Amazon's 4th of July sale is spectacular — shop these deals before they sell out

Something to celebrate: Amazon just dropped a jaw-dropping array of 4th of July deals! (Photo: Getty Images)

We hold this truth to be self-evident: When it comes to stellar holiday-weekend deals, Amazon rules.

Prime Day might be in the rearview mirror, but never fear. Amazon is having a massive sale to mark the 4th of July, with discounts as deep as those we enjoyed during "Prime Time" last month. We're talking incredible deals on TVs and tech, amazing markdowns on kitchen items and fabulous fashion finds (new vacation wardrobe, anyone?).

Of course, with Amazon Prime you’ll get so much more — access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? Let's fix that: Sign up for a free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Score some steals before they disappear — And check back often as we update through the weekend — then get outside for fun in the sun.

Best TV sales

Improve the view: Sony's got the 4K TV of your dreams, at a fantastic July 4th discount. (Photo: Amazon)

This Sony X80J 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV is the latest from a manufacturer that's long been at the forefront of top-notch home video. No shocker, then, that the display on this set is dazzlingly vivid and detailed. Originally $1,000, this beauty is available for only $898 for the 4th of July weekend!

Sony’s state-of-the-art Processor X1 is the power behind its true-to-life visuals, while HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings make sure colors stay bright and black levels are dark. Get ready: It’s going to feel like you’re sitting in the middle of all the action.

This 4K TV includes Google TV with instant access to hundreds of popular streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock and much, much more. It even has built-in Chromecast for slinging videos and music from your phone or tablet to the TV. Also: The remote has a microphone that lets you use Google Assistant for voice search and hands-free navigation. Shoppers are smitten.

"In one word: Awesome. This is the best TV I've seen, for an incredible price and considering its features, it's a steal," raved a five-star reviewer. "It can be adjusted to give you absolute black even in a dark room; 4K and HDR are amazing..."

Check out more 4th of July TV sales below:

Best headphone and earbud sales

Make all your friends jealous — and save $130. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $170, from $300, the Beats Solo Pro Headphones sync to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, delivering rich audio and sturdy bass. Super sleek, the pro-level headphones come in a cool Light Blue. They’re noise-canceling, so you can block out just about all background and ambient sound to enjoy your favorite music and podcasts...or just a bit of silence.

“These are the best Beats so far...less bass-heavy than previous models. Sound is really crisp,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “Very worth it. The noise canceling feature is so good. You basically cannot hear anything around you!”

The Beats have up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, so you don’t have to be tethered to an outlet all day long. They can pump out a solid stream of music with top-notch audio for nearly two days; most wireless headphones tap out after about 30 hours.

Check out more 4th of July headphone and earbud sales below:

Best smartphone and tablet sales

The Moto G7 Plus is 40 percent off — down to a mere $150. (Photo: Amazon)

Who said a quality smartphone has to be expensive? Not us! The Motorola Moto G7 Plus — which is on sale for only $150 (was $250) — is equipped with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD card). This Android smartphone, instantly upgradable to Android 10, also comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display that’s super sharp and bright. The Moto G7 Plus features a 16-megapixel rear shooter with a five-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. Need extra security? It has a fingerprint sensor on its back.

"This phone is better than you can imagine...," raved a savvy Amazon shopper. "Excellent build quality and body materials. The screen is responsive.... The operating system is the same as in Google Pixel, which is much more expensive. This is faster than any (budget) phone. I recommend it — a good buy for your family members who do not need a lot of unnecessary features, and at the same time you will get a very high-quality device."

Check out more 4th of July smartphone and tablet sales below:

Best gaming sales

At nearly 80 percent off, this game is worth buying in multiples and saving as gifts. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon has chopped an incredible $47 off NBA 2K21 for PS4 — it’s down to just 13 bucks this weekend. The game features all 30 NBA teams and players, including Trae Young, Devon Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Steph Curry, James Harden and Gordon Hayward.

NBA 2K21 has all the dynamic, vivid gameplay you want, from multi-player online to one-on-one (you versus the game itself). For the first time ever, it features WNBA teams as well, with players like Brittney Griner, Elena Delle Donne, Liz Cambag and Nneka Ogwumike. Right now, the price is more than right...it's nuts!

"My son loves this game," shared a delighted parent. "The players are realistic looking and the commentators are hilarious at times. Overall, I think it’s a great game."

Check out more 4th of July gaming sales below:

Best smart-home sales

Open your front door using nothing but your fingerprint. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $150 with on-page coupon (was $200), the eufy by Anker Security Smart Touch Keyless Entry Door Lock recognizes your fingerprint in less than a second, so you never again have to rummage through your bag or pockets for your keys. You don't even have to remember a passcode. Your fingerprint does the trick. The brand takes your security seriously: it lets you store your fingerprint locally instead of on the cloud, so your identity stays safe and private.

"The more Eufy products I buy, the more impressed I am with the quality," says one of many five-star shoppers. "...After installing the lock and setting it up, which has to be one of the easiest setups around, I saved the fingerprints for all the members of my family. The fingerprint reader worked flawlessly every time."

Check out more 4th of July smart-home sales below:

Best vacuum sales

Grab this brilliant robovac for nearly 40 percent off — and never vacuum again. (Photo: Amazon)

For 4th of July weekend, the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) is on sale for just $140 (was $230). Its slim, 2.85-inch tall body glides under furniture seamlessly for a thorough vacuum each time. It's versatile too: It can transition from hardwood floors to carpet to tile with ease.

The BoostIQ feature makes it "smart" in more ways than one, helping it to automatically increase suction power as needed, and its high-capacity battery delivers up to 100 minutes of run time on a single charge.

“I wasn't quite sure what to expect ... But this is great! I went from having piles of pet hair on the floor to none at all,” wrote a five-star fan. “It is mind-blowing how eufy finds all of this pet hair and dust. My allergies have been reduced by 90 percent. It has truly changed my life and I didn't need to spend $800-plus.”

Check out more 4th of July vacuum sales below:

Best home office sales

Three cheers for the red, white and blue (and orange and pink and every other bold hue). This MacBook Air is $100 off. (Photo: Amazon)

What’s so great about the MacBook Air? Glad you asked! A speedy Apple octa-core M1 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of on-board storage and the latest version of macOS Big Sur, that's what. The Apple MacBook Air — on sale for $899 (was $999) — is a sleek and slim speed demon. It’s also super-lightweight at just under three pounds. Pretty too: You can score one of these in Gold, Silver and Apple's signature Space Gray.

"...I needed an upgrade from my heavy MacBook Pro... I needed something super light and thin — I can just bring [it] everywhere and slide it in my bag," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "I am obsessed with how fast this MacBook Air is. The battery life is on point. I used it for movies and series at work and it lasted for three days. The processor is so good. I open so many tabs at once and it has not lagged on me."

Check out more 4th of July home office sales below:

Best kitchen sales

Refresh your kitchen with this luxe Cuisinart set — and save $415. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you're looking to upgrade your existing cookware set, replace old gear and start fresh, or give an incredible gift, this Cuisinart set is perfect. It has everything you need for easy and creative dinner prep: Two sauce pans, two skillets, a stockpot, a sauté pan, and a steamer. Also stunning: The $415 savings (with on-page coupon). This set is stainless steel and oven-safe up to 550 degrees.

"I absolutely LOVE these pots and pans!" a shopper shared. "They are beautiful in appearance, have some weight to them but not too much, and are made extremely well. The handles to the pans are so comfortable, unlike many pans I've used before."

Check out more 4th of July kitchen sales below:

Best beauty sales

Your delicate under-eye skin will thank you. (Photo: Amazon)

If the past year hasn't been kind to your eyes, now you can turn back the clock. This under-eye cream tackles signs of aging and exhaustion (puffiness, wrinkles, dullness — you know the story) and the formula is free of parabens, mineral oil, and fragrances. It's also allergy-tested and super gentle.

"OMG, this really is amazing!" says a thrilled reviewer. "I have used many eye creams over the last 40 years, and this one works within a few days, and really helps eliminate crows feet around the eye area. I honestly think that it has taken at least five years off my face!..."

Check out more 4th of July beauty sales below:

Best style sales

Leggings with a pocket for your cards, keys and phone — genius. (Photo: Amazon)

We can't overstate the importance of a great pair of leggings: They're perfect for so many occasions and can take you from couch to gym to real world effortlessly. But the super-popular Ewedoos leggings are a cut above. They have a flattering high waist, an oversized pocket (!), and a leg-lengthening ankle crop.

"These leggings are amazing!" a shopper declared. "They are so comfy and soft.... They are also squat proof! They don’t roll at the waistband AT ALL. Stop second guessing and get these!!"

Check out more 4th of July style sales below:

Best health and wellness sales

A six-pack of the good stuff, on sale for only $26. (Photo: Amazon)

If the past year taught us anything, it's that we can never have too much Purell. The brand's iconic formula is a must for any household, whether for cleaning hands or wiping down surfaces. This spray — sold as a six pack of large (32 ounce) bottles, kills 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria, including cold and flu, strep, norovirus, Listeria, MRSA, VRE, and human coronavirus.

"This is a wonderful cleaning product," shared a shopper. "...Kills smells like a champ..."

Check out more 4th of July health and wellness sales below:

Best mattress and bedding sales

Supportive and soothing, like a good bedmate should be. (Photo: Amazon)

Soft to the touch but firm for the neck, these pillows are made from a plush poly-soybean fiber blend. They're totally vegan, great for side-sleepers, back-sleepers and stomach-sleepers, and sold as a pair for just $33 ((normally $58)! More than 3,700 five-star reviewers can't be wrong.

"These pillows are wonderful!" one shopper shared. "I had neck pain every morning from sleeping on pillows with no support. With these, I don't have to constantly readjust myself to find a comfortable position. They are soft yet firm and provide excellent support."

Check out more 4th of July bedding sales below:

Best pet sales

Treat your g'boy to a special down-home delight. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're a pet parent, you know how important it is to ensure that your pups are eating right. While most puppy snacks are loaded with preservatives, dyes and all sorts of nasties, these bites from Amazon in-house brand Wag are made (in the USA) with chicken as the very first ingredient. For the 4th of July, they're down to $8 from $14, with the on-page coupon.

"My dog is in love with these," a shopper declared. "Normally she shares her treats when her dog friends come over but not these. If I give them to her friends, she takes them away from them and gobbles them up!"

Check out more 4th of July pet sales below:

