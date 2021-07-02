The web is exploding with 4th of July tech deals: Apple, Beats, Bose, Samsung, Sony, Playstation, Xbox...all on sale!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Happy Independence Day! Now go grab yourself a tech toy to celebrate. (Photo: Yahoo Life)

It's 4th of July weekend! Hooray! Yes, it's time to kick back, relax, and enjoy food and fireworks with loved ones, but it's also time to save big on all manner of electronics. Thanks to mid-year release cycles and post-Prime Day overstock, July 4th is one of the best moments to shop for all things tech (who knew?).

Whether you've had your eye on a new big-screen TV, a cushy pair of premium headphones or a starter set of smart-home devices, this weekend represents a window of opportunity. The price drops are epic.

To save you time, we've gathered the very best 4th of July tech deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe's and more. You'll find products ranging from small (hello, AirPods) to large (70-inch 4K Sony, anyone?) at amazing discounts.

Before you get out there for fun in the sun, take five to snap up the best 4th of July tech sales from the list below:

Best TV sales

A massive Samsung 70-inch 4K TV for just $680? Yes, please! (Photo: Best Buy)

On sale for $680 (was $750), this Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV has a massive 70-inch display with full 4K Ultra HD resolution; vivid, bright colors and deep, dark black levels. That exceptional picture quality supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) movies and TV shows for the best 4K viewing experience around. And shoppers say this 4K TV is great for families.

"...The whole family loves it, especially my husband," raved a delighted five-star Best Buy reviewer. "He is so glad we got this! Both him and our son love gaming on this nice sized TV. My daughter and I enjoy watching our shows. We are all pleased to say the least!..."

It’s also Wi-Fi-enabled with smart-home support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung’s Bixby. Video-streaming capability is also baked into this cake. Translation: You won’t have to buy a separate device to watch Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Disney+ and much, much more. You're ready to start binge-watching as soon as you turn it on.

Check out more 4th of July TV sales below:

Best home audio sales

Get these Beats beauties for half price right now! (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for $149 (was $300), the Beats Solo Pro Headphones sync to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, delivering rich audio and heart-thumping bass. Super sleek, the pro-level headphones come in Gray and Ivory. They’re noise-canceling, so you can block out just about all background and ambient noise to enjoy your favorite music and podcasts.

"These beats are so pretty. They sound amazing and definitely block out background noise," raved a savvy Walmart shopper. "They charge and are compatible with iPhones...."

The Beats have up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, so you don’t have to be tethered to an outlet all day long. They pump out a solid stream of music with top-notch audio for nearly two days — impressive, considering that most wireless headphones tap out after about 30 hours.

Check out more 4th of July home audio sales below:

Best smartphone and tablet sales

An iPad with 40,000+ five star reviews, for less than $300? Is this for real? (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $299 (was $329), the latest entry-level iPad model (32GB/Wi-Fi model) has the same impressive 10.2-inch display, quick Touch ID fingerprint sensor and 3GB of memory as the last version, but it features a speedier processor. You’ll notice — and appreciate — the speed with any videos, web sites or games. (For the tech savvy, the speed comes from Apple’s A12 Bionic chip). To say this thing is popular is an understatement: It has a ridiculous 40,000+ five-star reviews!

"I love it! It’s fast and easy to use plus it’s super affordable compared to the other models," wrote a satisfied Amazon shopper. "The display is beautiful and picture quality is great...It’s like I have a mini laptop everywhere I go. Perfect for students, the screen quality is amazing and the battery lasts all day long."

Check out more 4th of July smartphone and tablet sales below:

Best gaming sales

Save more than 60 percent on super-popular games. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $19 (down from $50), BioShock: The Collection features all three games in the popular franchise: Bioshock Remastered, Bioshock 2 and Bioshock Infinite. These fun-tastic games explore futuristic science fiction worlds underwater and above the clouds.

"One of the best video game trilogies of modern gaming," raved a delighted gamer. "All three games play and look fantastic, and 2k has done a great job with the attention to detail with all of them. I’ve had zero performance issues."

Check out more 4th of July gaming sales below:

Best smart-home sales

Start building the smart home of your dreams today, with this discounted bundle. (Photo: Lowe's)

For the 4th of July, Lowe's is giving you a chance to score the Google Nest Mini (second generation) and GE Smart Plug for just $40 (was $60).

The next-gen Nest Mini packs the Google Assistant into a sleek design with really great sound. Enjoy crisp vocals and balanced bass while you stream songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, SiriusXM, Pandora, Apple Music and more. Want a smart home? Now’s the time! If you have a phone in your pocket and a Wi-Fi network at home, you’re well on your way to building a smart home.

Plus, the bundle includes the GE Smart Plug (a $15 value), which can easily pair with the Google Nest Mini. Simply plug into a wall outlet, then plug in anything — a lamp, a TV or even a coffeemaker.

Then connect the plug to your Wi-Fi network and use your phone to sync to the Google Home app (for Android smartphones and Apple iPhones). That’s it! Now you can control just about anything in your home with your phone or just the sound of your voice via the Google Assistant. Fun!

"I am amazed at how much sound can come out of this little bitty device," raved a delighted five-star Lowe's reviewer. "The ease of setting this little unit up via Wi-Fi was a breeze. All I have done so far was talk to the device and it does what I ask with the weather even popping up on occasion which is what I was looking at. I like the fact that it sync to my devices with the calendar update with the busy schedule I have...I would recommend this little device for not only sound, but also ease of use. It can make your life simple and up-to-date if you carry a busy workload. Set a reminder and it will remind you even with a little music."

Check out more 4th of July smart-home sales below:

Best home office sales

Sleek, thin, and convertible (lapop to tablet), this Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is $164 off for 4th of July weekend! (Photo: Amazon)

For the 4th of July, the slick Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 convertible laptop is on sale for just $386 — that's 30 percent off.

Incredibly thin, the Samsung Chromebook is actually more than just a laptop. It has a brilliant 12.2-inch HD touchscreen display (at 1900x1200 resolution) and flexible 360-degree hinge, so it can rotate to any angle for use as a tablet.

"I wanted both a tablet and a computer. I love that you can download apps and use them for both the computer and the tablet form," reported a five-star fan. "The stylus makes using Lightroom and other creative apps a breeze. Being able to use the cloud is a must because the storage would fill up pretty quickly...The large screen is also good for editing photos, drawing, and taking notes. Startup, web browsing, and apps are quick. The battery life is really great for everyday use..."

Check out more 4th of July home office sales below:

