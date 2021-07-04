Best Buy's 4th of July sale is revolutionary! Score Sony, Samsung, Nintendo and more, starting at $10
Folks, it's been quite a year (make that 16 months!), making this 4th of July feel like an "independence day" in more ways than one. How to celebrate? We have a lot of catching up to do. Surf, sand, pool, play — sure. But also shopping. This weekend brings some of the best deals of the season. Ready to upgrade and save big on the latest and greatest in tech? You've come to the right place.
The retailer's massive 4th of July Sale is dropping deep discounts on just about everything — from 4K TVs and wireless headphones to smart-home gear and kitchen appliances. The savings are massive this weekend, so treat yourself and scoop up what you need (or just really, really want) before it sells out.
We've rounded up the top offerings at Best Buy's big 4th of July Sale, with prices starting at just $10. Scroll and shop below:
Best TV sales
On sale for $900 (down from $1,150), this Sony 65-inch Class X80J Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is the latest from this iconic manufacturer. Its massive 65-inch 4K display delivers images you can practically reach out and touch. Sony’s state-of-the-art Processor X1 powers this beauty for true-to-life visuals, while HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings make sure colors stay bright and black levels stay, well, black.
"This is an excellent product. We upgraded our TV to this Sony," raved a five-star Best Buy reviewer. "The picture is great. Our last TV was a 65-inch, so side-by-side this TV is a definite upgrade. The sound system is great and the Smart TV process is very responsive to our wireless internet connection. The TV connected to my phone and the voice recognition was simple to set up...."
While some streaming TVs come with Fire TV or Roku built-in, this Sony 65-inch 4K stunner features Google TV. This means you’ll have instant access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video and more, but you’ll also get a wide range of gaming apps like NBA Jam, Fortnite and Crossy Road — you won't get that with a standalone Fire TV or Roku device. Just sync a wireless gaming controller via Bluetooth and you’re all set to get your game on.
Check out more TV sales below:
Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV, $280 (was $320), bestbuy.com
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV, $350 (was $380), bestbuy.com
Sony 55-inch Class X80J Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $750 (was $950), bestbuy.com
Hisense 60-inch Class A6G Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, $450 (was $490), bestbuy.com
LG 65-inch Class CX Series OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS TV, $2000 (was $2,200), bestbuy.com
Samsung 65-inch Class QN85A Series Neo QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Tizen TV, $2,000 (was $2,200), bestbuy.com
Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV, $670 (was $700), bestbuy.com
Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Tizen TV, $680 (was $750), bestbuy.com
Best home audio sales
It's easy to get distracted by quirky design flourishes and exotic add-ons, but at the end of the day, earbud shoppers know it's all about delivering excellent audio. That, and getting them at a great price. Well, get ready to check both boxes: These Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — on sale for $100, or $50 off, at Best Buy — offer crisp, clear sound and punchy bass. The battery life is amazing: You'll get 11 hours per charge, plus an additional 11 hours with the included wireless charging case. That's nearly a full day of use! In a pinch? An hour of playback requires just a three-minute quick boost. You'll love this feature when you're about to go for a run and your buds are at zero.
Calls sound crystal-clear thanks to three microphones that reduce ambient background noise even if you’re in a busy location. "Good sound quality and noise cancelation can silence a barking dog," shared a Best Buy fan. Woof!
Check out more home audio sales below:
Insignia RF Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones, $100 (was $120), bestbuy.com
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $10 (was $20), bestbuy.com
LG Tone Flex HBS-XL7 Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $130 (was $150), bestbuy.com
Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Noise-Cancelling In-Ear Headphones, $98 (was $200), bestbuy.com
Google Pixel Buds, $130 (was $180), bestbuy.com
JBL Club One Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones, $250 (was $350), bestbuy.com
Samsung HW-Q65T 7.1ch Sound bar, $400 (was $500), bestbuy.com
LG 5.1 ch High-Res Audio Sound Bar, $400 (was $450), bestbuy.com
Best tablet and smartphone sales
Been hankering to expand your computer arsenal with a tablet without going into hock? Here's the deal you've been waiting for. On sale for $180 (was $230), the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 weighs just over a pound and features 32GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card). That's got it all over Apple’s entry level tablet, which isn’t expandable. And unlike the iPad, the Tab A7’s 10.4-inch display has a full HD widescreen for immersive viewing.
Also out-Apple-ing Apple? The A7's camera set is better than the one that comes with the iPad. It has an eight-megapixel selfie cam with a five-megapixel rear shooter on the front for video calls. "Mostly use for mobile gaming. Tried to play PS4 remote play, and it worked," reported a satisfied gamer. "Sound is great and build quality is better than iPad. Speed is seamless."
Score the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 in gray and gold.
Check out more tablet and smartphone sales below:
OnePlus 8T 5G, $500 (was $600), bestbuy.com
Google Pixel 4a, $300 (was $350), bestbuy.com
Motorola Moto G Power, $130 (was $250), bestbuy.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A, $120 (was $150), bestbuy.com
Surface Pro X, $800 (was $1,000), bestbuy.com
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, $160 (was $200), bestbuy.com
Motorola Moto G Power, $70 (was $200), bestbuy.com
Microsoft Surface Duo, $700 (was $1,500), bestbuy.com
Best gaming sales
Just because it's fun-in-the-sun season doesn't mean you won't need to keep yourself flush with new gaming challenges. We've found a great one. Watch Dogs: Legion for Xbox One (also compatible with Xbox Series X) is now on sale for nearly 70 percent off — down from $60 to just $20. This action/adventure game and third installment in the franchise from Ubisoft takes place in a near future where London is on the verge of collapse. All-seeing surveillance state and private military are in control, while the fate of the city is in the hands of DedSec, a hacker group that wants to fight back for freedom. It’s as fun as it sounds, and an absolute steal at this price.
"This game is very fun to play," raved a happy gamer. "The setting is amazing and the attention to detail makes it better.... I bought this for my grandson and he absolutely loved the story so much, he accidentally stayed up all night long playing the game. He said the storyline is very interesting and fun to complete. He also says he likes the fact that you get to choose strangers off the streets to work on your team. He has always loved technology so he absolutely loves this game and this view of what the future might be like."
Check out more gaming sales below:
NBA 2K21 (PS4), $20 (was $30), bestbuy.com
SanDisk 400GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch, $100 (was $180), bestbuy.com
Borderlands 3 (Xbox One), $10 (was $30), bestbuy.com
Dying Light: Anniversary Edition, $25 (was $40), bestbuy.com
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch), $20 (was $60), bestbuy.com
Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection, $20 (was $40), bestbuy.com
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X), $15 (was $40), bestbuy.com
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Xbox One), $30 (was $60), bestbuy.com
Best smart home sales
It's 2021 — shouldn't you be asking a bit more from your alarm clock? Elevate the mundane with the Lenovo Smart Clock. It's powered with Google Assistant for seamless syncing to a smartphone. It can rouse you with your favorite tunes, the weather, calendar reminders and that podcast you love.
"Replaced my old alarm clock and a Google mini speaker with one device," shared a savvy Best Buy shopper. "...I tell it good night when I am ready for bed and it turns off my lights, tells me the weather tomorrow and what is on my calendar the next day just like a Google Mini can do. Plus the clock face can show the current temperature along with the time."
Really, who couldn’t use all the help they can get rousing themselves from bed in the morning? So why not let the Lenovo Smart Clock do it in digital style, and for just $40 (down from $80) at Best Buy?
Check out more smart home sales below:
Google Nest Wi-Fi Mesh Router (AC2200) (two-pack), $189 (was $269), bestbuy.com
Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, $150 (was $230), bestbuy.com
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security (three-pack), $500 (was $600), bestbuy.com
Google Nest Learning Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat, $200 (was $250), bestbuy.com
TP-Link Kasa Spot Cam, $40 (was $60), bestbuy.com
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, $170 (was $200), bestbuy.com
Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker, $35 (was $50), bestbuy.com
Linksys Max-Stream AC1300 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 5 Router, $70 (was $100), bestbuy.com
Best vacuum sales
The Dyson Outsize Total Clean Vacuum, which is on sale for $750, or $100 off at Best Buy, may not look like a power force, but this lightweight and cordless stick vacuum is actually a heavy-duty, deep-cleaning beast. It’s a Dyson, after all, so it’s built for powerful suction — but this one is also nimble and versatile enough to navigate the tightest corners. It even has a digital display that features a countdown clock, so you'll always know when it's going to run out of juice.
"The hands-down best cordless on the planet," raved a delighted shopper. "I must say this vacuum is impressive and nothing short of amazing! This Dyson oozes sophistication and innovation while checking all the right boxes for corded vacuum replacement. This vacuum is the gold standard.... Be prepared to be shocked and in awe of the power and efficiency of this cleaning powerhouse. The real-time performance and battery gauge are extremely welcomed to this wireless cleaning solution."
Check out more robotic vacuum sales below:
iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $350 (was $400), bestbuy.com
bObsweep bObi Classic Robot Vacuum & Mop, $394 (was $750), bestbuy.com
iRobot Braava jet m6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop, $400 (was $450), bestbuy.com
Shark AI Robot VacMop Pro RV2001WD, $350 (was $480), bestbuy.com
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $550 (was $600), bestbuy.com
Shark AI Robot Vacuum RV2001, $300 (was $450), bestbuy.com
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop bundle, $1,349 (was $1,550), bestbuy.com
Best home office sales
On sale for $249 (was $299), the sleek, incredibly thin Lenovo Chromebook Duet is more than just a laptop. It has a brilliant 10.1-inch Full HD touchscreen display (at 1920 x 1200 resolution) that works as a tablet but also attaches to its included keyboard case via Bluetooth for when you want laptop functionality. And shoppers love its long 10-hour battery life too.
"The device is lightweight. The screen is sharp, colorful, and bright," shared a satisfied Best Buy shopper. "The keyboard has a very good feel, and the adjustment to it was very quick for me. The tablet by itself is very light — a joy to hold and use for long periods...The battery life is insane..."
Chromebook runs the latest version of ChromeOS, so you know you'll get speedy results. And unlike Windows 10 or macOS laptops, with long loading times and complicated app downloads, you just log in to your Gmail account via Google Chrome and you’re good to go.
Check out more home office sales below:
Samsung Galaxy 4K Chromebook, $799 (was $999), bestbuy.com
Vankyo Leisure 3W Wireless Mini Projector, $80 (was $120), bestbuy.com
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, $1,350 (was $1,500), bestbuy.com
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, $630 (was $700), bestbuy.com
Epson EcoTank ET-M3170 Wireless Monochrome All-in-One SuperTank Printer, $350 (was $500), bestbuy.com
Canon imageCLASS D570 Wireless Black-and-White All-In-One Laser Printer, $150 (was $230), bestbuy.com
Epson EcoTank ET-3710 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer, $310 (was $380), bestbuy.com
WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive, $110 (was $180), bestbuy.com
Best kitchen sales
Sure, it's barbecue season, but you can never have enough home-cooking convenience, amirite? On sale for $60 (was $120), the Insignia Digital Air Fryer lets you fry, roast or bake your favorite foods at temperatures up to 400 degrees — whip up anything from chicken to veggies to breaded tilapia!
The large five-quart basket can hold up to five servings, so it's great for having friends over for hangouts. Its timer features automatic shutoff, so you'll never have to stress about burning your food or blowing up your electric bill. This air fryer also has a sleek stainless steel finish with an easy-to-navigate digital display, while its basket and pan are dishwasher-safe, so fewer dirty dishes to worry about. If you've ever deep-fried something in oil you know how messy your counter and walls can get, but not when using this baby!
"I absolutely love this item," reported a savvy shopper. "In the beginning, I thought it would be difficult to use and that it would dry my food out. Surprisingly, it's really easy to operate and it keeps the food flavored after it's complete. I have several other recipes I want to try with my air fryer. I can't wait!"
Check out more kitchen sales below:
Margaritaville Bahamas Countertop Blender and Frozen Concoction Maker, $160 (was $210), bestbuy.com
Ninja Foodi, $200 (was $230), bestbuy.com
Frigidaire Mini Fridge with built-in Freezer, $179 (was $265), bestbuy.com
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $430 (was $500), bestbuy.com
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $130 (was $170), bestbuy.com
Bella Pro Series Combo 19-Bar Espresso and 10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker, $150 (was $200), bestbuy.com
Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer, $89 (was $129), bestbuy.com
LG InstaView Four-Door French Door Refrigerator, $3,150 (was $3,500), bestbuy.com
