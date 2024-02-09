122 best early Presidents Day 2024 sales to shop before the holiday weekend

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Another long weekend, another set of deals to shop — and these sales are worthy of the highest office in the land. Presidents Day weekend 2024 means dozens of discounts on everything you’ve been waiting to buy, from mattresses and kitchen appliances to fashion, furniture and electronics — and time is running out to shop.

The sales listed below have our vote, so spend this Presidents Day making smart purchases and saving on everyday essentials. You could even say it’s your patriotic duty to take advantage of these low prices from your favorite brands and retailers.

• Cozy Earth: Use the exclusive code CNNCOZY for 35% off sitewide and save on editor-favorite bedding and loungewear, plus some of Oprah’s favorite things.

• EarFun: For anyone interested in budget-friendly earbuds, EarFun is the name to know. Right now, the new Air 2 buds — which our reviewer praised as “the best-sounding $50 earbuds” they’ve ever tested — are 30% off using code EAIR2CNN.

• Moon Pod: Upgraded beanbag chairs are an extra 15% off with our exclusive, stackable code CNNPOD15.

• Volcanica Coffee: Stay caffeinated and save on a wide variety of specialty coffee from Volcanica. Use code 20CNN for 20% off your order, no matter your favorite brew.

• Yana Sleep: With code CNNHEART get 50% off the Yana Heart Embrace Pillow and with code CNNLOVE get 30% off the Yana 360° Body Pillow Collection.

Presidents Day deals from major retailers

• Amazon: Although Amazon doesn’t currently have a special Presidents Day promo live, you’ll find plenty of deals on the mega-retailer’s site, as always.

• Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% on kitchen and dining furniture, cookware and more.

• Best Buy: Save up to 30% on a bunch of major appliances — from refrigerators to dishwashers to ranges and more — right now at Best Buy.

• Ebay: Take an additional 15% off tons of top brands, including already discounted refurbished items.

• JCPenney: Shop the Presidents Day Home Sale until Feb 25.

• Lowe’s: Save on all things home DIY and more during the winter savings event at Lowe’s.

• Macy’s: Shop this sale and save up to 80% and more on home, shoes, clothes and other items.

• The Home Depot: Shop discounted tools, appliances and more at The Home Depot right now.

• Walmart: Walmart is offering discounts across every category, from home to tech to toys to vacuums.

• Wayfair: Wayfair is offering savings of up to 80% off furniture, mattresses and much more.

Presidents Day tech deals

• GameStop: Right now you can save an extra 30% on clearance deals on games, consoles and accessories.

• Lenovo: Doorbusters, including tons of laptops, are up to 68% off.

• TP-Link: Save on networking and smart home products sold through Amazon.

Presidents Day sleep deals

• Amerisleep: Take $450 off any mattress with code AS450, 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase. You can also save 20% on pillows, mattress toppers and bamboo sheets with code PD20.

• Avocado: Get up to 20% off mattresses, plus savings of up to 10% on pillows, bedding and furniture.

• Awara Sleep: Save up to 50% on mattresses.

• Bear: Get 35% off, plus free sleep accessories with any mattress purchase using code PRESDAY.

• Beautyrest: Save up to $1,100 on luxury mattresses and adjustable bases.

• Big Fig: Mattresses ideal for plus-size sleepers are $500 off at Big Fig mattress with code PRES.

• Birch: Get 20% off your order, plus two free Eco-Rest pillows with a mattress purchase. Use code PDS20.

• Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off sitewide through Feb. 19.

• Buffy: Save up to 30% on super-soft comforters, sheets, pillows and more.

• Casper: Casper is offering up to 30% off everything and 10% off The Casper Mattress with code EXTRA10.

• Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off mattresses, plus get a free sleep bundle.

• Dreamcloud: Take 50% off all mattresses during Dreamcloud’s winter flash event.

• Essentia: Get 20% off sitewide plus a gift with a mattress purchase.

• Helix: Take 20% off your order, plus get two free pillows with a mattress purchase using code PDS20.

• Layla Sleep: Get up to $200 off hybrid mattresses, plus extra savings on bedding.

• Leesa: These top-rated mattresses are 25% off plus you can get two free pillows with purchase.

• Mattress Firm: Snag savings on top brands during Mattress Firm’s Prezzz Day Sale.

• Nectar Sleep: Save up to 40% on mattresses.

• PlushBeds: Take $1,250 off mattresses, plus $599 in free bedding.

• Saatva: Save up to $600 during the Presidents Day Early Bird sale.

• Sealy: Save up to $200 on Posturepedic Plus mattresses and score 35% off every Cocoon by Sealy mattress, plus a free sleep bundle.

• Serta: Save up to $1,000 off a Serta mattress.

• Siena Sleep: Get up to $500 off any mattress, with prices starting at just $199.

• Sleep Number: During the Ultimate Sleep Number Event, save on mattresses, pillows and more smart sleep accessories with a range of Presidents Day offers.

• Slumberland: Don’t miss deep storewide savings at Slumberland through the end of the month.

• Stearns & Foster: Get up to $600 off select mattresses, plus a $200 instant gift on a power base purchase.

• Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets.

• Tuft & Needle: Save 20% on all mattresses, plus get up to 20% off quilts, weighted blankets, furniture and dog beds.

• Vaya: Get $300 off any mattress from this affordable brand with code VAYA300. You can also score 15% off platform beds with code PD15.

• Zoma: Get $150 off any mattress right now with code WIN150. You can also get 20% off sports Pillows and body Pillows with code PDPILLOWS.

Presidents Day home deals

• AJ Madison: Save up to 45% on a range of appliances at the Presidents Day Pre-Sale.

• Allform: Premium adjustable sofas are 20% off with code PDS20.

• Apt2B: Save on a bunch of modern furniture and decor during this buy more, save more event with up to 35% off sitewide.

• Article: Save on chic modern furniture with up to 43% off select items through Feb. 19.

• Artifact Uprising: Get 15% off your order or 20% off $150+ with code PRINTYOURYEAR.

• BioBidet by Bemis: Bidet seats and attachments are up to 46% off.

• Boutique Rugs: Get up to 60% off plus an extra 25% off selected rugs with code PRES.

• Brentwood Home: Take 10% off sitewide, with select mattresses starting at $521.

• Burrow: Save up to 75% on modern seating and furniture from the brand.

• Expand Furniture: Buy a wall bed and save 40% on a coffee table add on.

• Floyd: Save up to 60% on the brand’s warehouse closeout and 30% off everything else sitewide.

• iRobot: Get up to $510 off powerful robot vacuums until Feb. 11.

• Kirkland’s Home: Celebrating a spring refresh with 20% off a regular priced purchase with code SPRING20.

• Lulu and Georgia: New markdowns are up to 70% from the brand.

• Raymour & Flanigan: A range of furniture, lighting and decor is up to 30% off at the DTC retailer.

• Rove Concepts: Members get 25% off and 10% back via a voucher to use later.

• Rugs.com: Get up to 80% off during this Presidents Day Sale.

• Rugs USA: Save up to 15% on rugs with code EXTRA15.

• Saatchi Art: This online art gallery is hosting a limited time promo that gives 15% off to subscribers.

• Society6: Take up to 40% off wall art, home decor and everything else, all while supporting artists.

• SunVilla: Get up to 83% off select outlet styles, including fire pits, lounge sets and more.

• The Company Store: Select home linens and more are up to 40% off with code COZY24, while everything else on site is up to 30% off.

• West Elm: Furniture, bedding, decor and more is up to 60% off.

Presidents Day kitchen and dining deals

• Caraway: Orders of $825+ qualify for a free cutting board set.

• Factor: Get 50% off your first box of ingredients and free wellness shots for life.

• Green Chef: Get 60% off plus 20% off for two months for a healthy jump start.

• HelloFresh: Get up 18 free meals, plus a free breakfast item for life.

• Instant Brands: Save up to $100 on select appliances and get free shipping on $100+ orders.

•Omaha Steaks: In the mood to send this as a gift? Omaha Steaks has everything from New York strip steaks to a Valentine’s Day feast complete with filet mignon, lobster tails and caramel apple tartlets. Save 50% sitewide during the annual Presidents Day sale.

• Our Place: Buy more, save more during the Food Lover’s Sale. Get up to 25% off cookware, bundles and tableware sitewide.

• SodaStream: Save on fizzy water machines, ART kits and bundles so your seltzer habit doesn’t break the bank.

Presidents Day outdoors deals

• Backcountry: Shop the Winter Semi-Annual Sale for an extra 20% off on-sale snow styles.

• BBQGuys: Prep for warmer weather with up to 60% off grills.

• Hydro Flask: Save up to 40% on select water bottles and accessories during the Seasonal Sale.

• REI: Stock up for next year or prep for the rest of the season with up to 50% off winter clearance.

Presidents Day health and beauty deals

• Bowflex: Save up to $500 on fitness equipment, including shipping costs.

• SkinStore: Shop SkinStore’s new skin-brightening sale for 15% off select products when you use code SS15.

• Therabody: Save up to $100 on a variety of percussive massage guns and muscle recovery devices.

Presidents Day clothing, shoes and accessories deals

• Adidas: Save up to 40% on shoes, clothes and accessories.

• Aerie: Get an additional 25% off your purchase with code EXTRA25.

• American Eagle: Score 25% off including new arrivals and jeans with code EXTRA25.

• Athleta: Take up to 25% off travel favorites from Endless, Pranayama and more.

• Bando: Get $15 off orders of 50+ with code WOOHOO.

• Carter’s: Take up to 60% off last chance kids apparel and accessories.

• Clarks: Comfortable shoes are up to 60% off sitewide.

• Columbia: Get up to half off outdoor gear, jackets and boots.

• Eddie Bauer: Save $10 on all the outdoor apparel and more from the brand if you spend $100 or more with code EBVIP10.

• Everlane: Shop chic marked-down styles at over 70% off.

• Express: Score savings across the site on styles for men and women.

• Forever 21: Select styles are an extra 60% off, no code needed.

• Gap: Get up to 40% off jeans during the Gap Denim Event.

• Halara: Enjoy up to 80% off athleisure sitewide for Halara’s end of season sale.

• Hoka: Whether you’re a hardcore runner or just need a new pair of kicks for running errands, check out these discounted Hoka sneakers.

• Indochino: Snag a new suit at 15% off with code LUX15.

• Kate Spade: Spend $100+ on e-gift cards and get $20 off your next purchase.

• L.L.Bean: The outdoorsy favorite is taking up to 30% off outerwear and footwear clearance.

• Lucky Brand: Denim is 40% off, plus take up to 75% off sale items.

• Michael Kors: Select styles are an extra 20% off with code 20MORE.

• Mountain Hardwear: Past-season styles are up to 40% off at the Winter Sale.

• Old Navy: Save on clothing styles for the entire family.

• Original Penguin: Classic polos, tees and more are on up to 70% off right now.

• OshKosh B’Gosh: Take up to 50% off kids and baby apparel and accessories.

• Perry Ellis: Tons of styles for men are on sale at this Presidents Day Sale.

• Quay: Snag new sunnies with 20% off 2+ frames.

• Reebok: Save up to 60% on select winter styles.

• Tie Bar: Take up to 50% off men’s dress shirts, ties, polos and more.

• Under Armour: The UA Outlet has tons of styles for up to 50% off.

Presidents Day pet deals

• Petco: You’ll receive 10% off orders of $50 or more when you order online and choose in-store or curbside pickup.

Presidents Day travel deals

• Calpak: Take up to 60% off select luggage and others bags for a limited time.

• Ebags: Save 50% off sale styles during Ebags winter sale.

• Kipling: Save on backpacks, handbags, luggage and more.

• Monos: Shoppers can get up to 20% off travel essentials with code FORTHEM until Feb. 14.

• Paravel: Shop the Better Together Sale for discounted travel sets — the discount is automatically applied at checkout.

• Samsonite: Pick up new luggage with 25% off the brand’s most loved items.

