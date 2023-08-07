This 47-Year-Old Told His Coworkers That He'd Rather Have Dinner With His Wife Instead Of Them, And Now His Boss Is Threatening Consequences

For many people, work is a chore. They simply want to do their jobs and get back to their lives, and that usually doesn't include spending free time with coworkers.

And that's how Reddit user u/Misanthropic_Lemon felt when he was pressured by his boss to cancel a date with his wife to attend an after-work dinner with his coworkers, after spending an entire week with them at a work conference.

The original story was shared in the Am I the Asshole subreddit.

"Unfortunately, I was roped into going to a work conference recently. I am a remote worker, but sadly, I was told that I needed to attend a conference that many of my coworkers go to each year due to how integral my duties were to this year's presentation."

"I am not buddy-buddy with any of my coworkers or my boss, but I am professional with them. This was the first work conference I had ever been to, so I did not realize how much these things consume the entirety of the time spent there."

"The first three nights of the conference there were different dinners I 'had' to attend after typical work hours, even though over eight hours had been spent doing work-related things at the conference already," he explained.

"In my opinion, if I've spent 8 1/2 hours at a work conference with coworkers attending work-related sessions and giving a work-related presentation, past 5 o'clock, I am no longer 'at work.' I was already rather peeved that this was not the expectation at the start, but I was at least informed of these three different formal/scheduled dinners once the conference schedule was released."

"The fourth and final night of the conference I expected would be completely mine because there was no conference-wide scheduled dinner. As such, the night before when I called my wife, I asked her if she wanted to eat dinner together (i.e. video call each other and eat together, then spend as many hours as possible chatting before going to bed), and she said that sounded lovely."

"We made plans to call at 7 our time (6 where the conference was), and I was really looking forward to it, as obviously, I love her and her company."

"Unfortunately, at lunch on the final day of the conference, my coworkers (my boss included) mentioned going to a specific restaurant. They asked if I was excited to go, and I said I was not going, but I hoped they enjoyed themselves."

"They acted like I smacked them, and asked what I meant. I told them I'd made plans to call my wife and eat dinner with her."

"I was then informed that, apparently, there is some tradition of all my coworkers eating dinner together the last night. I said I wasn't informed and we had already eaten dinner together every other night, but I hoped they enjoyed themselves. My boss then said it was something I had to attend, then some of my coworkers agreed and said it was an 'important part of the conference.'"

"I told my boss and coworkers that it was outside work hours, unpaid, and not scheduled, plus I prefer my wife's company to theirs, so I was not going. They then told me I was being 'rude and an asshole,' and that I should have expected that we would all dine together the final night."

"I said that was ridiculous, but my boss implied that not attending would have repercussions, so I called my wife and apologized to her, and sadly attended this stupid dinner. Am I the asshole?"

After reading through this post, several users commented saying that this was the norm at conferences, and that opportunities for growth were often developed outside of work hours.

"Incredibly naive but not the asshole, that's how conferences go. More career moves are made at those dinners than in the conference room believe it or not."

—Culture_Section_862

Emphasizing the point, other users highlighted the potential consequences of not attending the dinner.

"I'd say your not the asshole, assuming you are fine with never, ever getting a raise or promotion. You cannot decline these things AND expect bosses to see you as promotion material. Just the way it is."

—Bubbafett33

However, user u/LazuriKittie defended him not wanting to attend the dinner.

"Some people are just uncomfortable in those situations. I had to attend a few dinners at a job before, and it was the most stifling, uncomfortable experience. You can't just sit there and try to eat, you're expected to socialize. I don't like interacting with people and am not very good at it and feel uncomfortable eating around people I don't really know. No matter how good the free food and drink is, it's not worth it to have to be stuck attempting to socialize with people you hardly know or care about for hours. And when it's randomly sprung on you, it's even worse because you don't even get much time to try and mentally prepare for it."

—LazuriKittie

Someone who had extensive experience with these "work dinners" added their two cents.

"As someone who has gotten very good at knowing how to act a certain way around certain people: Screw these dinners. Sure, the food is fancy and not on my dime, but for several hours, I have to pretend to be someone I'm not when I'd rather be with my actual friends and family just being myself. It's not hard to be the kind of person they want me to be in that instance, but it's just...not me."

—salad_tosser8