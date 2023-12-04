These Amazing Secret Santa Gift Ideas Are All Under $25



If you haven't put a ton of thought into your Secret Santa gifts in the past, you're not alone! This fun Christmas tradition is intended to be lighthearted and informal, so a small, inexpensive stocking stuffer will do just fine. Right? Well... sort of. You don't have to budge on the "inexpensive" part, by any means, because there are so many great gifts for every budget: gifts under $20, gifts under $30, and even gifts under $10. Why not try to brighten your recipient's holiday season with an item that's a little more creative than usual—or simply one that speaks to their personal interests?

This list of the best Secret Santa gift ideas will help you do exactly that. Each and every item is reasonably priced at under $25, but boasts tons of holiday appeal. We've got you covered with unique ideas that they probably don't own already. Need to surprise a food lover? Try a mini waffle maker or a fun snack tray for their Stanley tumbler. Or make your favorite beauty guru smile with some self care masks that pamper them from head to toe.

Some of these options are quite universal and useful, so they'll make excellent white elephant gift ideas that will be the envy of the entire exchange. Regardless of what you choose, your Secret Santa this year is bound to be a lot more interesting. They'll definitely be glad you were their Santa, that's for sure!

Premium Cocktail Kit

Imagine if all you had to do to make a cocktail was to add a little kit to your favorite spirit. Well, The Cocktail Box Co. makes that dream a reality! This fun kit comes in nine different flavors.

Shop Now Premium Cocktail Kit amazon.com $22.99 Amazon

Hidden Pocket Scrunchies, Set of Two

We can see why this fun find is racking up lots of five-star reviews. Not only are they cute and comfy scrunchies, but they have secret pockets to hold essentials like keys and cash.

Shop Now Hidden Pocket Scrunchies, Set of Two uncommongoods.com $20.00 Uncommon Goods

Snack Bowl for Stanley Tumbler

You're bound to know multiple people at this point that lug around a giant Stanley tumbler. This little bowl sits atop a 40-ounce bottle for any kind of snack they'll want while they sip away.

Shop Now Snack Bowl for Stanley Tumbler amazon.com $15.98 Amazon

Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

Hours of fun will be had with this karaoke microphone! All you need to do is pair it with a streaming music, and you're ready to sing the night away.

Shop Now Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone walmart.com $21.10 Walmart

Silk Sleep Mask

If you actually, you know, like your Secret Santa, why not splurge a little? This silk eye mask still clocks in at less than $25, but it's an undoubtedly luxurious find.

Shop Now Silk Sleep Mask amazon.com $22.99 Amazon

Cowboy Boot and Hat Cookie Cutters

Western enthusiasts will appreciate these darling cookie cutters, which come in a set of two and feature a cowboy hat and boot. They're an excellent choice for any at-home baker.

Shop Now Cowboy Boot and Hat Cookie Cutters amazon.com $12.24 Amazon

Coffee and Chocolate Soap Set

Who would have thought that ground coffee would be a great exfoliator? These richly scented handmade soaps are perfect for the coffee and chocolate lover in your life.

Shop Now Coffee and Chocolate Soap Set amazon.com $24.97 Amazon

Doughnut-Shaped Throw Pillow

Funny, decorative, and all-around wonderful, this throw pillow will thrill any sweet tooth.

Shop Now Doughnut-Shaped Throw Pillow amazon.com $24.99

Retro Kitchen Timer

Your recipient can place one of these magnetic timers on their fridge, oven, or microwave to ensure their cooking and baking adventures go smoothly. You can choose a color that truly suits them, too—several options are offered.

Shop Now Retro Kitchen Timer amazon.com $24.88 Amazon

Floral Coasters

At under $20, these floral coasters make for a great, inexpensive Secret Santa gift. A cork bottom keeps them from scratching your recipient's table.

Shop Now Floral Coasters amazon.com $15.99 Amazon

Fraser Fir Candle

Notes of cypress, evergreen, cedar, and fir make up this delightful candle's fragrance. It's perfect for wintertime.

Shop Now Fraser Fir Candle etsy.com $19.99 Etsy

Hoop Mug

Playing with your food is allowed with this mug around! It's a must-have for any kid at heart.

Shop Now Hoop Mug walmart.com $11.98 Walmart

Christmas Wish Star Bracelet

How cute are these stars? This sweet bracelet will remind them of Christmas all year long.

Shop Now Christmas Wish Star Bracelet etsy.com $4.90 Etsy

'Stuff Every Cheese Lover Should Know'

Cheese fanatics will flip for this very relevant, very delicious book. It's adorable enough to be placed right on their coffee table.

Shop Now 'Stuff Every Cheese Lover Should Know' amazon.com Amazon

Avocado Slicer

Avocado toast lovers will appreciate this nifty tool. It splits, pits, and slices any ripe avocado with ease.

Shop Now Avocado Slicer amazon.com

Long Shawl

What's the holiday season without a big, warm scarf? This classic plaid option will keep them cozy all the way until spring.

Shop Now Long Shawl amazon.com $8.99

'If You Can Read This' Socks

"If you can read this, bring me some wine," reads the text on these funny socks. They're the ultimate gift for your aspiring mixologist friend—or just the one who loves wine.

Shop Now 'If You Can Read This' Socks amazon.com $10.95 Amazon

Merlot Infused Coffee

If they always have a tough time deciding between an after-dinner cup of coffee or a glass of wine, this is the gift for them. Merlot-infused beans and hints of currants and blackberries give it an out-of-this-world taste.

Shop Now Merlot Infused Coffee uncommongoods.com $22.00 Uncommon Goods

Personalized Journal

You'll be their favorite Secret Santa ever if you nab them one of these personalized notebooks. (And you don't have to admit to them that it was actually under $10!)

Shop Now Personalized Journal etsy.com $7.96 Etsy

Tamagotchi

Whether or not you're a '90s kid, odds are you appreciate a good throwback when you see one. This old-school Tamagotchi comes in seven different colors.

Shop Now Tamagotchi urbanoutfitters.com $25.00 Urban Outfitters

'Work Hard, Play Harder' Notebook

Keep your recipient motivated with an encouraging new notebook. Lay-flat, silver binding makes this one both practical and pretty.

Shop Now 'Work Hard, Play Harder' Notebook etsy.com $10.00 Etsy

Pet Lover Socks

Pretty sure Ree would love these socks. They're also incredibly soft and come in dozens of different dog and cat breeds!

Shop Now Pet Lover Socks amazon.com $12.99 Amazon

Custom Mini Nutella Jars

Cuteness overload! These tiny Nutella jars are irresistibly adorable, and you can personalize them with the name of your recipient.

Shop Now Custom Mini Nutella Jars etsy.com $3.36 Etsy

Momoho Mini Bluetooth Speaker

The manufacturer of this Momoho gadget claims that it might be "the smallest wireless speaker in the world." Cool, no? It's a great gift for campers and anyone who's always on the go.

Shop Now Momoho Mini Bluetooth Speaker amazon.com Amazon

Patchology Fizz the Season Festive Self-Care Set

There's a relaxing mask in this set for practically everything. From face to feet, this pack of five is self care at its best.

Shop Now Patchology Fizz the Season Festive Self-Care Set nordstrom.com $25.00 Nordstrom

Spicy Honey

Spicy honey really is one of the world's better ideas. This chili-infused condiment will help them add extra flavor to just about any meal.

Shop Now Spicy Honey amazon.com $11.99 Amazon

Head Massager

If your Secret Santa exchange is a little less formal, opt for something even less expensive and universally appreciated, like a head massager. This one features 20 individual massage points for maximum coverage.

Shop Now Head Massager amazon.com $11.99 Amazon

Rubik's Cube

Give a nod to Ree's love for all things '80s by gifting your Secret Santa an old-school Rubik's Cube.

Shop Now Rubik's Cube walmart.com $9.84 Walmart

100 Books Scratch Off Poster

Give them a brand-new reading bucket list with this scratch-off poster. They can use a coin to reveal the books they've already read.

Shop Now 100 Books Scratch Off Poster uncommongoods.com $15.00 Uncommon Goods

The Pioneer Woman Dip Bowls

There are eight bowls included in this sweet floral set, so they'll have plenty of room for all their favorite homemade dips, spreads, and snacks. And for the cooks out there, the vessels can double as prep bowls for organizing ingredients.

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Dip Bowls walmart.com $18.50 Walmart

White Marble Cheese Slicer

Bet you wouldn't guess this cheese slicer is under $15 just from looking at it. Well, neither will your recipient!

Shop Now White Marble Cheese Slicer amazon.com $17.55

Wine Gummies

These vegan gummies are inspired by—you guessed it!—wine. There's actually no alcohol in them, though, so your Secret Santa can enjoy them at any time of day.

Shop Now Wine Gummies uncommongoods.com $24.00 Uncommon Goods

Motivational Water Bottle

Keep them on track with their hydration goals! This nifty bottle features encouraging words to get them drinking more water.

Shop Now Motivational Water Bottle amazon.com $10.98 Amazon

'Like Totally '80s' Pop Culture Trivia Game

Hope they're ready for a serious nostalgia trip! This brilliant game offers over 400 pop culture questions and challenges to help them relive their favorite decade.

Shop Now 'Like Totally '80s' Pop Culture Trivia Game amazon.com

Golden Girls Chia Pet

When it comes to Secret Santa presents, you can't go wrong with a gag gift (in fact, sometimes, it's all but expected). This Sophia-shaped chia pet fits the bill.

Shop Now Golden Girls Chia Pet amazon.com $19.85

Pressed Flower Soap

Yes, there are real flower petals inside of this soap. They'll love its look and fragrance.

Shop Now Pressed Flower Soap etsy.com $5.50 Etsy

The Pioneer Woman Cookie Dropper

"Fabulous" might not be a word you normally associate with simple baking tools, but for this cookie dropper, it's an appropriate description.

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Cookie Dropper walmart.com $7.97 Walmart

Whiskey Wedge and Glass

It's an ingenious device that they probably don't already have, and it's affordable. This whiskey wedge creates an "ice slope" to help chill their drink without watering it down.

Shop Now Whiskey Wedge and Glass uncommongoods.com $25.00 Uncommon Goods

Silk Pillowcase

Anyone who's into haircare will love using this floral, silk pillowcase. They're typically used to prevent tangles and tame frizz.

Shop Now Silk Pillowcase amazon.com Amazon

Tabasco Sauce Keychain

Make sure they're never without a tiny bottle of hot sauce. This key chain is funny, yes, but it's also genuinely useful.

Shop Now Tabasco Sauce Keychain amazon.com $8.99 Amazon

Foodie Dice

There's something so unique about these "foodie dice." Once rolled, they offer tons of valuable weeknight dinner inspiration.

Shop Now Foodie Dice uncommongoods.com $24.00 Uncommon Goods

The Pioneer Woman Kitchen Tool Set

At under $20, this 3-piece set is practically a steal. It includes a serving spoon, a slotted spoon, and a jumbo turner—all of which are dishwasher-safe.

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Kitchen Tool Set walmart.com $14.97 Walmart

Handmade Cactus Candles

There are few things cuter than a tiny potted cactus—except maybe one made out of candle wax. Your recipient won't be able to believe his or her eyes.

Shop Now Handmade Cactus Candles amazon.com $7.99 Amazon

The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 10-Inch Stoneware Pie Pan

If your Secret Santa happens to be a baker, he or she will flip for this floral pie pan. It's made from durable stoneware, but is less than $15.

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 10-Inch Stoneware Pie Pan walmart.com $12.97 Walmart

Shower Wine Glass Holder

Hilarity meets utility in this silicone wine holder, which works via a suction mount. It's available in a few different colors, too.

Shop Now Shower Wine Glass Holder amazon.com $14.79 Amazon

Geode State House Charms

Forget the whole Secret Santa thing: These stoneware ornaments are weighty, beautiful, and cool enough to count as "real" presents.

Shop Now Geode State House Charms uncommongoods.com $18.00 Uncommon Goods

Mini Waffle Maker

See if you can bear the thought of not buying an extra one of these pint-sized waffle makers for yourself. It might not be possible.

Shop Now Mini Waffle Maker amazon.com $12.99 Amazon

Vintage National Parks Puzzle

Keep them busy and expose them to the country's natural wonders with this 1,000-piece one.

Shop Now Vintage National Parks Puzzle uncommongoods.com $22.00 Uncommon Goods

Bag of Coal

Okay, so it's not the nicest Secret Santa gift. But if you're optimizing for laughs, this is the present you'll want to throw in your cart this year.

Shop Now Bag of Coal amazon.com $9.59 Amazon

Viking Revolution Beard Balm

For the bearded Secret Santa recipients out there, this non-greasy, nourishing beard butter just plain makes sense.

Shop Now Viking Revolution Beard Balm amazon.com $9.88 Amazon

