $70 (was $110), walmart.com
Hisense 43A6G 43-inch A6G Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV, $300 (was $600), walmart.com
Sony 32-inch Class HD LED Smart TV, $298 (was $348), walmart.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series Class HD LED Roku Smart TV, $173 (was $200), walmart.com
Sceptre 40-inch Class Full HD LED TV, $155 (was $200), walmart.com
Samsung 50-inch Class 4K The Frame QLED Smart TV, $1,198 (was $1,700), walmart.com
LG 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED C1 Series TV, $1,497 (was $2,000), walmart.com
LG 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV, $997 (was $1,200), walmart.com
Best headphone and earbud sales
No shocker here: Earbud shoppers are looking for excellent audio, first and foremost. These Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — on sale for $100, a cool $50 off — offer crisp sound and punchy bass for up to an impressive 11 hours per charge (plus get an additional 11 hours with the included wireless charging case). That's nearly a full day of use! Plus, you can get an hour of playback with a three-minute quick boost. This comes in handy when you're about to go for a run and your buds are at zero.
Calls will sound crystal-clear thanks to three microphones (two outer and one inner) that reduce ambient background noise even if you’re in a busy location.
"...I am simply blown away by the sound quality, ease of setup and use, and fit," shared a satisfied Walmart shopper. "I am an active person and have had zero issues with the buds slipping out or moving around in my ears while running, walking, biking, hiking or kayaking. The battery life is as advertised at normal volumes. Haven't had any issues with Bluetooth lag or connection. The feel of the buds and case are simple and unobtrusive. They look very sleek and futuristic. I have had Bose, JBL and Sony headphones that cost more than these buds and I feel like they are a steal for the price."
Check out more headphone and earbud sales below:
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Canceling On-Ear Headphones, $149 (was $300), walmart.com
Philips UT102 Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $38 (was $60), walmart.com
Bietrun Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $26 (was $130), walmart.com
Philips Bass+ BH305 Wireless Active Noise Canceling Headphones, $40 (was $120), walmart.com
JLab Audio JBuddies Studio Over-ear Kids Headphones, $15 (was $50), walmart.com
Meidong Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $35 (was $70), walmart.com
Luxmo Bluetooth Headphones, $21 (was $36), walmart.com
Jelly Comb On Ear Headphones, $17 (was $50), walmart.com
Best gaming sales
It’s time to join a mayhem-fueled thrill ride — at nearly 60 percent off! In Borderlands Legendary Collection for Nintendo Switch, you’re tasked with stopping the Calypso twins from getting all the bandit clans together and claiming ultimate power in the galaxy. Travel through new worlds and collect a whole boatload of gadgets along the way.
This is the Legacy Edition, which includes all three games (Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel), DLC (downloadable content) packs with new missions and stories, and more loot and power-ups.
Shoppers love the game because it can be played just about anywhere. "Awesome to be able to play Borderlands on the go," raved a gamer. "Also great for late night or early morning gaming when my wife is sleeping."
Check out more gaming sales below:
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (PS4), $20 (was $60), walmart.com
No Man's Sky (Xbox One), $20 (was $50), walmart.com
Greedfall (Xbox One), $19 (was $30), walmart.com
Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4), $21 (was $39), walmart.com
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Nintendo Switch), $40 (was $60), walmart.com
Outriders: Day One Edition (PS4), $40 (was $60), walmart.com
Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One), $20 (was $60), walmart.com
Liphom Gaming Headset, $29 (was $57), walmart.com
The Pillars of The Earth (PS4), $29 (was $41), walmart.com
Best smart-home sales
On sale for $49 (was $80), the Lenovo Smart Clock is powered with Google Assistant for seamless syncing to a smartphone. It can rouse you from your slumber with your favorite tunes, the weather, calendar reminders and events, and that podcast you love. Because, really, who couldn’t use some help getting out of bed?
“I have trouble waking up in the mornings, and this alarm clock doesn't disappoint,” raved a satisfied shopper. “I like the feature that gradually wakes you up and then gives you a morning update of the weather and all the morning news. I'm able to connect it to all my Google devices, too.”
Check out more smart-home sales below:
Google Nest Mini (second generation), $35 (was $49), walmart.com
Xodo Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Wireless Security Camera, $90 (was $150), walmart.com
Defender Ultra HD 4K Wired Outdoor Security System (1TB), $260 (was $450), walmart.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm), $249 (was $279), walmart.com
Xodo Smart Home Security Surveillance Kit, $60 (was $80), walmart.com
Anself Wireless Burglar Alarm, $20 (was $28), walmart.com
Fymall Wi-Fi Smart Color LED Light Bulb, $11 (was $24), walmart.com
TSV Smart Plug (two-pack), $18 (was $26), walmart.com
Best home office sales
On sale for $199 (was $310), the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 has a brilliant HD 11.6-inch LED touch display that makes everything look great, from charts and graphs to your favorite shows to family Zooms. Count on a speedy, powerful Intel Celeron N4020 Dual Core Processor paired with 4GB of memory and 32GB of on-board storage. It even has a 360-degree hinge, so it can rotate to any angle for use as a tablet. And shoppers love the size and build quality too.
"I really like this Chromebook," raved a savvy Walmart shopper. "It is the perfect size, and I love that they didn't skimp on the frame — it's made of metal and not plastic. The size is perfect for carrying it back and forth. The new operating system works way better than my older Chromebook, and it does everything I need it to do."
Meanwhile, this Chromebook runs the latest version of ChromeOS, so you know you'll get speedy results. And unlike Windows 10 or MacOS laptops, with long loading times and complicated app downloads, you just log in to your Gmail account via Google Chrome and you’re good to go. At the same time, this Chromebook can access and download ChromeOS and Android apps for more versatility.
Check out more home office sales below:
Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5, $399 (was $520), walmart.com
Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Conference Call Headset, $282 (was $422), walmart.com
Ousgar 47-inch White Desk, $80 (was $266), walmart.com
Samsung CB4 Chromebook, $159 (was $230), walmart.com
Hemu Fashion Bamboo Laptop Lap Tray, $38 (was $80), walmart.com
Sceptre 27-inch HD LCD Computer Monitor, $130 (was $200), walmart.com
Canon Pixma G4210 Wireless MegaTank All-In-One InkJet Printer, $300 (was $400), walmart.com
Gamma Ray Optics 010 Slim Vintage Computer Readers, $18 (was $25), walmart.com
Best vacuum sales
On sale for $148 (was $299), the Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750 is designed to tackle all sorts of household surfaces, unlike other devices that just suck up dirt and grime and get stuck against a wall or under furniture. What good is that?
This smart little guy uses a navigation system to map the landscape of your home’s floors, so it doesn’t bump into walls, scratch up furniture or tumble down stairs. During its prodigious 90 minutes of battery life per charge, it can sweep your hardwood floors and then switch to carpets and tiles at a second’s notice. Another perk? It can also be controlled and scheduled via its smartphone app or Alexa.
“So far, so great! I really like this little machine, and it does a wonderful job cleaning,” reported a five-star reviewer. “It comes around so many times that it makes it hard to leave anything behind. It's pleasantly quiet and was easy to set up. So glad I went with this product and not the competitors'. Worth every penny. I just don't know why I didn't buy it sooner!” Us neither.
Check out more vacuum sales below:
Mighty Rock Robot Vacuum and Mop, $73 (was $130), walmart.com
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Slim Corded, $99 (was $199), walmart.com
Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac, $99 (was $180), walmart.com
IHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop, $299 (was $599), walmart.com
IHome AutoVac Eclipse G 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $179 (was $400), walmart.com
ILife V5s Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, $135 (was $180), walmart.com
Eureka Groove 4-Way Control Robotic Vacuum, $129 (was $199), walmart.com
ILife A4s Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $119 (was $180), walmart.com
Best style sales
Before you ask: No, it's not a typo: This gorgeous Max Studio frock is on sale for 15 bucks! It's incredibly flattering, thanks to a lovely U-shaped neckline and a fit-and-flared silhouette that defines the waist juuust right. The tiered skirt and fluttery ruffled sleeves are flirty without going overboard. And the soft, jersey material? Feels like a dream.
Did we mention it's $83 off?
"Fabric is soft and comfy, like pajamas," a shopper shared. "Cut is flattering....The shoulder detail is super cute. It's pretty casual, but some wedges and jewelry could probably dress it up for an office setting."
Check out more style sales below:
Status by Chenault Women's Cotton Slub Jersey with Cotton Eyelet Dress, $9.50 (was $78), walmart.com
Zanea Womens Polka Dot Short Sleeve Long Dress, $24 (was $48), walmart.com
Scoop Women's Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $20 (was $35), walmart.com
Kogmo Womens Premium Cotton Full Length Leggings, $12 (was $18), walmart.com
Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Dangling Earrings, $20 (was $136), walmart.com
Charmo Women's Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit, $17 (was $30), walmart.com
Avia Women's Summer Romper, $7 (was $14), walmart.com
Nlife Women Criss Cross V Neck Sleeveless Cami Top, $17 (was $30), walmart.com
Best kitchen sales
This sturdy aluminum alloy cookware set comes with five must-haves: two fry pans and sauce pans, and one casserole pan, with lids. The teal color is pretty enough to leave on your stovetop even when not in use, and its BPA-free construction is compatible with all types of burners.
"I thought it was some kind of mistake when I first got these pans, because they are exactly like much more expensive sets," a shopper shared. "They are heavy, well coated for nonstick, fantastic quality, and beautiful."
Check out more kitchen sales below:
The Pioneer Woman Cowboy Rustic 14-Piece Forged Cutlery Knife Block Set, $39 (was $70), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Mazie 2-Piece Ceramic Red Rectangle Baker Set, $20 (was $25), walmart.com
Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer, $60 (was $99), walmart.com
Best Choice Products 16.9qt 1800W 10-in-1 Family Size Air Fryer, $130 (was $255), walmart.com
Ninja 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Brewer, $69 (was $79), walmart.com
Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Digital Automatic LCD Programmable Coffeemaker Brewer, $70 (was $105), walmart.com
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set, Steel Gray, $40 (was $50), walmart.com
Best beauty sales
If your skin is feeling absolutely parched, introduce it to this rejuvenating, hydrating cream. It's packed with aloe and radiance-boosting Vitamin C, both of which help combat the effects of stress, fatigue, and general dullness. In short: Your skin will sing.
"Simply the best for my under-eye and sensitive skin," a shopper declared. "It is rich but does not leave my skin greasy or clog my pores. Also I can apply generously, and this jar lasts about 6 months!"
Check out more beauty sales below:
Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads, $25 (was $50), walmart.com
BylissPRO Nano Titanium Lightweight Ionic Hair Dryer, $65 (was $85), walmart.com
Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum, $32 (was $98), walmart.com
Image Skincare Ageless Total Eye Lift Creme, $31 (was $50), walmart.com
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Face Serum, $65 (was $100),walmart.com
Remington Anti-Static Flat Iron, $16 (was $20), walmart.com
Artnaturals Anti-Aging Retinol, $12 (was $16), walmart.com
Conair Double Ceramic Curling Iron, $16 (was $23), walmart.com
Best mattress and bedding sales
If you've had your mattress for longer than you can remember, it's high time to replace it — and, lucky you, this one is on sale! It's made with 12 inches of plush memory foam supported by coils, and it's just the right balance between soft and firm. The only drawback? Getting out of bed in the morning is about to get a lot harder.
"I was surprised at how soft and comfy this mattress was," a shopper reported. "I took it out of the box, and it opened right up to the 12-inch size. It is supposed to take 24 hours to expand but it expanded a lot right away. It's super thick and so far feels very comfortable. I am surprised at how great a mattress in a box could be!"
Check out more mattress and bedding sales below:
Hatch Embroidered Stripe 7-Piece Comforter Set, $30 (was $70), walmart.com
Zeny Weighted Blanket, $47 (was $78), walmart.com
Better Homes & Gardens Flowing Floral Comforter Set, $45 (was $65), walmart.com
Mattress Topper Queen, 2-Inch Cool Swirl Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Blue, $70 (was $105), walmart.com
Wenzel 70" x 60" Camp Quilt - Red Brick Geo Print, $21 (was $29.50), walmart.com
Best pet sales
If you're sick of vacuuming and lint-rolling your couch and bed, this nifty little gadget can help. It picks up pet hair like a pro, minus the sticky, hard-to-peel-off sheets. Instead, it uses a brush to grab all the fur and deposit it inside the storage compartment inside the brush. Genius! Just roll it back and forth over the spot you're trying to clean, and voila — zero hair!
"I was shocked this works so well," a shopper shared. "My cat is a shedding machine, and this really picks up the hair!"
Check out more pets sales below:
Omega Paw Large Elite Self-Cleaning Litter Box, Black, $53 (was $78), walmart.com
Portable Pet Dog Cat Outdoor Travel Water Bowl Bottle, $8.50 (was $11), walmart.com
Oster Super Duty Dog Clippers, $35 (was $40), walmart.com
Morpilot Pet Travel Carrier Bag, $31 (was $40), walmart.com
Luxury Fluffy Soft Pet Bed for Cats & Dogs, $28 (was $33), walmart.com
