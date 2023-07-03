4th of July sale: Amazon shoppers this $20 nightgown is 'perfect for hot summer nights'

Do you throw in the towel this time of year when it comes to clothes? Like, it’s just so hot, who cares how I look? We care. That’s why we wanted to tell you about the Ekouaer Sleeveless Nightgown. It’s an easy, breezy piece that can keep you feeling great and looking awesome on warm summer nights, all the way till morning and right now, Amazon is offering it up for as low as $20, down from $30 for 4th of July (prices vary depending on size and color).

Soft and comfortable, this nightgown is made of a silky cotton-spandex mix. It falls gracefully as you get yourself ready for bed — a crucial time to help your body dial down from the stress of the day and transition into rest mode — and moves with you while you sleep.

We must admit, though, our favorite thing about this nightie is the flattering cut. With wide angled straps and just the right amount of gathering at the bust, it falls like something Rita Hayworth might have lounged in. The high-low hem shows a little leg but covers you up when you settle in with your favorite show.

Perfect for summer

Available in three variations and more than a dozen colors, the Ekouaer Nightgown is an easy, affordable form of self-care that will signal your body to relax on contact. It's also a must for hot summer nights — according to enthusiastic reviewers, it’s the closest thing to sleeping in your birthday suit.

“Silky soft, good quality cotton, loose fit nightgown,” one shopper wrote. “It’s as close to being naked as possible all while being decent. It washes well and doesn’t shrink.”

"This nightgown is fantastic," share one shopper who got relief with it during a heat wave. "It’s perfect for hot summer nights."

The perfect summer nightgown. (Photo: Amazon)

Comfortable

Comfort is key in sleepwear, and this nightgown has it in spades. And unlike most nightgowns, which offer minimal coverage or are too flimsy to wear outside of the bedroom, this one keeps you covered.

“This is easily the most amazing nightgown/pajama/clothing item/piece of fabric I've ever put on my body,” one shopper wrote. “It's so soft. So slinky. So comfortable. Not too short in the front. Not too low on the top...Legs can move. Straps are in a convenient place that is not binding, but also not loose and annoyingly falling off.”

It even works for those with sensitive skin.

"I have bad fibromyalgia so most fabrics, especially textured ones, feel like my skin is being repeatedly stabbed," another reviewer added. "It's very hard to find fabrics and styles of clothes that don't hurt. This one is so soft and gentle on my skin that I don't feel any pain! It actually feels soothing on my legs!”

