Pet owners adore this quiet robovac — and it's $120 (over 60% off!) for 4th of July

Pets are cute, fluffy, adorable...and messy. A shedding cat can layer your floor in fur, or a dog's muddy paw prints can stain the floor. We love our four-legged friends, but they can mean a lot of cleanup. The good news? A robovac can help. Namely, the OKP Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is massively discounted right now. For 4th of July, Amazon is offering up the OKP for just $120 with the on-page coupon, down from $350 — over 60% off! This little blue robot does the work for you, so you can spend more time playing with your pets and less time cleaning up after them.

The multi-surface robovac

The vac is equipped to handle both wood and carpet flooring, and it has four modes to make fast work of dirt, debris, fur and more. It can follow the wall and automatically clean, spot clean or manually clean so that a mess of any size is tackled with precision and power. It'll run for up to 100 minutes (on low suction mode) before automatically returning to its charging base to juice up. More than 8,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.

"All I can say is wow," wrote one pet owner. "With several dogs in my house, I think this will be a godsend. As soon as I received it, I put it together and let it go. I just swept, for the third time, and it picked up hair from under my coffee table, along the walls, and the edge of my furniture! So far, I love it!"

Pet hair? Dust? Dirt? Not problem for this clean machine. (Photo: Amazon)

Another added: "This vacuum is amazing!!! I will never sweep my floors again...Now, we are by no means dirty people, but this really grossed me out to know that our floors were so nasty and hair-covered. The app makes it easy to control — in fact, I’m at work right now while the vacuum is doing my house cleaning at home. Love love love it! Especially if you have pets, this thing is definitely worth it!"

"I wasn't expecting that it would be so good," added a third. "I have dogs, two of them shed a lot, which drives me crazy, but this vacuum keeps my floor clean. I don't see hair anywhere, it goes under the furniture and everywhere with no problem."

Four different modes help personalize your clean. (Photo: Amazon)

A pet owner's best friend

You don't need to be a pet owner to get the most out of this vac, either:

"Love this little guy," wrote a happy shopper. "I set it to clean by sunrise, so by the time I woke up my floor is clean. Is very quiet so I don't hear it in the morning — just when it bumps into my bed. And when I'm on my way to work I ask Google to set the vacuum to clean."

In short: "This robot vacuum is a life changer! I can’t believe I waited this long to buy it! I absolutely love it — it's amazing!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

