4th annual Petworth PorchFest returns this weekend

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Petworth PorchFest returns this Saturday for the fourth year in the Petworth neighborhood in Northwest D.C.

“This is a massive musical activation, basically the Petworth neighborhood lights up we have bands on porches across the neighborhood,” said Clara Botstein.

The Petworth PorchFest is a volunteer-led annual event that began in the Spring of 2021 as a way for Petworth residents to connect with their community. According to its website, PortchFest hosts have local bands perform on their porches, where residents and visitors can enjoy live music together.

Botstein said the event has almost doubled in size this year with 280 bands performing on 100 host porches.

“We want to make sure everybody feels welcome,” said Gabriela Mossi. “We’re also in the most multi-culturally diverse ward in the District so that means all kinds of music in different languages.”

While you’re walking around Petworth enjoying the music, you can also visit some local businesses and artists.

“Check out wonderful businesses on Upshur, Georgia Avenue, 14th Street and Kennedy. There are some local treasures that people might discover for the first time,” said Botstein.

Petworth Porchfest is Saturday, April 27th. You can hear music on porches from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and then from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Petworth Rec Center.

