46 Memorial Day events happening around Tampa Bay

Memorial Day is a day on which those who died in active military service are remembered. It is officially observed on the last Monday in May. This year it is May 27. Here are dozens of events taking place around the Tampa Bay area during Memorial Day weekend.

Honor Our Heroes Run: Opening ceremonies begin at 7:15 a.m. near Oldsmar City Hall. The chip-timed 5K race starts at 7:30 with participants being led past Veterans Memorial Park and along Upper Tampa Bay. Benefits veterans and local families. $35. 7:30 a.m. Saturday (May 25). Oldsmar City Hall, 100 State St. W.

Memorial Day Run: A 5K out-and-back run-walk on paved roads with American flag finishers medals. $45. 9 a.m. Saturday (May 25). Wings Etc., 3419 Alt. U.S. 19, Palm Harbor. 727-226-7223.

Memorial Day Parade: The parade features marching bands, military regalia, military units, veterans organizations and floats. It starts at the corner of Cleveland Street and South Madison Avenue, runs west along Cleveland to North Osceola Avenue, passes by Coachman Park and finishes on Jones Road. Free. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday (May 25). Cleveland Street and South Madison Avenue, Clearwater. 214-288-3787.

Memorial Day Camping: The LGBTQ+ camping resort holds a clothing-optional camp-out and party. Pets are welcome. Price varies depending on membership, camping style and length of stay. 10 a.m. Thursday (May 23)-Monday (May 27). Sawmill Camping Resort, 21710 U.S. 98, Dade City. 352-583-0664.

Memorial Day Barbecue: Complimentary buffet includes barbecue ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, barbecue pork, hot dogs, coleslaw, corn on the cob and potato salad. Food will be served until it’s gone. Free. 4 p.m. Friday (May 24). Tampa Gold Club Gentleman’s Club and Steakhouse, 6222 E. Adamo Drive, Tampa. 813-443-4492.

Memorial Day Silent Party: Put on a pair of headphones and silently dance to music by three DJs. 21 and older only. $10. 9 p.m.-midnight Friday (May 24). American Social Bar and Kitchen, 601 S. Harbour Island Blvd., Tampa. 813-605-3333.

Memorial Day Fitness Bash: Join Junior Chefs of America for a sporting event with games, a bike race, food and prizes. $10, $5 military. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday (May 25). Bicentennial Park, 423 Lafayette Blvd., Oldsmar. 813-408-1078.

Memorial Day Grill-N-Chill: Enjoy DJ music as you check out new motorcycles, eat hot dogs and play cornhole. Benefits Paws 4 Patriots. Donations appreciated. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday (May 25). Tampa Bay Harley-Davidson, 9841 E. Adamo Drive, Tampa. 813-797-6181.

Clearwater Honor Fest: This music festival features national recording artist and Navy veteran Dave Bray, speeches and tributes to fallen soldiers. Free. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday (May 25). Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-386-8283.

Heroes for Hope: Memorial Day Bash: Enjoy yoga, live music, cornhole and line dancing. Includes one free drink. Benefits VFW Post 39. $10. 10:30 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturday (May 25). Ride’em Cowboy, 2451 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-289-1971.

Memorial Day Ceremony: The 10th annual memorial service for family and friends of first responders and veterans who have died by suicide. No cover. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday (May 25). American Legion Post 5, 3810 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. 407-516-8398.

Memorial Day Summer Bash: This family festival includes a dunk tank, water slide, bake-off and car wash. Benefits the youth camp. Free, $10 car wash. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday (May 25). Revival Church, 4826 Bartelt Road, Holiday.

Memorial Day Crawfish Boil: Enjoy live music in the biergarten and all-you-can-eat crawfish. $55. 3 p.m. Saturday (May 25). Bayboro Brewing, 2390 Fifth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 727-767-9666.

Sundress SZN: Memorial Day Party: Sip drink specials and nosh on food as you dance to music by Jazzy Jeff, DJ MT and Dreesey Baby. $10, women in sundresses free until 6 p.m. 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday (May 25). 7th+Grove, 1930 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. 813-649-8422.

Memorial Day Dinner Dance: Enjoy a schnitzel, bratwurts, leberkose or pulled pork slider dinner while dancing to live music by Sepp. $10, $7 members. 6-11 p.m. Saturday (May 25). German American Society of Pinellas County, 8098 66th St. N., Pinellas Park. 727-541-6782.

Memorial Day Mosh: Listen to live rock music by Velvet Sky, Omen of Dust, Strays of the World, Forgiving Silence and Desoto Tiger. $10. 7 p.m. Saturday (May 25). Pegasus Lounge, 10008 N. 30th St., Tampa. 813-971-1679.

Memorial Day Silent Party: Put on a pair of headphones and dance to music by three DJs. $7-$9. 7-10 p.m. Saturday (May 25). Caddy’s, 14080 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 727-308-7888.

Nearly Diamond: Memorial Day: This impersonator concert pays tribute to the music of Neil Diamond. Includes buffet dinner. $99. 7-10 p.m. Saturday (May 25). Safety Harbor Resort and Spa, 105 N. Bayshore Drive. 727-726-1161.

Memorial Bike Weekend: Wear all white and join Team Q at this “Grown and Sexy” party. $40. 9 p.m.-2:15 a.m. Saturday (May 25). Venue on 6th, 1701 N. Avenida Republica de Cuba, Suite C, Tampa.

Memorial Day Weekend Jam Skate Takeover: Wear your VNLA skates and get in for $1 for a jam contest with prizes for best boys, girls and juniors. Also, a free barbecue at midnight, VNLA giveaways and appearances by VNLA athletes. $8 (plus skate rental). 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday (May 25). Astro Skate, 750 W. Robertson St., Brandon. 813-681-3635.

Memorial Day Flag Placement: The Patriot Chamber will join hundreds of volunteers to place American flags at headstones. Free. 8:45 a.m. Sunday (May 26). C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center and National Cemetery at Bay Pines, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg. 727-398-9426.

Memorial Day Observance: The 27th annual ceremony features speeches by leaders from MacDill Air Force Base and community leaders, presentations by American Gold Star Mothers, a rifle salute and taps by the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, a tribute to late Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Walter Raysick, on-site resources for veterans and military families and refreshments. Free. 10 a.m. Sunday (May 26). Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. 813-635-8316.

Memorial Day Kickball Tournament: Join Tampa Bay Club Sport for a coed 10-on-10 kickball tournament to benefit Zoe’s Toolbox for the Down syndrome community. $20. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday (May 26). Hoyt Field, 2306 56th St. S., Gulfport.

Memorial Day Brunch: The King Charles Ballroom sets the scene for a holiday brunch with Horse Soldier Bourbon. $110, $50 children, 5 and younger free. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday (May 26). Don CeSar Hotel, 3400 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 727-360-1881.

Memorial Day Rooftop Party: This rooftop party features music by DJ Daiky Gamboa. $20-$50. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday (May 26). Sal Y Mar, 3650 Midtown Drive, Tampa. 813-692-3330.

Pre-Memorial Day Smokin’ Swine BBQ: A barbecue tailgate party with an open jam session (3-6 p.m.), games and prizes. Benefits Wreaths Across America. 1 p.m. Sunday (May 26). Commandough’s, 5841 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills. 813-603-7499.

Everything Bussin’: Memorial Day Bash: Put on your dancing shoes and wear white for this pool party-style celebration with music and drinks. $40. 1-7 p.m. Sunday (May 26). Story, 31155 Seaboard Circle, Wesley Chapel. 813-706-7704.

Reggae Sunday at Shuffle: Memorial Day Edition: Kick back to reggae music by One Love Rising. Free. 4-7 p.m. Sunday (May 26). Shuffle, 2612 N. Tampa St., Tampa. 813-957-6825.

Memorial Day All-Night Skate: You must wear skates to rock around the clock at this all-night skate. No backpacks or bags allowed. Doors lock at 10 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. $24.99. 8 p.m. Sunday (May 26). Astro Skate, 750 W. Robertson St., Brandon. 813-681-3635.

Memorial Weekend Glow Party: Wear red, white and blue and light up the dance floor. $15. 10 p.m. Sunday (May 26). Truth 18, 4819 E. Busch Blvd., Tampa. 813-374-2781.

Memorial Day Fly: Get a flag lapel pin at this potluck chicken barbecue with flying events, awards and a free fly-in for kids. $15 landing fee. 7 a.m.-noon May 27. Hernando County R/C Club, 18454 Benes Rouch Road, Masaryktown.

Memorial Day Beach Yoga: A one-hour beach yoga session. Free (veterans/active duty service members). 7:30 a.m. May 27. Archibald Park, 15100 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach.

Rise and Shine: Memorial Day Yin: Start your day with stress relief and rejuvenation through simple movements, joint and neck releases, meditative breath work and even the walls. $40 (30-day package). 7:30-8:30 a.m. May 27. Lucky Cat Yoga, 2740 N. Florida Ave., Tampa. 813-451-3672.

Wear Blue Run: Memorial Day: Meet at Pavilion 803 for a Circle of Remembrance before a 5K run to honor the fallen. No cover. 8 a.m. May 27. Ballast Point Park, 5300 Interbay Blvd., Tampa.

Memorial Day Murph: Join Concerned Veterans for America Foundation in collaboration with CrossFit Jaguar, the Phoenix and local community partners for a workout to honor fallen soldiers. Free. 9-11 a.m. May 27. CrossFit Jaguar, 9509 N. Trask St., Tampa. 813-908-6464.

Memorial Day Special: The museum is offering free admission to all veterans, active military, Gold Star and Blue Star families. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 27. The James Museum, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-892-4200.

Memorial Day Ceremony: Gather at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument to remember those who have given their lives in service of the country. Free. 11 a.m. May 27. MacDill Park, 100 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa. 813-221-8733.

Memorial Day Community Fest: Connect with community members at this festival with games, a basketball tournament, food (noon-2 p.m.), live music, bounce houses and pony rides. Free. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 27. New Life Tabernacle, 6912 Williams Road, Seffner. 813-740-1868.

Memorial Day Brunch: Brunch includes French toast, chicken and waffles, wagyu hash, a build-your-own-Bloody Mary bar, a mimosa flight and a “mega” Mimosa. Entrees range from $15 to $30. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 27. Whiskey Cake, 2223 N. West Shore Blvd., Tampa. 813-535-9955.

Memorial Day Ceremony: Join the American Legion for posting of the colors, reading of departed comrades and folding of the American flag. A pig roast follows. No cover. 11:30 a.m. May 27. American Legion Post 238, 900 Main St., Safety Harbor. 727-726-9601.

Memorial Day Cookout: Grilled hamburgers and hot dogs follow a commemorative ceremony at 1 p.m. $8, free with early bird stamp on membership card. 1 p.m. May 27. American Legion Post 14, 1520 Fourth St. N., St. Petersburg. 727-894-7320.

Memorial Day Skate: Free all-you-can-eat hamburgers and hot dogs from 1-2 p.m. Also taking place at Astro Skate in Brandon. $8 (skate rental additional). 1-4 p.m. May 27. Astro Skate, 10001 66th St. N., Pinellas Park. 727-546-0018.

Memorial Day Party: Listen to live music by Borderline. No cover. 2 p.m. May 27. Circle S. Barbecue, 14630 U.S. 19, Hudson. 727-233-9966.

Memorial Day Commemoration: Arrive early to stroll the memorial brick walk before speeches by two area veterans and a “Taps Across America” performance at 3 p.m. Free. 2:30 p.m. May 27. Veterans Park, 5350 31st Ave. S., Gulfport.

Memorial Day Pinning Ceremony: Honor those who have served the country as veterans are pinned. Free. Noon-1 p.m. May 30. Florida Blue Center, 3758 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park. 727-342-1512.

Cars 4 Kids and Veterans: An indoor market with a show of all makes and models of cars, trucks, jeeps and motorcycles. Benefits the Pasco Patriots Association. No cover. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 1. Gulf View Square Mall, 9409 U.S. 19, Port Richey. 727-848-3858.