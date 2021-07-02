The web is exploding with 4th of July tech deals: Apple, Beats, Bose, Samsung, Sony, Playstation, Xbox...all on sale!
It's 4th of July weekend! Hooray! Yes, it's time to kick back, relax, and enjoy food and fireworks with loved ones, but it's also time to save big on all manner of electronics. Thanks to mid-year release cycles and post-Prime Day overstock, July 4th is one of the best moments to shop for all things tech (who knew?).
Whether you've had your eye on a new big-screen TV, a cushy pair of premium headphones or a starter set of smart-home devices, this weekend represents a window of opportunity. The price drops are epic.
To save you time, we've gathered the very best 4th of July tech deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe's and more. You'll find products ranging from small (hello, AirPods) to large (70-inch 4K Sony, anyone?) at amazing discounts.
Before you get out there for fun in the sun, take five to snap up the best 4th of July tech sales from the list below:
Best TV sales
On sale for $680 (was $750), this Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV has a massive 70-inch display with full 4K Ultra HD resolution; vivid, bright colors and deep, dark black levels. That exceptional picture quality supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) movies and TV shows for the best 4K viewing experience around. And shoppers say this 4K TV is great for families.
"...The whole family loves it, especially my husband," raved a delighted five-star Best Buy reviewer. "He is so glad we got this! Both him and our son love gaming on this nice sized TV. My daughter and I enjoy watching our shows. We are all pleased to say the least!..."
It’s also Wi-Fi-enabled with smart-home support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung’s Bixby. Video-streaming capability is also baked into this cake. Translation: You won’t have to buy a separate device to watch Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Disney+ and much, much more. You're ready to start binge-watching as soon as you turn it on.
Check out more 4th of July TV sales below:
Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Toshiba 43-inch 43C350KU C350 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV, $320 (was $370), amazon.com
Insignia 55-inch NS-55F301NA22 F30 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV, $400 (was $500), amazon.com
Sony 55-inch Class X80J Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $750 (was $950), bestbuy.com
LG 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV, $997 (was $1,200), walmart.com
LG 65-inch Class CX Series OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS TV, $1,900 (was $2,200), bestbuy.com
LG C1 65-inch Class 4K Smart OLED TV, $2,100 (was $2,500), qvc.com
Sony 65-inch Class X80J Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $900 (was $1,150), bestbuy.com
Best home audio sales
On sale for $149 (was $300), the Beats Solo Pro Headphones sync to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, delivering rich audio and heart-thumping bass. Super sleek, the pro-level headphones come in Gray and Ivory. They’re noise-canceling, so you can block out just about all background and ambient noise to enjoy your favorite music and podcasts.
"These beats are so pretty. They sound amazing and definitely block out background noise," raved a savvy Walmart shopper. "They charge and are compatible with iPhones...."
The Beats have up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, so you don’t have to be tethered to an outlet all day long. They pump out a solid stream of music with top-notch audio for nearly two days — impressive, considering that most wireless headphones tap out after about 30 hours.
Check out more 4th of July home audio sales below:
Bose Wave Music System IV with Bluetooth receiver, $300 (was $500), hsn.com
Bietrun Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $26 (was $130), walmart.com
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds, $39 (was $50), amazon.com
Apple AirPods (wireless charging case), $160 (was $199), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (was $249), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Max, $490 (was $549), amazon.com
Philips Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $145 (was $200), amazon.com
JBL Tune 115TWS True Wireless Headphones, $50 (was $60), kohls.com
Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones, $40 (was $50), target.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds+, $100 (was $150), bestbuy.com
Meidong Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $35 (was $70), walmart.com
Best smartphone and tablet sales
On sale for $299 (was $329), the latest entry-level iPad model (32GB/Wi-Fi model) has the same impressive 10.2-inch display, quick Touch ID fingerprint sensor and 3GB of memory as the last version, but it features a speedier processor. You’ll notice — and appreciate — the speed with any videos, web sites or games. (For the tech savvy, the speed comes from Apple’s A12 Bionic chip). To say this thing is popular is an understatement: It has a ridiculous 40,000+ five-star reviews!
"I love it! It’s fast and easy to use plus it’s super affordable compared to the other models," wrote a satisfied Amazon shopper. "The display is beautiful and picture quality is great...It’s like I have a mini laptop everywhere I go. Perfect for students, the screen quality is amazing and the battery lasts all day long."
Check out more 4th of July smartphone and tablet sales below:
Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB), $699 (was $749), amazon.com
Linsay Android 10 Tablet with Marble Case, $98 (was $325), macys.com
Linsay 10.1-inch New Quad Core 32GB Tablet Android, $100 (was $169), macys.com
Core Innovations 7-inch, $54 (was $70), bhphotovideo.com
onn. 8-inch Tablet Pro, $79 (was $99), walmart.com
Samsung Galaxy A11 (Net10), $99 (was $149), walmart.com
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, $170 (was $200), bestbuy.com
Visual Land Prestige Elite 10QL 10-Inch 16GB Android Tablet, $90 (was $120), kohls.com
Best gaming sales
On sale for $19 (down from $50), BioShock: The Collection features all three games in the popular franchise: Bioshock Remastered, Bioshock 2 and Bioshock Infinite. These fun-tastic games explore futuristic science fiction worlds underwater and above the clouds.
"One of the best video game trilogies of modern gaming," raved a delighted gamer. "All three games play and look fantastic, and 2k has done a great job with the attention to detail with all of them. I’ve had zero performance issues."
Check out more 4th of July gaming sales below:
NBA 2K21 (Xbox Series X), $20 (was $70), amazon.com
Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4), $20 (was $40), amazon.com
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4), $15 (was $40), amazon.com
The Sims 4 (Xbox One), $5 (was $50), cdkeys.com
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Xbox One), $13 (was $35), cdkeys.com
Minecraft (Xbox One), $10 (was $30), cdkeys.com
Outriders: Day One Edition (PS4), $40 (was $60), walmart.com
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB with Xbox Game Pass and Accessories, $636 (was $700), qvc.com
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (PS4), $20 (was $60), walmart.com
Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One), $20 (was $60), walmart.com
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Xbox One), $30 (was $60), walmart.com
The Pillars of The Earth (PS4), $29 (was $45), walmart.com
Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled (PS4), $34 (was $40), walmart.com
PlayStation Plus Membership (12 months), $38 (was $60), cdkeys.com
Playstation Plus Membership (three months), $20 (was $25), cdkeys.com
Best smart-home sales
For the 4th of July, Lowe's is giving you a chance to score the Google Nest Mini (second generation) and GE Smart Plug for just $40 (was $60).
The next-gen Nest Mini packs the Google Assistant into a sleek design with really great sound. Enjoy crisp vocals and balanced bass while you stream songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, SiriusXM, Pandora, Apple Music and more. Want a smart home? Now’s the time! If you have a phone in your pocket and a Wi-Fi network at home, you’re well on your way to building a smart home.
Plus, the bundle includes the GE Smart Plug (a $15 value), which can easily pair with the Google Nest Mini. Simply plug into a wall outlet, then plug in anything — a lamp, a TV or even a coffeemaker.
Then connect the plug to your Wi-Fi network and use your phone to sync to the Google Home app (for Android smartphones and Apple iPhones). That’s it! Now you can control just about anything in your home with your phone or just the sound of your voice via the Google Assistant. Fun!
"I am amazed at how much sound can come out of this little bitty device," raved a delighted five-star Lowe's reviewer. "The ease of setting this little unit up via Wi-Fi was a breeze. All I have done so far was talk to the device and it does what I ask with the weather even popping up on occasion which is what I was looking at. I like the fact that it sync to my devices with the calendar update with the busy schedule I have...I would recommend this little device for not only sound, but also ease of use. It can make your life simple and up-to-date if you carry a busy workload. Set a reminder and it will remind you even with a little music."
Check out more 4th of July smart-home sales below:
Kamep Wireless Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Camera, $65 (was $130), amazon.com
TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender (TL-WA855RE), $17 (was $30), amazon.com
Moen 7594BL Arbor One-Handle Pulldown Kitchen Faucet, $289 (was $500), amazon.com
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, $11 with on-page coupon (was $22), amazon.com
Google Nest Mini, $35 (was $49), lowes.com
Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat, $199 (was $249), lowes.com
Google Nest Hello, $149 (was $229), lowes.com
Honeywell RLV4300A1005 5-2 Day Programmable Thermostat (renewed), $10 (was $35), eBay.com
TP-Link Wi-Fi Mini Smart, $10 (was $18), target.com
Beats Pill+ Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $140 (was $230), kohls.com
Philips Neopix Ultra Projector with Wi-Fi Screen Mirroring, Bluetooth & Built-in Media Player, $380 (was $400), kohls.com
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, $30 (was $50), lowes.com
eufy Security eufy Wireless Smart, $170 (was $200), lowes.com
Brookstone PhotoShare Digital Picture Frame, $110 (was $130), lowes.com
Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera, $130 (was $200), walmart.com
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker, $100 (was $130), kohls.com
Defender Ultra HD 4K Wired Outdoor Security System (1TB), $260 (was $450), walmart.com
Monoprice Wireless Smart Outdoor Dual Socket, $25 (was $38), target.com
XODO Smart Wi-Fi HD Video Doorbell, $90 (was $150), walmart.com
DHcamera Wired Spotlight Cam HD Security Camera, $150 (was $230), walmart.com
Garmin Vivosport Fitness Tracker (renewed), $70 (was $200), eBay.com
Best home office sales
For the 4th of July, the slick Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 convertible laptop is on sale for just $386 — that's 30 percent off.
Incredibly thin, the Samsung Chromebook is actually more than just a laptop. It has a brilliant 12.2-inch HD touchscreen display (at 1900x1200 resolution) and flexible 360-degree hinge, so it can rotate to any angle for use as a tablet.
"I wanted both a tablet and a computer. I love that you can download apps and use them for both the computer and the tablet form," reported a five-star fan. "The stylus makes using Lightroom and other creative apps a breeze. Being able to use the cloud is a must because the storage would fill up pretty quickly...The large screen is also good for editing photos, drawing, and taking notes. Startup, web browsing, and apps are quick. The battery life is really great for everyday use..."
Check out more 4th of July home office sales below:
Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine, $240 with on-page coupon (was $340), amazon.com
Renpho Neck Shoulder Massager, $30 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Vybe Percussion Massage Gun, $150 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
DamKee Massage Gun, $69 with on-page coupon for Prime members only (was $110), amazon.com
HP OfficeJet Pro 8035e All-in-One Printer, $220 (was $249), qvc.com
Bell & Howell Adjustable Laptop Desk, $32 (was $50), hsn.com
Embassy NanoShred 8-Sheet Paper Shredder, $100 (was $124), hsn.com
Apple MacBook Pro (mid-2020), $1,099 (was $1,299), bhphotovideo.com
Microsoft Surface Pro 5 (renewed), $540 (was $800), eBay.com
Ousgar 47-inch White Desk, $100 (was $266), walmart.com
Hemu Fashion Bamboo Laptop Lap Tray, $38 (was $80), walmart.com
