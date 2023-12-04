These Amazing Secret Santa Gift Ideas Are All Under $25
If you haven't put a ton of thought into your Secret Santa gifts in the past, you're not alone! This fun Christmas tradition is intended to be lighthearted and informal, so a small, inexpensive stocking stuffer will do just fine. Right? Well... sort of. You don't have to budge on the "inexpensive" part, by any means, because there are so many great gifts for every budget: gifts under $20, gifts under $30, and even gifts under $10. Why not try to brighten your recipient's holiday season with an item that's a little more creative than usual—or simply one that speaks to their personal interests?
This list of the best Secret Santa gift ideas will help you do exactly that. Each and every item is reasonably priced at under $25, but boasts tons of holiday appeal. We've got you covered with unique ideas that they probably don't own already. Need to surprise a food lover? Try a mini waffle maker or a fun snack tray for their Stanley tumbler. Or make your favorite beauty guru smile with some self care masks that pamper them from head to toe.
Some of these options are quite universal and useful, so they'll make excellent white elephant gift ideas that will be the envy of the entire exchange. Regardless of what you choose, your Secret Santa this year is bound to be a lot more interesting. They'll definitely be glad you were their Santa, that's for sure!
Premium Cocktail Kit
Imagine if all you had to do to make a cocktail was to add a little kit to your favorite spirit. Well, The Cocktail Box Co. makes that dream a reality! This fun kit comes in nine different flavors.
Hidden Pocket Scrunchies, Set of Two
We can see why this fun find is racking up lots of five-star reviews. Not only are they cute and comfy scrunchies, but they have secret pockets to hold essentials like keys and cash.
Snack Bowl for Stanley Tumbler
You're bound to know multiple people at this point that lug around a giant Stanley tumbler. This little bowl sits atop a 40-ounce bottle for any kind of snack they'll want while they sip away.
Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
Hours of fun will be had with this karaoke microphone! All you need to do is pair it with a streaming music, and you're ready to sing the night away.
Silk Sleep Mask
If you actually, you know, like your Secret Santa, why not splurge a little? This silk eye mask still clocks in at less than $25, but it's an undoubtedly luxurious find.
Cowboy Boot and Hat Cookie Cutters
Western enthusiasts will appreciate these darling cookie cutters, which come in a set of two and feature a cowboy hat and boot. They're an excellent choice for any at-home baker.
Coffee and Chocolate Soap Set
Who would have thought that ground coffee would be a great exfoliator? These richly scented handmade soaps are perfect for the coffee and chocolate lover in your life.
Doughnut-Shaped Throw Pillow
Funny, decorative, and all-around wonderful, this throw pillow will thrill any sweet tooth.
Retro Kitchen Timer
Your recipient can place one of these magnetic timers on their fridge, oven, or microwave to ensure their cooking and baking adventures go smoothly. You can choose a color that truly suits them, too—several options are offered.
Floral Coasters
At under $20, these floral coasters make for a great, inexpensive Secret Santa gift. A cork bottom keeps them from scratching your recipient's table.
Fraser Fir Candle
Notes of cypress, evergreen, cedar, and fir make up this delightful candle's fragrance. It's perfect for wintertime.
Hoop Mug
Playing with your food is allowed with this mug around! It's a must-have for any kid at heart.
Christmas Wish Star Bracelet
How cute are these stars? This sweet bracelet will remind them of Christmas all year long.
'Stuff Every Cheese Lover Should Know'
Cheese fanatics will flip for this very relevant, very delicious book. It's adorable enough to be placed right on their coffee table.
Avocado Slicer
Avocado toast lovers will appreciate this nifty tool. It splits, pits, and slices any ripe avocado with ease.
Long Shawl
What's the holiday season without a big, warm scarf? This classic plaid option will keep them cozy all the way until spring.
'If You Can Read This' Socks
"If you can read this, bring me some wine," reads the text on these funny socks. They're the ultimate gift for your aspiring mixologist friend—or just the one who loves wine.
Merlot Infused Coffee
If they always have a tough time deciding between an after-dinner cup of coffee or a glass of wine, this is the gift for them. Merlot-infused beans and hints of currants and blackberries give it an out-of-this-world taste.
Personalized Journal
You'll be their favorite Secret Santa ever if you nab them one of these personalized notebooks. (And you don't have to admit to them that it was actually under $10!)
Tamagotchi
Whether or not you're a '90s kid, odds are you appreciate a good throwback when you see one. This old-school Tamagotchi comes in seven different colors.
'Work Hard, Play Harder' Notebook
Keep your recipient motivated with an encouraging new notebook. Lay-flat, silver binding makes this one both practical and pretty.
Pet Lover Socks
Pretty sure Ree would love these socks. They're also incredibly soft and come in dozens of different dog and cat breeds!
Custom Mini Nutella Jars
Cuteness overload! These tiny Nutella jars are irresistibly adorable, and you can personalize them with the name of your recipient.
Momoho Mini Bluetooth Speaker
The manufacturer of this Momoho gadget claims that it might be "the smallest wireless speaker in the world." Cool, no? It's a great gift for campers and anyone who's always on the go.
Patchology Fizz the Season Festive Self-Care Set
There's a relaxing mask in this set for practically everything. From face to feet, this pack of five is self care at its best.
Spicy Honey
Spicy honey really is one of the world's better ideas. This chili-infused condiment will help them add extra flavor to just about any meal.
Head Massager
If your Secret Santa exchange is a little less formal, opt for something even less expensive and universally appreciated, like a head massager. This one features 20 individual massage points for maximum coverage.
Rubik's Cube
Give a nod to Ree's love for all things '80s by gifting your Secret Santa an old-school Rubik's Cube.
100 Books Scratch Off Poster
Give them a brand-new reading bucket list with this scratch-off poster. They can use a coin to reveal the books they've already read.
The Pioneer Woman Dip Bowls
There are eight bowls included in this sweet floral set, so they'll have plenty of room for all their favorite homemade dips, spreads, and snacks. And for the cooks out there, the vessels can double as prep bowls for organizing ingredients.
White Marble Cheese Slicer
Bet you wouldn't guess this cheese slicer is under $15 just from looking at it. Well, neither will your recipient!
Wine Gummies
These vegan gummies are inspired by—you guessed it!—wine. There's actually no alcohol in them, though, so your Secret Santa can enjoy them at any time of day.
Motivational Water Bottle
Keep them on track with their hydration goals! This nifty bottle features encouraging words to get them drinking more water.
'Like Totally '80s' Pop Culture Trivia Game
Hope they're ready for a serious nostalgia trip! This brilliant game offers over 400 pop culture questions and challenges to help them relive their favorite decade.
Golden Girls Chia Pet
When it comes to Secret Santa presents, you can't go wrong with a gag gift (in fact, sometimes, it's all but expected). This Sophia-shaped chia pet fits the bill.
Pressed Flower Soap
Yes, there are real flower petals inside of this soap. They'll love its look and fragrance.
The Pioneer Woman Cookie Dropper
"Fabulous" might not be a word you normally associate with simple baking tools, but for this cookie dropper, it's an appropriate description.
Whiskey Wedge and Glass
It's an ingenious device that they probably don't already have, and it's affordable. This whiskey wedge creates an "ice slope" to help chill their drink without watering it down.
Silk Pillowcase
Anyone who's into haircare will love using this floral, silk pillowcase. They're typically used to prevent tangles and tame frizz.
Tabasco Sauce Keychain
Make sure they're never without a tiny bottle of hot sauce. This key chain is funny, yes, but it's also genuinely useful.
Foodie Dice
There's something so unique about these "foodie dice." Once rolled, they offer tons of valuable weeknight dinner inspiration.
The Pioneer Woman Kitchen Tool Set
At under $20, this 3-piece set is practically a steal. It includes a serving spoon, a slotted spoon, and a jumbo turner—all of which are dishwasher-safe.
Handmade Cactus Candles
There are few things cuter than a tiny potted cactus—except maybe one made out of candle wax. Your recipient won't be able to believe his or her eyes.
The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 10-Inch Stoneware Pie Pan
If your Secret Santa happens to be a baker, he or she will flip for this floral pie pan. It's made from durable stoneware, but is less than $15.
Shower Wine Glass Holder
Hilarity meets utility in this silicone wine holder, which works via a suction mount. It's available in a few different colors, too.
Geode State House Charms
Forget the whole Secret Santa thing: These stoneware ornaments are weighty, beautiful, and cool enough to count as "real" presents.
Mini Waffle Maker
See if you can bear the thought of not buying an extra one of these pint-sized waffle makers for yourself. It might not be possible.
Vintage National Parks Puzzle
Keep them busy and expose them to the country's natural wonders with this 1,000-piece one.
Bag of Coal
Okay, so it's not the nicest Secret Santa gift. But if you're optimizing for laughs, this is the present you'll want to throw in your cart this year.
Viking Revolution Beard Balm
For the bearded Secret Santa recipients out there, this non-greasy, nourishing beard butter just plain makes sense.
