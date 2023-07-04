Amazon slashed the prices on 30+ cult favorites for 4th of July — starting at just $6

Save big on vacation-saving gems, problem-solving gadgets and more this holiday weekend! (Photos: Amazon)

You might not think of great deals when you think 4th of July and if you don't, you're seriously missing out. In fact, Independence Day is a time of super savings and a great opportunity to stock up on smaller goods for summer hostess gifts, vacation-savers and problem-solving gadgets. We're obsessed with this batch of cult faves on Amazon right now — like the super popular, hair-saving satin pillow cases from Bedsure or the waterproof True Wireless Earbuds from Tozo. Each has thousands of fans, and that means something. In our experience, Amazon shoppers are discerning, opinionated and wise. So if a metric ton of them swear by a skincare gem, a cleaning must-have or something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we're here for it. Shop our favorites at a discount below.

BEAKEY Beakey 5 Pcs Makeup Sponge Set $6 $13 Save $7 with coupon Who says you need to pay $20 for a makeup sponge? This set of 5 costs just $6 with the on-page coupon. Nearly 70,000 shoppers swear by these No. 1 bestellling sponges for an airbrushed look. Save $7 with coupon $6 at Amazon

"I have tried so many beauty blenders but these are by far my favorite," shared a beauty enthusiast. "I will forever repurchase and recommend it to everyone I know. They're so soft and get very big and blend in my makeup seamlessly. This bundle set is amazing value, the price, the colors, the quality, everything. Highly Highly recommend!"

LIGHTIMETUNNEL Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones $20 $31 Save $11 with coupon Have trouble sleeping? This sleep mask-headphone combo is ergonomically designed to keep your eyes comfortable while blocking out 100% of light all while letting you listen to what lets you sleep best. It's already helped over 11,000 five-star fans get some zzzs. Save $11 with coupon $20 at Amazon

"I usually listen to sleep meditations at night, but my husband doesn’t like them," shared a happy sleeper. "I tried these out and I’m in love!! Sometimes I listen to rain too. It’s so relaxing! Great fit, very comfy, great battery life, great sound quality. Like it says in the description, they are NOT noise cancelling, but they are still great!!"

Fiskars Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears $14 $21 Save $7 These gardening shears have a soft, easy nonslip grip, and due to the shears’ low-friction coating, they easily glide through wood and prevent the blades from rusting, which experienced gardeners say it cuts like a “hot knife through butter.” That makes them easy to use, even if you can't garden like you used to. $14 at Amazon

"Arthritis has no more power over me," shared a happy shopper. "I was unable to use the larger cutting tools because I have nasty arthritis, but with the Fiskars it's snip and snip and snip, most times for larger diameter plants too...I am ordering another one today...Yes, it's that good."

JISULIFE Jisulife Handheld Rechargeable Mini Fan $14 $25 Save $11 If there's one thing you can count on this summer, it's stifling heat. While there might not be air conditioning everywhere you go, you can at least control the weather in your personal space with this über popular handheld fan. It's wireless (and rechargeable), so you can take it anywhere — on the plane, to the pool, on a picnic — without having to plug it in. $14 at Amazon

"I bought this going into my wedding week - worried about being too warm and beginning to sweat too much," wrote one of 32,000 five-star fans. "Traveling in the airport for our honeymoon, my husband and I were both thankful over several different occasions to have this little fan! This device is small and light weight - taking up little room. My husband used it every night because our hotel never let the room get as cold as he prefers - he was incredibly thankful to have this on the nightstand and running ALL night. The battery power is long lasting - I only had to charge it twice over the course of a week with usage everyday for several hours."

THE GYM PEOPLE The Gym People Longline Sports Bra $23 $27 Save $4 Get your workout on with this comfy and cute No. 1 bestselling sports bra top. Its lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking fabric helps keep sweat at bay, and the removable cups are there for extra cushioning if you want it. Check out all 25 colors! $23 at Amazon

"I absolutely love this sports bra/workout top," wrote a happy wearer. "The material is so buttery and it's an incredibly flattering fit. I ended up ordering one for every day of the week! ... Overall it's super comfortable, stays in place and looks good! It also washes well on delicate cycle."

COOLJOB Cooljob Breathable Women's Gardening Gloves $14 $20 Save $6 These colorful gloves are lightweight and breathable, and the flexible foam latex coating keeps your hands cool and dry, even if you're digging through dirt and the like. Simply chuck them in the washing machine between wears. $14 at Amazon

"These gloves are GOLDILOCKS!" shared one of over 13,000 five-star reviewers. "They fit comfortably, do not cause my hands to sweat, keep my hands fairly clean even though I dig into the wet dirt for planting, allow me to use my garden tools with precision, and even let me scroll through my song list on my phone!"

Kitchen Mama Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $30 $35 Save $5 Say goodbye to dangerously sharp edges and fiddling with a manual can opener — this No. 1 bestselling electric one is worth its weight in gold if you have arthritis or you just don't want your hands to get cut. $30 at Amazon

"By far, the best one handed can opener I've found. A little powerhouse compared to every other kind I've used," shared one of 57,000 five-star fans. "The moment I turned it on, I knew, finally, I'd hit the can opener jackpot. There was no doubt I'd no longer have to deal with any more half-opened cans, stuck openers that couldn't be separated from the cans, frustration, wasted money and having to toss another ridiculous busted device in the trash."

Aegend Aegend Swim Goggles $14 $20 Save $6 With summer here, now is the perfect time to scoop up these no-leak, anti-fog goggles, which have a massive following for a reason. Your pool and beach swims just got a whole lot more enjoyable! $14 at Amazon

"They fit great, are easily adjustable, comfortable to wear for an hour or more, have good sun protection for open water swimming, don’t leak, rarely fog— and they do all that for an amazingly inexpensive price," wrote a five-star reviewer. "Seriously, these measure up to pro goggles that are 5x the price. They also come in a cool reusable, solid case. Highly recommend."

Maybelline New York Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer $9 $11 Save $2 Amazon's bestselling concealer has over 112,000 five-star reviews for good reason: It conceals dark circles while brightening and reducing puffiness under your eyes. $9 at Amazon

"Works like magic," shared a makeup enthusiast. "I got this because my under eyes are super dark and no matter what I’ve tried, they won’t go away. But I just apply this product right over top of them without any other makeup besides mascara, and I feel so much more confident now that I don’t look sick/tired!"

LiBa LiBa Peva 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner $12 $20 Save $8 Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Liba liner is the creme de la creme of bathroom necessities. It's two and a half times thicker than other liners, and it won't accumulate soap scum. It doesn't smell funky — unlike some other liners — and it's completely waterproof, so it dries instantly. Weighted magnets keep it in place. $12 at Amazon

"This is the Cadillac of shower curtains!" one shopper shared. "No smell, plus, we've got really hard water, and it's only been a couple of weeks of use, and I'm sure it will eventually spot, but so far so good. Nice oversized curtain as well, covers the corners well. The weight of it makes it hang well too."

Ninja Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer $100 $130 Save $30 With this popular air fryer, you can enjoy all of your favorite crispy foods using 75% less oil. Plus, its compact size won't take up a ton of space — though it's roomy enough to fit up to two pounds of fries at a time! $100 at Amazon

"I couldn't be happier with this Ninja air fryer!" gushed a five-star fan. "The basket is super easy to clean and the handle is solid and comfortable to grasp. The large digital display for time and temperature is wonderful — no reading glasses required. The food cooks quickly and crispy; items are so crunchy-delicious!"

TubShroom TubShroom Hair Catcher $13 $20 Save $7 Have you heard of the TubShroom and its mighty ability to catch all the hair in your shower drain before it even thinks of clogging? If not, you will be amazed by this bestselling mini gadget that fits inside your drain to collect hair. When it comes time to clean it out, just wipe it off, throw away the loose hair and place it back in your drain. Sorry plumbers of the world, but we no longer need your services. $13 at Amazon

This fan raves, "I was skeptical about this little rubber strainer, but I needed something to save my drains from the piles of hair that fall out of my head. I tried others and they all failed miserably. This thing is amazing! It fit into my standard drain perfectly, and I don't think a single hair slipped by it. It was pretty gross to see how much hair I lost in just one shower, but it was comforting to know it wasn't clogging my drain."

BAGSMART Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Bag $23 $29 Save $6 You'll feel like Mary Poppins with this No. 1 bestselling fold-up toiletry bag once you see just how much it can fit inside! It also comes with a handy hook so you can hang it in bathrooms with limited counter space. $23 at Amazon

"I travel with tons of products. You never know what you’ll need when you aren’t home. This bag was recommended by a family member, and I am so happy I bought it! Fits all of my things perfectly!" wrote one happy traveler.

Maybelline New York Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara $8 $12 Save $4 Meghan Markle swears by this affordable Maybelline mascara and even introduced it to her makeup artist. Over 83,000 five-star reviewers agree with her on this one. $8 at Amazon

“Meghan actually introduced me to a drugstore mascara, Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara. I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times, thanks to her," Markle's former makeup artist Lydia Sellers told Hello. "This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look. It's great for full volume and lengthening, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets.”

CAR CACHÉ Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $10 $27 Save $17 with coupon If you have ever found yourself reaching into the backseat, desperately searching for your purse, Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Car Cache Purse Holder is for you. Fasten the hooks between the driver's and passenger's seats to form an easy-to-reach hammock that cradles your essentials. Save $17 with coupon $10 at Amazon

"I love this car cache," one reviewer raves. "It’s a great solution to a common problem. My purse was either in the back or on the dirty floor between my seat and gas pedal (not safe). Now my purse stays clean, is easy to reach, and out of the way."

ROSELYNBOUTIQUE RoselynBoutique Cryotherapy Ice Roller for Face $9 $16 Save $7 The concept of a jade roller, but with icy coolness to reduce those puffy eyes and blotchy cheeks. The roller is detachable, so you can pop it in the freezer for when you need its palliative power. $9 at Amazon

"I bought this roller a couple of months ago and it has been a staple in my morning routine," shared one of over 5,000 five-star fans. "The coldness lasts for a while and it freezes back up quickly as well. I usually just wash the roller off with dawn or an anti-bacterial soap that was I am not putting germs back in my freezer or on my face the next use. I highly recommend this product as it has changed my puffy/sleepy face for the better and provides a relaxing experience. 10/10 would recommend."

COLORCORAL ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner $7 $12 Save $5 Yellow putty might seem like a strange way to clean tough-to-reach dirt and grime, but once you try ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaner for yourself, you'll become a believer. The product is made with a biodegradable gel that's sticky enough to pick up dirt in small spaces. All you have to do is roll the gel over the area you want to clean, give it a second to pick up the muck, then peel it off the surface and watch as the hard-to-reach dirt comes free. Gross, but also amazing. $7 at Amazon

"I purchased this product to clean those little spaces in my car filled with dog hair and random crumbs from my husband, and it works amazing," one fan says. "It picked up everything and didn’t leave a residue. The lemon scent was faint and didn’t overpower the vehicle while I was cleaning it. This definitely got in all the

Bedsure Bedsure Satin Pillowcases, Set of 2 $7 $12 Save $4 If you don't already sleep on a silk or satin pillowcase, you're missing out — it's gentler on your skin and hair than cotton, plus it prevents those annoying creases you get on your face if you've slept on an inferior fabric. It stays cooler, too! $7 at Amazon

"LOVE THESE! They are a beautiful shade of gray, well-made and a perfect price!" a satisfied customer said. "I ordered these to help protect against hair breakage, and I've already noticed a huge difference!!!"

AIFUSI Aifusi Microfiber Mop Slippers $14 $26 Save $12 If you dread mopping more than any other chore, these fuzzy slippers might be the antidote. They're designed to be worn over your shoes so that you can effectively dust and mop your floor just by walking across it as you normally would. No more back-breaking pain! Plus, they're kind of fun, which means you can easily rope in your kids to help. $14 at Amazon

"I have never had wood floors before, and I have two huge hairy cats — big hair problem!" lamented one shopper. "The slippers are big, so I wear them over my regular house slippers. Then I skate, slip, and slide over the floors as the cats chase me! We have a lot of fun while cleaning up the cat hair. The slippers do very well picking up the cat hair — amazing."

Medix 5.5 Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Firming Moisturizer & Crepey Skin Care Treatment $17 $20 Save $3 Sag no more! This fan-fave neck cream employs the critical anti-aging ingredient retinol (vitamin A) and the antioxidant ferulic acid to revive skin that's getting a bit crepey. It's also infused with soothing aloe vera and chamomile, this treatment contains no alcohol or parabens and is vegan and cruelty-free. Over 12,000 fans swear by it. $17 at Amazon

"This lotion is amazing!" reports one gung-ho customer. "Works immediately on dry and aging skin. I use this every day — great scent and amazing results."

Bee's Wrap Bee's Wrap Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps $15 $19 Save $4 Forget plastic bags and Tupperware you can never find the lids for — this beeswax wrap can store your leftovers just as well as the less sustainable options. They're good for packing lunches and keeping fruits and veggies fresh. They're also infinitely reusable, washable and even biodegradable. Plus: They're manufactured in the USA, made with certified organic cotton, responsibly sourced beeswax, organic plant oils and tree resin. $15 at Amazon

"Can't recommend these beeswax wraps enough," shared one happy shopper. "The antimicrobial aspect of the beeswax keeps fruits and vegetables super fresh for much longer than plastic bags. They keep bread soft and fresh for much longer than Ziplocs. They are so much better for the environment, and they can be reused for months. We have been using our set for almost two years and they are still as good as new. No waste!"

Hertzko Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush $16 $30 Save $14 If your pooch or feline is a shedding machine, this brush might help. Unlike other similar brushes that only work on short or long coats (but never both), this one is designed to tackle all coat lengths. It gently detangles, plus it helps release any dirt or dander that might've accumulated in your pet's fur. $16 at Amazon

"I brushed off enough cat hair to have another cat," shared a shopper. "...I'm starting to think Porkins doesn't even have any skin, she must be made entirely of fur as it NEVER ENDS. She's completely passed out now from all the brushing — she loved it. The push button to retract the bristles is fantastic and makes for easy cleanup! Totally worth every penny, and I'm sure Porkins would agree as well if she understood the basic concept of monetary values."

Schick Hydro Silk Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool, 3 Count $6 $7 Save $2 A whopping 137,000-plus shoppers swear by the Schick Hydro Silk not only as an eyebrow razor but also as a tool for dermaplaning and scraping away pesky facial hair. It's a No. 1 bestseller in two categories! $6 at Amazon

"Prepare to uncover a newfound radiance with the incredibly effective dermaplaning tool," wrote a rave reviewer. "This beauty weapon effortlessly unlocks a world of silky-smooth skin, leaving you feeling like a true goddess."

COZSINOOR Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $26 $40 Save $14 Beloved by more than 11,000 Amazon reviewers, these pillows are ready to provide you with the sound, comfy night's sleep you so richly deserve! They're made with super plush hollow fiber, making them soft yet firm. $26 at Amazon

"Bought it for my girlfriend as she hates flat pillows," shared a rave reviewer. "Had this for about 3 weeks and feels like a new pillow every night. Pillow always goes back to its original shape. Soft enough to sink in and firm enough to keep your head afloat."

Cambridge Soundworks Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker $26 $35 Save $9 Who says you have to spend a small fortune on great speakers to get the party going? This guy is a top-seller and has over 141,000 five-star ratings. And don't let the low price fool you: It packs an audio punch, and shoppers swear by the long battery life (up to 14 hours) and easy setup. $26 at Amazon

"This is the best Bluetooth speaker I have ever owned," raved a five-star reviewer. "It lasts for days on a single charge, and pairing is hassle-free...Sturdy and really well made."

BAIMEI Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set $10 $20 Save $10 Roll away stress, puff and lines and revitalize your skin with this jade roller/gua sha set. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount. $10 at Amazon

One fan shared before-and-after pics and raved: "Works wonders. I was on the fence about buying this but so happy I decided to buy it. Within 5 days you can already see a difference in my jawline from using the gua sha. It is relaxing and de-bloats my face after a long day. I typically use it morning and night time some facial oil! It’s a must-get...!"

AquaDance AquaDance 7" Premium High Pressure 3-Way Rainfall Shower Head $35 $46 Save $11 Get ready for shower-time bliss, thanks to this head's six settings, including power mist and pulsating massage. It installs in minutes with just three hand-tightened connections and fits any standard shower arm. $35 at Amazon

"This is AMAZING!!!!!!" gushed an enthusiastic shopper. "Absolutely LOVE this product! it helps with cleaning the shower by the extended arm and the pressure is amazing! Worth every penny!!!"

Cbiumpro Cbiumpro Shampoo Brush Scalp Massager, 2-pack $6 $13 Save $7 Getting rid of excess skin and buildup on your scalp fosters a healthy environment for optimal hair growth — plus this thing just feels great. Suitable for all hair types and gentle enough for sensitive scalps, it'll transform the way products are able to soak in and work to their fullest extent. You'll get an extra one to share. $6 at Amazon

"My scalp feels so clean!" shared a shopper. "Everyone needs to use this thing!"

TOZO Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $21 $43 Save $22 No need to shell out north of $100 for a pair of great earbuds — these are just $21 with the on-page coupon and are just as powerful as the name-brand ones. What makes these even better — besides the battery life and one-step pairing — is that you can control them with just a single touch. Want to pause a song or podcast? Tap once. Adjust the volume? Hold. No need to fish your phone out of your pocket to make any adjustments — just tap and go. $21 at Amazon

Oh, and did we mention, they're waterproof? "I do intense cardio, which leads to me being drenched in sweat," shared one happy shopper. "I am so glad these are waterproof!! I am really happy with this purchase. I get compliments on them all the time....The case is so little and cute, I can carry it in my purse like a pack of gum."

Artnaturals Artnaturals Argan Hair Mask $13 $25 Save $12 Whether you're battling damaged ends, brittle strands or all of the above, this nourishing mask will help. It uses argan oil and aloe to hydrate and restore overworked and over-processed hair, all without leaving behind a greasy residue. $13 at Amazon

It's even great for flaky scalps, as this shopper reports: "MIND BLOWN," she gushed. "I had absolutely TERRIBLE dandruff and I have very dark hair. It was extremely obvious, and it made me very uncomfortable. It left me with huge, thick, scaly flakes and sores on my head. I also was dealing with hair loss. I have tried several products and none have even phased my problem. Out of desperation, I tried this (for a full 20 mins.) along with the shampoo and the conditioner. I am still in shock that after one wash my dandruff is nearly GONE!"

Greater Goods Greater Goods Food Scale $8 $20 Save $12 with coupon Whether you're a home cook or a pro chef, a food scale can be the difference between an okay dish and a Michelin-star-worthy plate. This scale has a smooth, easy-to-clean surface, and even has four units of measurement so you can accurately portion your ingredients, as some 120,000 five-star fans on Amazon can attest. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount. Save $12 with coupon $8 at Amazon

Shares one thrilled shopper: "I bought this kitchen scale for my mom and she loves it. It's very thin and takes up almost no room at all in the cabinet, and the digital display is nice and clean. It appears to have an auto on and off feature, and it comes with a spare battery! For the money, this is a terrific little tool for cooking, weighing for mail postage, or even hobbies."

DRIVE AUTO PRODUCTS Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer $24 $40 Save $16 Need help with the junk in your trunk? This organizer goes in the trunk of your car to corral all of your driving essentials. There's a tie-down strap system to keep it from flying all over the place while you drive. More than 52,000 rave reviewers gush about how tidy their cars are now. $24 at Amazon

"I love this thing. It is super well-made and fits A TON of stuff," said a five-star shopper. "I'm using it basically as an emergency kit. I was able to fit literally anything I need in the event of an emergency, including a change of clothes (with shoes), toiletries, a blanket, makeup and snacks, and I still have room to toss shopping bags in while I'm out so they don't roll around in my trunk."

Maybelline New York Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara $10 $13 Save $3 Volumizing, lengthening, defining, curling, this popular mascara is designed to do it all. And you won't have to scrub that delicate eye area to get it all off. Perfect. $10 at Amazon

"I was looking for a cheaper alternative for Benefit Roller Lash mascara which was my fave until I tried this Maybelline Sky High mascaras," wrote one of nearly 85,000 five-star fans. "It is just as good and more affordable. I originally bought these to be an everyday mascara and save my more expensive mascaras for going out but I seem to just stick to using the Sky High waterproof for my going-out looks as well."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

