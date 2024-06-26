45 Fourth of July appetizers to get the party started

From backyard barbecues and cookouts to potlucks, Fourth of July weekend is one of our favorite food-centric holidays of the year. While it’s a time for remembrance of the United State’s independence, it’s also the time to pull out all the delicious stops in jubilation. If you’re anything like us, we believe that a good party starts with the food.

While the mains often fall into the traditional burger and hot dog fare, there’s a world of opportunity when it comes to appetizers and snacks. Pull out the grill, invite your nearest and dearest over and figure out where you’ll watch the fireworks. To get you started with menu planning, we’ve rounded up the best Fourth of July appetizer recipes.

For feeding a large crowd, consider warm-weather favorites like gazpacho, chicken wings or grilled shrimp. No matter the size gathering, dips are almost a requirement when it comes to setting up an appetizer spread. From cheesy lobster-stuffed dips to zippy guacamole, there’s a dip for everyone. Side salads are another great option for decking out your spread. They’re an easy way to tend to different dietary restrictions and preferences, while also ensuring everyone gets their daily dose of vegetables.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Fourth of July celebration without some patriotic flair. Watermelon and feta are a natural starting point, but from there you can add in other festive colored-berries and vegetables reminiscent of the flag.

Tichi's Gazpacho by José Andrés

While gazpacho can be divisive, we can’t think of anything better to cool down with on a hot summer day than this chilled soup. It comes together quickly with tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers and a few other ingredients. The key here is making it in advance so that the flavors have time to meld together — plus, it makes serving a breeze.

Adam Richman's Grilled Littleneck Clams by Adam Richman

There’s nothing better than a hands-off summer seafood recipe to get the party started. These grilled clams certainly fit the bill. After cleaning the clams, place them on the grill and cook until they pop open. Serve with a squeeze of lemon and dollop of cocktail sauce, just like you would an oyster.

Giada's Red, White and Blue Salad by Giada De Laurentiis

A bright and crunchy salad is always welcome at a Fourth of July spread — especially one as festive as this. Radicchio and endive are tossed with grapes, blueberries, pistachios and gorgonzola before the whole thing is drizzled with a Champagne vinaigrette. While not essential, we love the pop of crunch and acidity that the quick-pickled cukes add to this festive side dish.

Garden Fresh Tomato-Basil Dip with Grilled Bread by Maureen Petrosky

Think of this as a dippable version of gazpacho or tomato soup. Made by combining tomatoes, Parmesan, almonds, olive oil and garlic in a blender, this dip is a true celebration of summery flavors. Serve with tortillas or crusty bread to sop it all up.

Cheeseburger Dip by David Rose

If you don’t want to wait until the grill heats up to get your burger fix, may we suggest this cheeseburger-inspired dip? It has all of the elements of your favorite burger, delivered in one scoop.

Fish Tacos with Tomato-Blueberry Salsa by Alejandra Ramos

Fish tacos may seem like a labor of love, but thanks to a make-ahead salsa and quick-cooking white fish, these couldn’t be easier to make. The real star of this dish is the patriotic salsa made with tomatoes, white onions, and blueberries, making it an ideal dish for the Fourth of July.

Fresh Tomatoes with Salty Tonnato Sauce by Katherine Lewin

Heirloom tomatoes don’t need much to shine. Here, they’re dressed with tonnato, a creamy umami-laden Italian sauce made with tuna, that pairs perfectly with the acidity of the tomatoes. Add a few cracks of black pepper and you’re ready to dig in.

Hot Artichoke and Lobster Dip by Julie Lightbourn

Hunks of lobster, canned artichokes and roasted artichokes come together with cream cheese and Parmesan to create a truly luscious dip that’s perfect when you’re looking to wow a crowd. It’s best served hot, but can be assembled ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator until you’re ready to pop under the broiler.

Barbecue Meatballs by David Rose

These meatballs taste like a backyard barbecue. After searing the meatballs in a pan, finish them in the oven with a slather of homemade barbecue sauce. They can be served with a skewer or on a slider buns with a pickle.

Couscous Salad with Watermelon and Feta by Will Coleman

To bulk up the classic summer duo of watermelon and feta cheese, add couscous. Along with cucumbers, tomatoes and pickled onions, this would-be fruit salad turns into a hearty savory side.

Adaptable, Seasonal Burrata Salad by Katherine Lewin

The joy of this Caprese-inspired recipe is that you can use whatever fresh fruit you have available. Burrata pairs well with everything, but in July we think it's especially fitting alongside an assortment of stone fruit and a handful of basil.

Chargrilled Oysters by Leon's Oyster Shop

This flavor-packed seafood dish is an homage to the oysters found at Leon’s in New Orleans. To make it, place shucked oysters on the grill with a spoonful of compound butter and let the grill do its thing. The final result is a platter of perfect smoky, salty oysters.

Southern Barbecue Chicken Wings by Gail Simmons

Making your own barbecue sauce is the key to elevating these spicy wings. Rubbed in a spice mixture and baked before getting saucy, the wings are completely irresistible and ideal for feeding a crowd.

Fried Green Tomatoes by Meredith Brokaw and Ellen Wright

This Southern speciality is always welcome at a summer cookout. It’s also the perfect opportunity to make use of not-yet-ripe tomatoes. They’re best served hot out of the fryer, so get ahead of prep by having all the components ready to assemble.

Mini Italian Tuna Tacos with Guacamole by Mary Giuliani

Two beloved cuisines — Italian and Mexican — come together in this fusion mashup. Sushi-grade tuna is tossed with olives, roasted peppers and capers before getting tucked into mini tortillas. Top the tacos off with a dollop of fresh guacamole.

Roasted Tomatoes with Strawberries by Alex Guarnaschelli

This fruit salad masquerades as an unexpected summer side. To make it, tomatoes are slowly roasted before getting tossed with tarragon and fresh strawberries. It’s the perfect balance of sweet and savory that adds a festive spin on any Fourth of July spread.

Siri Daly's Watermelon, Blueberry and Feta Salad by Siri Daly

Watermelon and feta is a classic summer pairing. Here, it gets a patriotic flair, thanks to a shower of blueberries. Lightly dress the salad with olive oil, lemon juice and mint.

Brats in a Blanket by Jyll Everman

Swap out cocktail weenies for brats in this spin on pigs-in-a-blanket. For even more flavor, simmer the brats in beer with onions before tucking them into their puff pastry blankets. Don’t skip on serving with homemade beer cheese sauce on the side for dunking.

Twice-Baked Potato Bites by Justin Warner

The only thing better than a baked potato is one that’s been baked twice. Here, bite-size new potatoes are hollowed out and used as vessels to hold a cheesy bacon mixture. Adding a touch of vinegar will bring these bites into salt and vinegar chip territory.

Lobster Quesadilla with Tropical Salsa by Julie Lightbourn

Quesadillas are a great option when feeding a crowd. These are gussied up with hunks of lobster meat for an elevated take on the standard snack food. Top with chipotle-lime crema and a fruity salsa before serving.

Shrimp with Sizzling Garlic and Chiles by Jean-Georges Vongerichten

Shrimp is one of the easiest options for snackable proteins, thanks to its quick-cooking ability and flavor versatility. Here, shrimp is cooked with chile oil, garlic and chiles for a saucy, spicy bite.

Crab Dip with Spiced Potato Chips by Alex Guarnaschelli

This low-lift crab dip comes together in minutes with just a handful of ingredients — cream cheese, mayonnaise, mustard and jumbo lump crab. Make it ahead of time and store in the refrigerator until the party gets started. Serve with paprika-dusted chips for a bit of extra spice.

Spicy Bacon-Cheddar Deviled Eggs by Will Coleman

Loaded with cheddar cheese and topped with bacon, these deviled eggs are an instant party hit. The eggs can be assembled up to three days in advance and stored in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Skillet Nachos with Pulled Pork by Matt Moore

For the ultimate nachos, slow-roast a pork butt on the grill. Truth be told, you can still use this skillet-on-the-grill technique to whip up any type of nachos your heart (and stomach) desires. For the best bite every time, layer the chips with an even distribution of cheese and toppings.

Summer Vegetable Galette by Melissa Clark

Sliced into triangles, this galette makes for an elegant summer snack. The dough, which can be made in advance, combines both all-purpose and rye flour for a nutty flavor. The filling features a combination of tomatoes and zucchini, which are layered over goat cheese with a sprinkle of crispy bacon.

5-Minute Chunky Guacamole by Annabel Langbein

Guacamole is always a good idea when entertaining. This crowd-lover comes together with a handful of ingredients and is best served immediately after assembly. Serve with tortilla chips or cut vegetables.

Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables by Will Coleman

Whether you’re looking for a quick dip that doesn’t require much cooking or a vegetarian appetizer that highlights summer produce, this whipped feta fills the bill. With a kaleidoscope of colors from vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli, bell peppers and zucchini, this dish is just as delicious as it is aesthetically pleasing.

Charred Corn and Halloumi Salad by Edouard Massih

The Fourth of July weekend happens to coincide with the beginning of corn and tomato season. Make use of summer’s favorite produce by combining the two into a vibrant salad along with grilled halloumi.

Marinated Picnic Vegetables by Carrie Parente

We always welcome a platter of vegetables alongside the grilled and fried food that appears at summer gatherings. Here, they’re marinated overnight so that the vegetables remain bright and crunchy while offering a punchy bite. The joy of this recipe is that you can use whatever vegetables that are in season or you have on hand.

Grilled Chicken Wings with Alabama White Sauce by Michelle Weaver

Lean into the joy of Fourth of July food by cooking wings on the grill. Charred and smoky, the wings are tossed in Alabama white sauce, a regional mayonnaise-based sauce spiked with apple cider vinegar.

Caesar Deviled Eggs by Riley Wofford

Everyone’s favorite salad inspired this snack mashup. Here, deviled eggs take on the flavors of Caesar dressing by incorporating anchovies, garlic and Worcestershire into the filling mixture. Top the eggs with a sprinkle of crispy panko, which are reminiscent of the croutons in Caesar salads.

Creamy Roasted Garlic and White Bean Dip with Chili Oil by Molly Yeh

Spreads and dips are almost a requirement when it comes to party snack spreads. This one features canned white beans, which are blended with roasted garlic and spices until smooth. Top the dip with homemade chili oil for a bit of heat.

Baked Clams by Anthony Contrino

Steamed in white wine and stuffed with breadcrumbs, these baked clams will be gone moments after you set them out. Get ahead of prep work by stuffing the clams a day ahead and keep them covered in the refrigerator until ready to bake.

Bacon and Cheddar Buttermilk Biscuits by Kelly Vaughan

A stack of lofty biscuits is always a welcome addition to a Fourth of July barbecue. These take a cue from New York City’s favorite breakfast sandwich by studding the dough with bits of bacon and cheddar cheese. To ensure the flakiest biscuits possible, make sure all your ingredients are chilled before you start baking.

Classic Crab Cakes by Billy Dec

It only takes seven ingredients to make these classic crab cakes. Start by mixing lump crabmeat, egg, mayonnaise, lemon, Old Bay seasoning and panko together, then form the mixture into patties. After letting them chill in the refrigerator, sear in a pan until golden brown.

Green Chile Hushpuppies by Ryan Scott

Fried-anything is always a hit at a party. For the Fourth, whip out these Southern-inspired hushpuppies filled with green chiles. They’re best served straight out of the fryer, so make sure you have everything ready to go before you start cooking.

Garlic and Citrus Marinated Olives by Katherine Lewin

Marinated olives are an easy snack that look impressive but happen to take mere minutes to put together. All it takes to gussy up store-bought olives is a little foresight and a handful of ingredients. Cover the olives in spice-infused olive oil, orange peels and feta cheese and let it hang out in the refrigerator for a few days before serving.

Mini Chipotle Shrimp Tacos by Alejandra Ramos

Tacos transform into three-bite snacks with this easy appetizer. Start by coating the shrimp in smoky adobo sauce and lime juice, then sear them in a super hot pan just until they turn pink and curl up. Once the shrimp are cooked, toss them with crispy veggies and tuck them into tortillas.

Beijing Lamb Lollipop Chops by Shirley Chung

Grilled lamb skewers are a classic Beijing street food that are reimagined in the form of these juicy lamb lollipop chops. A homemade spice rub seasons the chops before they’re pan seared and basted with thyme-infused brown butter. While we love them on their own, serving them with a drizzle of tahini sauce takes them to another level.

Black Sesame Parmesan Twists by Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

Puff pastry is one of those ingredients with endless possibilities. In this case, it’s used to create elegant Parmesan twists studded with black sesame seeds. They bake in just ten minutes and can be made ahead up to three days in advance.

Bacon-Wrapped Steak Bites with Horseradish Cream by Elizabeth Heiskell

There’s nothing that bacon can’t make better. Wrap it around tender pieces of beef tenderloin and sear the savory bite until golden brown. Serve the skewers with a three-ingredient horseradish cream.

Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms by Casey Barber

Stuffed mushrooms are a classic when it comes to appetizer fare. This version swaps out the usual breadcrumb filling with succulent crab meat to up the ante. The mushrooms can be prepped a day ahead of time and baked off just before serving, making this an ideal snack to get ahead of party prep.

Eggplant Confit by Daniel Boulud

This is one of our favorite ways to prepare eggplant. It’s bathed in olive oil and cooked low and slow until impossibly tender. Pair the eggplant with tomato tartare and stracciatella to serve. Pro tip: salt the eggplant before cooking to remove any excess moisture, ensuring a flavorful, rich dish.

Pull-Apart Pigs in a Blanket by Laura Vitale

This recipe lands firmly between pull-apart bread and pigs in a blanket to create the ultimate party snack. Instead of baking them individually on a baking sheet, the pigs are stacked upright next to each other so that the dough sticks together in the oven. Serve it with homemade beer cheese.

Creole Spiced Barbecue Shrimp by JJ Johnson

Take a cue from the low country with these Creole-spiced shrimp. After searing the spiced shrimp, add a splash of beer and butter to the pan and let it get saucy before serving with crusty bread. Since shrimp cooks so quickly, this is an appetizer you can have ready to go in minutes.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com