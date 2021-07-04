Best Buy's 4th of July sale is revolutionary! Score Sony, Samsung, Nintendo and more, starting at $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Best Buy's 4th of July weekend sale is going strong and the savings are so deep! (Photo: Getty Images)

Folks, it's been quite a year (make that 16 months!), making this 4th of July feel like an "independence day" in more ways than one. How to celebrate? We have a lot of catching up to do. Surf, sand, pool, play — sure. But also shopping. This weekend brings some of the best deals of the season. Ready to upgrade and save big on the latest and greatest in tech? You've come to the right place.

The retailer's massive 4th of July Sale is dropping deep discounts on just about everything — from 4K TVs and wireless headphones to smart-home gear and kitchen appliances. The savings are massive this weekend, so treat yourself and scoop up what you need (or just really, really want) before it sells out.

We've rounded up the top offerings at Best Buy's big 4th of July Sale, with prices starting at just $10. Scroll and shop below:

Best TV sales

In case you need that summer vacation to the Rockies to be virtual, Sony's latest and greatest is $250 off. (Photo: Best Buy)

On sale for $900 (down from $1,150), this Sony 65-inch Class X80J Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is the latest from this iconic manufacturer. Its massive 65-inch 4K display delivers images you can practically reach out and touch. Sony’s state-of-the-art Processor X1 powers this beauty for true-to-life visuals, while HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings make sure colors stay bright and black levels stay, well, black.

"This is an excellent product. We upgraded our TV to this Sony," raved a five-star Best Buy reviewer. "The picture is great. Our last TV was a 65-inch, so side-by-side this TV is a definite upgrade. The sound system is great and the Smart TV process is very responsive to our wireless internet connection. The TV connected to my phone and the voice recognition was simple to set up...."

While some streaming TVs come with Fire TV or Roku built-in, this Sony 65-inch 4K stunner features Google TV. This means you’ll have instant access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video and more, but you’ll also get a wide range of gaming apps like NBA Jam, Fortnite and Crossy Road — you won't get that with a standalone Fire TV or Roku device. Just sync a wireless gaming controller via Bluetooth and you’re all set to get your game on.

Story continues

Check out more TV sales below:

Best home audio sales

These Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will outperform your Airpods, and for much less. How do you like them apples? (Photo: Best Buy)

It's easy to get distracted by quirky design flourishes and exotic add-ons, but at the end of the day, earbud shoppers know it's all about delivering excellent audio. That, and getting them at a great price. Well, get ready to check both boxes: These Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — on sale for $100, or $50 off, at Best Buy — offer crisp, clear sound and punchy bass. The battery life is amazing: You'll get 11 hours per charge, plus an additional 11 hours with the included wireless charging case. That's nearly a full day of use! In a pinch? An hour of playback requires just a three-minute quick boost. You'll love this feature when you're about to go for a run and your buds are at zero.

Calls sound crystal-clear thanks to three microphones that reduce ambient background noise even if you’re in a busy location. "Good sound quality and noise cancelation can silence a barking dog," shared a Best Buy fan. Woof!

Check out more home audio sales below:

Best tablet and smartphone sales

We haven't seen a tablet presentation this impressive since Moses came down from the mountain. (Photo: Best Buy)

Been hankering to expand your computer arsenal with a tablet without going into hock? Here's the deal you've been waiting for. On sale for $180 (was $230), the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 weighs just over a pound and features 32GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card). That's got it all over Apple’s entry level tablet, which isn’t expandable. And unlike the iPad, the Tab A7’s 10.4-inch display has a full HD widescreen for immersive viewing.

Also out-Apple-ing Apple? The A7's camera set is better than the one that comes with the iPad. It has an eight-megapixel selfie cam with a five-megapixel rear shooter on the front for video calls. "Mostly use for mobile gaming. Tried to play PS4 remote play, and it worked," reported a satisfied gamer. "Sound is great and build quality is better than iPad. Speed is seamless."

Score the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 in gray and gold.

Check out more tablet and smartphone sales below:

Best gaming sales

Grab a controller and make these your Dogs days of summer. (Photo: Best Buy)

Just because it's fun-in-the-sun season doesn't mean you won't need to keep yourself flush with new gaming challenges. We've found a great one. Watch Dogs: Legion for Xbox One (also compatible with Xbox Series X) is now on sale for nearly 70 percent off — down from $60 to just $20. This action/adventure game and third installment in the franchise from Ubisoft takes place in a near future where London is on the verge of collapse. All-seeing surveillance state and private military are in control, while the fate of the city is in the hands of DedSec, a hacker group that wants to fight back for freedom. It’s as fun as it sounds, and an absolute steal at this price.

"This game is very fun to play," raved a happy gamer. "The setting is amazing and the attention to detail makes it better.... I bought this for my grandson and he absolutely loved the story so much, he accidentally stayed up all night long playing the game. He said the storyline is very interesting and fun to complete. He also says he likes the fact that you get to choose strangers off the streets to work on your team. He has always loved technology so he absolutely loves this game and this view of what the future might be like."

Check out more gaming sales below:

Best smart home sales

It's time for an alarm clock that'll have you starting the day plugged in, wised up and entertained. (Photo: Best Buy)

It's 2021 — shouldn't you be asking a bit more from your alarm clock? Elevate the mundane with the Lenovo Smart Clock. It's powered with Google Assistant for seamless syncing to a smartphone. It can rouse you with your favorite tunes, the weather, calendar reminders and that podcast you love.

"Replaced my old alarm clock and a Google mini speaker with one device," shared a savvy Best Buy shopper. "...I tell it good night when I am ready for bed and it turns off my lights, tells me the weather tomorrow and what is on my calendar the next day just like a Google Mini can do. Plus the clock face can show the current temperature along with the time."

Really, who couldn’t use all the help they can get rousing themselves from bed in the morning? So why not let the Lenovo Smart Clock do it in digital style, and for just $40 (down from $80) at Best Buy?

Check out more smart home sales below:

Best vacuum sales

Trust us, this Dyson is a beast — save $100! (Photo: Best Buy)

The Dyson Outsize Total Clean Vacuum, which is on sale for $750, or $100 off at Best Buy, may not look like a power force, but this lightweight and cordless stick vacuum is actually a heavy-duty, deep-cleaning beast. It’s a Dyson, after all, so it’s built for powerful suction — but this one is also nimble and versatile enough to navigate the tightest corners. It even has a digital display that features a countdown clock, so you'll always know when it's going to run out of juice.

"The hands-down best cordless on the planet," raved a delighted shopper. "I must say this vacuum is impressive and nothing short of amazing! This Dyson oozes sophistication and innovation while checking all the right boxes for corded vacuum replacement. This vacuum is the gold standard.... Be prepared to be shocked and in awe of the power and efficiency of this cleaning powerhouse. The real-time performance and battery gauge are extremely welcomed to this wireless cleaning solution."

Check out more robotic vacuum sales below:

Best home office sales

It's two computers in one! Tablet or laptop, as you please. (Photo: Best Buy)

On sale for $249 (was $299), the sleek, incredibly thin Lenovo Chromebook Duet is more than just a laptop. It has a brilliant 10.1-inch Full HD touchscreen display (at 1920 x 1200 resolution) that works as a tablet but also attaches to its included keyboard case via Bluetooth for when you want laptop functionality. And shoppers love its long 10-hour battery life too.

"The device is lightweight. The screen is sharp, colorful, and bright," shared a satisfied Best Buy shopper. "The keyboard has a very good feel, and the adjustment to it was very quick for me. The tablet by itself is very light — a joy to hold and use for long periods...The battery life is insane..."

Chromebook runs the latest version of ChromeOS, so you know you'll get speedy results. And unlike Windows 10 or macOS laptops, with long loading times and complicated app downloads, you just log in to your Gmail account via Google Chrome and you’re good to go.

Check out more home office sales below:

Best kitchen sales

At just $60, this baby will pay for itself with all the greasy, yucky oil you won't have to buy. (Photo: Best Buy)

Sure, it's barbecue season, but you can never have enough home-cooking convenience, amirite? On sale for $60 (was $120), the Insignia Digital Air Fryer lets you fry, roast or bake your favorite foods at temperatures up to 400 degrees — whip up anything from chicken to veggies to breaded tilapia!

The large five-quart basket can hold up to five servings, so it's great for having friends over for hangouts. Its timer features automatic shutoff, so you'll never have to stress about burning your food or blowing up your electric bill. This air fryer also has a sleek stainless steel finish with an easy-to-navigate digital display, while its basket and pan are dishwasher-safe, so fewer dirty dishes to worry about. If you've ever deep-fried something in oil you know how messy your counter and walls can get, but not when using this baby!

"I absolutely love this item," reported a savvy shopper. "In the beginning, I thought it would be difficult to use and that it would dry my food out. Surprisingly, it's really easy to operate and it keeps the food flavored after it's complete. I have several other recipes I want to try with my air fryer. I can't wait!"

Check out more kitchen sales below:

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.