49 peach recipes to savor during summer

If there was an “it girl” of the fruit world, peaches would take the crown every year. The summer stone fruit is beloved by all, and for good reason. When they are ripe, peaches have a tender and juicy texture and a sweet and floral flavor with a tinge of acidity. They can be picked straight from the tree and eaten by hand or sliced and incorporated into any of the sweet and savory recipes that we have here.

Whether they are the star of the show (such as in peach pie) or a supporting character (like when used as a glaze for chicken wings or pork chops), peaches shine bright in anything they touch. In this collection of recipes, peaches are prepared in just about every way we can think of. Some are sliced and served fresh on top of pound cake or salads; others are puréed into boozy cocktails and fruity, refreshing ice cream, both of which are perfect for cooling off during the summer months.

Peaches can also be baked, roasted and grilled to bring out their natural sugars and make them even more flavorful. With recipes like crisps, crumbles and cobblers, the stone fruit becomes tender and even more juicy when baked with sugar and spices. Grilling achieves a similar effect, and if you love a slightly smoky and deeply concentrated peach flavor, you’ll want to fire up the grill as soon as possible.

If you’re ready to take this bright stone fruit beyond snack time this summer, give our best peach recipes a go.

Bourbon Pound Cake with Macerated Peaches by Kayla Hoang

This is no ordinary pound cake. The moist cake is flavored with vanilla, bourbon and two kinds of sugar before it’s doused in more bourbon syrup. Serve each slice with macerated peaches and a dollop of whipped cream.

Spiced Peach Crisp with Pistachio-Oat Crumble by Will Coleman

This recipe uses frozen peaches as the fruit base, so you can make this any time of year (during peak season, fresh peaches will work just as well). Pistachios add an extra crunch to the buttery rolled oat crumble on top.

No-Churn Peach Ice Cream by Jesse Szewczyk

Fresh peach flavor comes through in full force in this no-churn ice cream. Heavy cream and sweetened condensed milk both contribute to the creamy texture. No ice cream maker needed!

Nutty Peaches and Cream Overnight Oats in a Mason Jar by Natalie Morales

Peaches are great for more than just seasonal desserts. Layer them with creamy oats and seeds to create a nutritious make-ahead breakfast. As the peaches sit overnight, their juices will soak into the oats, making them extra-tender.

Kentucky Pepper-Peach Chicken Wings by Adam Richman

We love to use fresh peaches in savory applications. They add just enough sweetness to contrast the heat from the fresh habanero peppers in these chicken wings, which can be served as a starter or main dish.

Peach-Blueberry Cobbler by Elizabeth Chambers

Peaches and blueberries are a match made in summer fruit heaven. They each shine bright in this cobbler — the fruits burst and release their flavorful juices and vibrant colors as they bake, creating a juicy filling. Make it even more indulgent by adding a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top while the cobbler is still warm.

Skillet Peach Cobbler by Chris Scott

There’s something so comforting and nostalgic about peach cobbler. We love this recipe because it’s just so easy. The spiced fruit and buttery batter bake together in one skillet — serve it in the skillet for a fuss-free, rustic presentation.

Peach Salad with Goat Cheese and Candied Walnuts by Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil

Summer is undoubtedly the season for fresh salads, and there’s no room for anything mundane. For this seasonal side dish, toss some fresh peaches, candied walnuts and goat cheese with baby spinach and dig in. If you want to make it a meal, top it with grilled chicken.

Peach and Chipotle-Glazed Pork Chops by Jernard Wells

Sweet, spicy and smoky — that’s the best way to describe the flavor of these meaty pork chops. Peaches and agave nectar mellow out the heat from the canned chipotle chiles in the glaze, thanks to their natural sweetness.

Peach and Blackberry Panzanella Salad by Erin French

Panzanella is one of the most versatile summer salads out there. It’s usually made with tomatoes and cucumbers, but this one incorporates even more summer produce including fresh peaches and blackberries.

Frozen Aperol Peach Margarita Pitcher by Elizabeth Heiskell

Two of the most refreshing cocktails are combined to make a new classic. Blend frozen peaches with tequila, Cointreau and Aperol until it all turns into a slush. Rim glasses with Tajín before serving for a zesty kick.

Peach and Pecan Crumble by Lauren Salkeld

Crisps and crumbles are one of the easiest ways to make good use of summer stone fruit. Here, the peaches are topped with a spiced brown sugar-pecan crumble before the whole thing is baked. Serve it warm or at room temperature, preferably with ice cream.

Grilled Peaches with Ice Cream, Crumble and Chili Oil by Leah Cohen

Chili oil might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of sugary stone fruit, but it adds a pleasant kick to this easy dessert. The buttery crumble that’s sprinkled over the top also has an unlikely ingredient — sesame oil.

Peach Crisp by Vallery Lomas

This foolproof recipe is everything we want in a baked fruit dessert. The peach filling is perfectly seasoned with brown sugar and citrus, and the crumbly topping incorporates almond flour, which adds a subtle nutty flavor.

Grilled Peaches with Goat Cheese and Prosciutto by Elizabeth Heiskell

These grilled peaches are a delicious summer starter. The sweetness and brightness of the caramelized fruit pair well with rich, creamy goat cheese and salty slices of prosciutto.

Peach Cobbler Cookies with Bourbon Glaze by David Rose

If you love peach cobbler, try these adorable hand-held versions. All of the same flavors are folded into a buttery sugar cookie dough before they’re baked and drizzled with a boozy bourbon and peach schnapps-infused glaze.

Southern Peach Cobbler by Romel Bruno

One bite of this peach cobbler and you’ll think you’re sitting on a porch in Georgia. For this Southern-inspired recipe, the peaches are peeled before being tossed with the sugar and spices.

Perfect Peach Pie by Emily Connor

It’s hard to beat a homemade pie filled with sweet stone fruit. A touch of lemon helps bring out the natural sweetness in the peach filling. Of course, the most important part is the crust, which is perfectly golden and flaky.

Peach Blueberry Skillet Cobbler by Katie Lee

This recipe proves that simplicity is often the best choice. Here, fresh peaches and blueberries are tossed with sugar and baked with a soft cake batter on top. Boiling water is poured over the top of the batter, giving it a crackly crust.

Skillet Peach Crisp by Melissa Clark

You can use similar stone fruits, such as nectarines or plums, to make this simple one-pan crisp. Chopped almonds add a crunchy texture and nutty flavor to the crumble topping.

Peach Melba with Flaxseed Streusel by Greg Baxtrom

Talk about a simple dessert! Traditional peach melba layers fresh peaches and raspberries with vanilla ice cream.This recipe follows suit — the peaches are macerated with honey and elderflower syrup and a golden flaxseed crumble is added to the mix for crunch.

Peach Caprese Burgers by Joy Bauer

A summer cookout isn’t complete without a good burger. These turkey burgers are topped with traditional caprese ingredients like fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic, except fresh peaches stand in for the tomatoes.

Siri's Summer White Peach Sangria by Siri Daly

While peaches are in season, why not mix them with other fruits to make sangria? In addition to the sweet wine, we like to drive home the fruity flavor by using peach nectar and peach-flavored sparkling water.

Fizzy Matcha Cocktail with Peach and Lychee by Tim Sweeney

Here’s a cocktail you can feel good about — it’s made with tea, after all. Peach and lychee liqueurs mingle with vodka to create this unique summer drink.

Linda Skeens' Peach Hand Pies by Linda Skeens

No one has to share when it comes to this peach pie. Soft cream cheese dough is wrapped around canned pie filling to make these handheld desserts. Try this with canned cherry or apple pie fillings as well.

Bourbon Peach Pie Ice Pops by Alejandra Ramos

When you want the flavor of peach pie but can’t bear to turn on the oven, these homemade popsicles are the way to go. Each icey bourbon-infused peach pop even has its own crumbly graham cracker crust.

Pound Cake with Grilled Peaches and Salted Caramel Sauce by Elizabeth Heiskell

When you need a quick dessert that’s still packed with flavor, look no further than this pound cake. The cake itself is light and airy, but the warm grilled peach slices and quick stovetop caramel sauce are the real stars of the show.

Joy Bauer's Peach Melba by Joy Bauer

Give peach melba an upgrade by throwing the peaches on the grill. The heat brings out all of the fruit’s natural sugars, making this dessert even sweeter and juicier.

Cinnamon-Peanut Peach Cobbler Muffins by Jernard Wells

School may be out of session, but grab-and-go breakfasts are always a necessity. These peach-studded muffins are topped with a buttery cobbler-esque topping made with brown sugar, peanuts and warming spices.

Cast-Iron Peach and Strawberry Crumble by Matt Abdoo

It’s such a treat when peaches and strawberries are both ripe at the same time. Take advantage by making this simple skillet cobbler. We use a medley of spices — cinnamon, ginger and allspice — to enhance the flavor of the fruit.

Blackened Fish Tacos with Bourbon-Bacon Slaw and Peach Salsa by Katie Lee

Fresh peach salsa is just the thing to balance the heat in these tacos. Blackening spice coats the flaky whitefish fillets, while chili powder adds quite a kick to the smoky bacon coleslaw. Flour tortillas are traditional for fish tacos, but corn will also be delicious for a gluten-free bite.

Pork Tenderloin and Spinach Salad with Pickled Peaches by Chris Lilly

Fruit is often overlooked when it comes to pickling and brining, but the pickled peaches in this recipe are the ideal complement to bacon and pork tenderloin. Some of the leftover pickling liquid is used to make a zingy vinaigrette for the salad.

Peach Cobbler Breakfast Muffins by Jenné Claiborne

These wholesome vegan muffins are full of peachy flavor, but what sets them apart is the delicate spelt and cardamom streusel on top. Bonus: these pastries freeze well, so you can make multiple batches and enjoy them all summer long.

Caramel Peach Skillet Cake by Jocelyn Delk Adams

This cake is a lot like pineapple upside-down cake but it’s made with peaches instead. We use a few ingredients, such as peach nectar, salted butter and spices, to upgrade a boxed cake mix.

Brown Sugar Peach Shortcakes by Jocelyn Delk Adams

Move over, strawberries. It’s time for this stone fruit to shine. Macerated peaches are just as delicious when piled into flaky sour cream biscuits with dollops of whipped cream.

Heirloom Tomato, Lobster, Peach and Stracciatella Salad by Geoffrey Zakarian

Think of this as the most indulgent Caprese salad you’ve ever tasted. Buttery pieces of lobster, fresh peaches and pickled red onions join the tomatoes and cheese for a stellar summer side dish. Even more herby flavor is added with a drizzle of basil seed vinaigrette.

Peaches and Cream by Aimee Olexy

The simplest ingredients can truly create a magical dessert. While the peach wedges cook in gooey brown sugar caramel, whip up some vanilla whipped cream. Garnish with herbs for good measure — we love delicate sprigs of fresh mint and tarragon.

Seasoned Mustard Drumsticks With Peach Molasses Glaze by Chris Lilly

Wings and drumsticks aren’t just a game-day appetizer — they’re the perfect starter for any summer meal. For this recipe, coat each piece of chicken with mild yellow mustard and a spice rub before popping them on the grill and dousing them with a tangy peach preserve glaze.

Peaches & Cream Shortcakes by Alejandra Ramos

Peaches and cream make a charming pair, especially when served with flaky homemade biscuits. These peaches are tossed with brown sugar, bourbon and a dash of grated nutmeg, which bring out their delicate, floral flavor.

Peach-Blackberry Cobbler by Dee-Dee Pernell

Blackberries are an underrated match for fresh summer peaches. The juices from the plump berries and peaches meld with fresh lemon juice and spices. The crumbly topping also happens to be vegan-friendly.

Peach and Nectarine Cobbler by Tanya Holland

Two of our favorite summer stone fruits come together to make this delicious cobbler. The flavors remain simple, so the seasonal fruits can really shine bright.

Scott Conant's Grilled Peach Salad with Cherry Vinaigrette by Scott Conant

Each ingredient in this salad is flavorful on its own, but together they create something extraordinary. Two types of stone fruit are used — fresh peaches are tossed with the other salad components, and sweet cherries are whisked into the vinaigrette.

Peach and Blackberry Galette with Almonds by Melissa Clark

Galettes provide all of the satisfying flavors and flaky dough that you get with pie, but with half the effort. Pile the fruity filling into a disk of homemade pie dough and fold up the edges. Don’t worry about a perfect crimp — it’s meant to look rustic.

5-Ingredient Peach Shortcake Parfaits by Grace Parisi

When you toss ripe peaches in a bit of sugar, they soften ever so slightly. This makes them perfect for layering into glasses with store-bought pound cake and bourbon-whipped cream for adorable single-serving parfaits.

Grilled Peaches Wrapped with Country Ham and Basil by Jeff McInnis

Sweet, salty, fresh and creamy elements are each represented in this simple summer appetizer. Every bite contains a bit of caramelized grilled peach, salty cured meat, soft ricotta salata, fresh basil and a sweet and sour vinegar reduction.

Sweet Tea-Marinated Chicken with Peach Barbecue Sauce by Elizabeth Heiskell

In the South, the peaches are sweet, but the tea is even sweeter. For this recipe, chicken marinates in sweet tea overnight to soak up all the flavor. As it grills, it’s basted with a sweet and smoky chipotle-peach barbecue sauce.

Peaches and Cream Buttermilk Waffles by Sara Gore

The only way to improve upon peaches and cream is to grill the peaches — and then put them on top of golden brown waffles. The subtle chargrilled flavor in the fruit goes even better with the fresh mascarpone cheese.

Banana and Peach Matzo Brie Bake by Jamie Geller

Matzo brei is a delicious and filling breakfast any day of the year, long after Passover has ended. The scrambled egg dish can be made sweet or savory — this one plays on the sweetness of fresh peaches, bananas and cinnamon.

White Sangria with Grilled Peaches by Camila Alves

Sweet Riesling and apple juice make the base of this low-ABV cocktail. Grilled peaches and fresh strawberries add a pop of flavor and color to each glass.

