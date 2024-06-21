4th of July fireworks 2024: Here's where to enjoy them in Ocean City, Salisbury and more

Celebrate our nation's independence with several fun-filled events this Fourth of July weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's exciting Fourth of July festivities taking place across the Eastern Shore.

Is there a fireworks announcement missing? If so, be sure to email tips to newshub@delmarvanow.com and subscribe to support the work.

Ocean City

Thousands flocked to Ocean City to view a spectacular 4th of July fireworks show held at North Side Park on Tuesday July 4, 2023.

Ocean City is offering plenty of family-friendly firework shows all summer long, with two simultaneous fireworks displays set to take place on Thursday, July 4, in celebration of Independence Day. Admission is free.

Spectators can find one Fourth of July event downtown at the Caroline Street beach, where fireworks will erupt over the ocean, and another uptown at Northside Park, located at 125th Street. Free music celebrations and spectacular fireworks displays will be offered at both locations, with music beginning at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

“Northside Park is the perfect place for families to watch the colorful displays light up the evening sky and lagoon. We encourage spectators to get there early to claim their spot to watch the fireworks," said Mayor Rick Meehan.

“Our Caroline Street Stage allows visitors to bring beach chairs or blankets and claim a spot on the sand where they can enjoy the live performance and capture a special and patriotic firework display set to music," Meehan added.

Parking operations for the Inlet Parking Lot will stay the same for the holiday, Thursday, July 4. However, the parking rate for the Inlet Lot will increase to $5 per hour for the day, said the town of Ocean City in a news release. Visitors are reminded that parking is extremely limited at both fireworks locations, and major traffic delays are expected.

Also, on the evening of July 4, the span of the Route 50 Bridge will remain closed to marine traffic at 10:25 p.m. and 10:55 p.m. opening times. The Route 50 Bridge will reopen for boaters at 11:25 p.m. on the evening of July 4.

Salisbury

Bennett Middle School hosts a July 4th fireworks show in Salisbury.

Salisbury's big Fourth of July fireworks show is back. The 12th annual Red White and BOOM will take place on Thursday, July 4, at the James M. Bennett High School football field on East College Avenue.

In addition to a grand fireworks display, spectators can grab a bite to eat from eight different food trucks, and listen to live country music courtesy of Draper Media. Parking at Red White and BOOM is free.

Attendees may bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the spectacular show on the field, in the stands or from their cars. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show is expected to kick off at dark, between 9-9:30 p.m.

Berlin

The small town of Berlin will celebrate Independence Day one day early on Wednesday, July 3, with a special fireworks display beginning at dusk at Heron Park, located at 10009 Old Ocean City Blvd.

The best viewing spot for the fireworks, recommended by the town, is SonRise Church on westbound Route 50 in Berlin. Attendees are reminded to bring lawn chairs and blankets before settling in for the show.

Snow Hill

The Snow Hill Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Independence Day Celebration from 5-9 p.m., in collaboration with Snow Hill's First Friday event, with a firework display over the river at Sturgis Park on Friday, July 5.

Fireworks are set to kick off after dark and will be best viewed from Sturgis Park. The event will feature music by DJ Smack, freshly grilled food as well as beers from the beer wagon, and a Chamber Plinko Game with fun prizes.

Crisfield

Celebrate freedom this holiday with a spectacular fireworks show on the water at the Sandcastle and Sea Glass Festival at the Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield on Saturday, July 6. The festival will take place from 4-9 p.m., and feature an eight-foot sandcastle demonstration and build-your-own sandcastles.

The festival is also said to feature sea glass art and vendors. As part of the festivities, be sure to also check out the Crisfield City Dock for food, music and fireworks sponsored by the Crisfield American Legion #16, Somerset County Arts Council, Somers Cove marina and the Crisfield Arts and Entertainment District. This event is free.

