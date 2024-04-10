This 451-Powered Cobra CSX4000 Is Ready For Summer Cruising & It Sells Friday on Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A stunning 451-Powered Shelby Cobra CSX4000, a blend of classic design and modern power, is set to ignite the summer cruising scene.

As the summer cruising season beckons, a remarkable piece of automotive craftsmanship prepares to make waves at an upcoming auction on Bring A Trailer. The vehicle in question is a Shelby Cobra CSX4000, a continuation model meticulously completed by Finish Line Motorsports in Las Vegas, Nevada. Initially delivered in 2006, this vehicle received a heart transplant in 2008 with the installation of a Roush Performance 451ci V8 engine, marrying classic aesthetics with formidable modern performance.

The Shelby is presented in a striking blue metallic finish, accented by white over-the-top stripes, a color scheme that pays homage to its racing heritage while making a bold statement on the road. The fiberglass bodywork is complemented by a suite of performance-focused features including a single roll hoop, hood scoop, wind wings, quick-jack points, and signature side-exit exhaust pipes, each element contributing to the vehicle's iconic silhouette and auditory signature.

Riding on 15″ Halibrand-style wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle tires, the Cobra boasts an independent suspension setup and four-wheel disc brakes, ensuring that its handling and stopping power are as impressive as its looks. The cockpit is a nod to the past, with low-back bucket seats upholstered in black vinyl, adorned with latch-and-link lap belts, maintaining the car's racing ethos.

The driving experience is governed by a wood-rimmed steering wheel, facing a 180-mph reverse-sweep speedometer, an 8k-rpm tachometer, and auxiliary gauges that keep the driver informed. Remarkably, the five-digit odometer shows just 1,100 miles, indicating that this Shelby Cobra CSX4000 is barely broken in and ready for many more exhilarating drives.

Under the hood, the Roush Performance 451ci stroker V8, built on a 427 FE side-oiler block, promises explosive power delivery, channeled to the rear wheels via a Ford Toploader four-speed manual transmission and a 3.54:1 rear end. This potent combination ensures that the Cobra not only turns heads but also leaves an indelible impression on the asphalt.

Acquired by the selling dealer in 2024, this Shelby Cobra CSX4000 is now poised for auction with a clean New Jersey title, classified as a 2008 ASP Roadster. As it prepares to find a new custodian, this Cobra stands as a testament to the enduring allure of American muscle, blending the soul of a classic with the heart of a modern beast. It is a quintessential summer dream ride, promising unmatched style and exhilarating performance for its next lucky owner.

This awesome Cobra is being sold by 1600Veloce.com Visit their site to see other great inventory and to learn about consigning your collector vehicle. With over 1,000 vehicles listed 1600Veloce is a preferred partner of Bring A Trailer.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.