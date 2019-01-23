The 47 Greatest Dips for Your Super Bowl Party

Richie T: He holds the record for the highest number of staff replacements, highest number of hours on a golf course, highest amount spent on Secret Service for members of his family, DC to Mar a Lago round trip to "play golf" that he SWORE he would never do, is $3.6 million, every time, MASSIVE increase in the defict, raised the debt, and he only reached 2 years in office on Jan 20th 2019.