Happy birthday, America! Walmart just dropped incredible 4th of July sales — save up to 80 percent!

No disrespect to Thomas Jefferson, but Walmart's here to tell you that all sales are not created equal. Happy 4th! (Photo: Getty Images)

The past few weeks were full of sales — from Memorial Day to Prime Day and Walmart's Days of Deals, there's been no shortage of opportunities to save a few (or many) bucks. So why stop the party now? Holiday weekend sales are upon us, and they're just as good (if not better) than any of the big sales events of the past month.

One place you need to hit up? Walmart. The retailer is offering massive 4th of July discounts across the board, from TVs and vacs to home goods, and plenty on the fashion and beauty front as well.

Plus, if you spend $35 or more, you'll get free shipping. To score free shipping on all orders, plus lots more benefits including speedy delivery, sign up for Walmart+. Get a free 15-day trial here (and answering a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two weeks for a solid 30 days of use).

Without further ado, here are the best 4th of July sales at Walmart. Happy shopping!

Best TV sales

Who knows what we're looking at on that screen. We know what we're looking at with this price tag, though — a steal! (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for $998 (was $1,300), the Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV is the latest from the legendary tech company. The massive 65-inch 4K display is vivid and detailed. Sony’s state-of-the-art Processor X1 powers this beauty for true-to-life visuals, while HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings make sure colors stay bright and black levels stay dark. And shoppers just love its massive size!

"I will never be able to watch a smaller TV again. The picture and sound are incredible," raved a happy TV watcher. "I can't say enough great things about this TV. It feels like I'm at the movie theater! It also automatically signs in to all my applications after I log in with my Google account, and I can talk into the remote to control the TV. Love it!"

This 4K TV includes Android TV straight from Google. This means you’ll have instant access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video and much more. You’ll also get a wide range of gaming apps too. What's not to love?

Check out more TV sales below:

Best headphone and earbud sales

Meet your new best buds: These Samsung Galaxys will always be there, telling you what you want to hear. (Photo: Walmart)

No shocker here: Earbud shoppers are looking for excellent audio, first and foremost. These Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — on sale for $100, a cool $50 off — offer crisp sound and punchy bass for up to an impressive 11 hours per charge (plus get an additional 11 hours with the included wireless charging case). That's nearly a full day of use! Plus, you can get an hour of playback with a three-minute quick boost. This comes in handy when you're about to go for a run and your buds are at zero.

Calls will sound crystal-clear thanks to three microphones (two outer and one inner) that reduce ambient background noise even if you’re in a busy location.

"...I am simply blown away by the sound quality, ease of setup and use, and fit," shared a satisfied Walmart shopper. "I am an active person and have had zero issues with the buds slipping out or moving around in my ears while running, walking, biking, hiking or kayaking. The battery life is as advertised at normal volumes. Haven't had any issues with Bluetooth lag or connection. The feel of the buds and case are simple and unobtrusive. They look very sleek and futuristic. I have had Bose, JBL and Sony headphones that cost more than these buds and I feel like they are a steal for the price."

Check out more headphone and earbud sales below:

Best gaming sales

Get three games for the one super low price of $21. That's, like...wait a minute, we'll figure it out...7 bucks a game! (Photo: Walmart)

It’s time to join a mayhem-fueled thrill ride — at nearly 60 percent off! In Borderlands Legendary Collection for Nintendo Switch, you’re tasked with stopping the Calypso twins from getting all the bandit clans together and claiming ultimate power in the galaxy. Travel through new worlds and collect a whole boatload of gadgets along the way.

This is the Legacy Edition, which includes all three games (Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel), DLC (downloadable content) packs with new missions and stories, and more loot and power-ups.

Shoppers love the game because it can be played just about anywhere. "Awesome to be able to play Borderlands on the go," raved a gamer. "Also great for late night or early morning gaming when my wife is sleeping."

Check out more gaming sales below:

Best smart-home sales

Tired of waking up to a droning buzz? Well, enough about your spouse. Let this litle wonder start your day with something more gentle and informative. (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for $49 (was $80), the Lenovo Smart Clock is powered with Google Assistant for seamless syncing to a smartphone. It can rouse you from your slumber with your favorite tunes, the weather, calendar reminders and events, and that podcast you love. Because, really, who couldn’t use some help getting out of bed?

“I have trouble waking up in the mornings, and this alarm clock doesn't disappoint,” raved a satisfied shopper. “I like the feature that gradually wakes you up and then gives you a morning update of the weather and all the morning news. I'm able to connect it to all my Google devices, too.”

Check out more smart-home sales below:

Best home office sales

More than just a Chromebook — it's also a tablet. It's a Chromelet! A Tabbook! It's your next computer, is what it is. (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for $199 (was $310), the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 has a brilliant HD 11.6-inch LED touch display that makes everything look great, from charts and graphs to your favorite shows to family Zooms. Count on a speedy, powerful Intel Celeron N4020 Dual Core Processor paired with 4GB of memory and 32GB of on-board storage. It even has a 360-degree hinge, so it can rotate to any angle for use as a tablet. And shoppers love the size and build quality too.

"I really like this Chromebook," raved a savvy Walmart shopper. "It is the perfect size, and I love that they didn't skimp on the frame — it's made of metal and not plastic. The size is perfect for carrying it back and forth. The new operating system works way better than my older Chromebook, and it does everything I need it to do."

Meanwhile, this Chromebook runs the latest version of ChromeOS, so you know you'll get speedy results. And unlike Windows 10 or MacOS laptops, with long loading times and complicated app downloads, you just log in to your Gmail account via Google Chrome and you’re good to go. At the same time, this Chromebook can access and download ChromeOS and Android apps for more versatility.

Check out more home office sales below:

Best vacuum sales

Got your ION this Shark robovac? Great, but at this price you might want to do less browsing and more clicking. (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for $148 (was $299), the Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750 is designed to tackle all sorts of household surfaces, unlike other devices that just suck up dirt and grime and get stuck against a wall or under furniture. What good is that?

This smart little guy uses a navigation system to map the landscape of your home’s floors, so it doesn’t bump into walls, scratch up furniture or tumble down stairs. During its prodigious 90 minutes of battery life per charge, it can sweep your hardwood floors and then switch to carpets and tiles at a second’s notice. Another perk? It can also be controlled and scheduled via its smartphone app or Alexa.

“So far, so great! I really like this little machine, and it does a wonderful job cleaning,” reported a five-star reviewer. “It comes around so many times that it makes it hard to leave anything behind. It's pleasantly quiet and was easy to set up. So glad I went with this product and not the competitors'. Worth every penny. I just don't know why I didn't buy it sooner!” Us neither.

Check out more vacuum sales below:

Best style sales

This dress is only $15. That's $83 off. That's an 84 percent discount. Tired of all this math? Us too — just snap one up already! (Photo: Walmart)

Before you ask: No, it's not a typo: This gorgeous Max Studio frock is on sale for 15 bucks! It's incredibly flattering, thanks to a lovely U-shaped neckline and a fit-and-flared silhouette that defines the waist juuust right. The tiered skirt and fluttery ruffled sleeves are flirty without going overboard. And the soft, jersey material? Feels like a dream.

Did we mention it's $83 off?

"Fabric is soft and comfy, like pajamas," a shopper shared. "Cut is flattering....The shoulder detail is super cute. It's pretty casual, but some wedges and jewelry could probably dress it up for an office setting."

Check out more style sales below:

Best kitchen sales

The good news? You'll be all out of excuses for not making that big family dinner. The bad news? You'll be all out of excuses for not making that big family dinner. (Photo: Walmart)

This sturdy aluminum alloy cookware set comes with five must-haves: two fry pans and sauce pans, and one casserole pan, with lids. The teal color is pretty enough to leave on your stovetop even when not in use, and its BPA-free construction is compatible with all types of burners.

"I thought it was some kind of mistake when I first got these pans, because they are exactly like much more expensive sets," a shopper shared. "They are heavy, well coated for nonstick, fantastic quality, and beautiful."

Check out more kitchen sales below:

Best beauty sales

No, this is not a mirage....but Image's hydrating repair cream is as thirst-quenching for your beleaguered skin as a desert oasis. (Photo: Walmart)

If your skin is feeling absolutely parched, introduce it to this rejuvenating, hydrating cream. It's packed with aloe and radiance-boosting Vitamin C, both of which help combat the effects of stress, fatigue, and general dullness. In short: Your skin will sing.

"Simply the best for my under-eye and sensitive skin," a shopper declared. "It is rich but does not leave my skin greasy or clog my pores. Also I can apply generously, and this jar lasts about 6 months!"

Check out more beauty sales below:

Best mattress and bedding sales

The bestest, soundest sleeep of your life awaits...as soon as you clear off that ridiculous pile of pillows. (Photo: Walmart)

If you've had your mattress for longer than you can remember, it's high time to replace it — and, lucky you, this one is on sale! It's made with 12 inches of plush memory foam supported by coils, and it's just the right balance between soft and firm. The only drawback? Getting out of bed in the morning is about to get a lot harder.

"I was surprised at how soft and comfy this mattress was," a shopper reported. "I took it out of the box, and it opened right up to the 12-inch size. It is supposed to take 24 hours to expand but it expanded a lot right away. It's super thick and so far feels very comfortable. I am surprised at how great a mattress in a box could be!"

Check out more mattress and bedding sales below:

Best pet sales

A product that poses the question: You're not still using those annoying, sticky-sheeted lint rollers to wage war against the scourge of pet hair, are you? (Photo: Walmart)

If you're sick of vacuuming and lint-rolling your couch and bed, this nifty little gadget can help. It picks up pet hair like a pro, minus the sticky, hard-to-peel-off sheets. Instead, it uses a brush to grab all the fur and deposit it inside the storage compartment inside the brush. Genius! Just roll it back and forth over the spot you're trying to clean, and voila — zero hair!

"I was shocked this works so well," a shopper shared. "My cat is a shedding machine, and this really picks up the hair!"

Check out more pets sales below:

