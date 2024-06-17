A 44-pound hot dog in Hunterdon! This week in Central Jersey history, June 17-23

On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, for the first time in its 73-year history, Union Pork Store in Union presented a 44.3-pound hot dog encased in a 31-pound hot dog bun.

The hot dog was up for the title of largest in the world in the Guiness Book of World Records. At the time, there was no formal Guinness World Record for the world's largest hot dog.

Leszek “Jabi” Jablonski holding the contender for the world’s largest hot dog.

Five years ago

A great white shark eats a bag of ground up fish bait, called chum. The shark encounter happened on Jeff Crilly’s boat Big Nutz Required II on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, when the boat was 30 miles southeast of Manasquan Inlet.

June 18: Jeff Crilly of Toms River and his crew were fishing in Mako Fever, a Manasquan River-based shark tournament, when they encountered a great white shark.

June 20: According to a report by the research group the Commonwealth Fund, New Jerseyans were living healthier lives than their peers in other states, thanks to lower rates of suicide and alcohol deaths, although opioid fatalities had skyrocketed, it was reported.

June 21: After more than a year of negotiations, protests and petitions from parents and students, it was announced an agreement in principle had been reached on a three-year contract between the Perth Amboy teachers union and the board of education.

June 21: Plans for a $1.6 billion wind-energy farm -- the largest of its kind in the U.S. ― about 15 miles off the coast of Atlantic City, won the backing of state regulators, in a big jump forward for clean energy.

June 21-23: The Essex Horse Trials, featuring more than 300 riders, was held at Moorland Farm in Far Hills. On hand were Olympic equestrians, including Boyd Martin, who competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, gold medalist Phillip Dutton and Lauren Kieffer, the top-ranked female in the 2016 Olympics.

June 22: The annual Sourland Mountain Festival, offering music, food, drink and family fun, was held at Hillsborough Golf and Country Club.

June 23: It was reported that after New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal issued a new policy on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, the state closed more gaps in police oversight, giving bad cops fewer places to hide.

10 years ago

MacAfee Road School students watch as principal Bill Grippo climbs to the school roof where he was to spend the night on Tuesday, June 17, 2014, in the Somerset section of Franklin Township. He was assisted in his ascent by the East Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department.

June 17, 2014: Bill Grippo, principal of MacAfee Road School in the Somerset section of Franklin Township, climbed to the school's roof to begin his overnight stay after his students had met their challenge to read 20,000 books.

June 18: Eric Seniakevgch, 25, a dispatcher for the Woodbridge Police Department, saved two people from a fast-moving house fire in Carteret, it was reported.

June 19: In an advisory released by Environment New Jersey Research & Policy Center, the Bayway Refinery in Linden was named one of the nation's Top 20 and state's Top 2 contaminators of waterways.

June 19: It was reported Monroe native Julie Kelly lit the Flame of Hope at the Sunday, June 15, 2014, 2014 USA Games Opening Ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark.

June 22: The first of the three-episode series of "Home Chef Showdown," featuring Tamar Poyser of the Keasbey section of Woodbridge, premiered on ABC's Live Well Network.

June 23: Residents and organizations across New Jersey would be ringing bells and blowing horns on Tuesday, June 24, 2014, to mark New Jersey's 350th anniversary, it was reported.

1999

June 17, 1999: Helicopter pilot Dean Webb of Denver, Delaware., escaped with just a scratch after his aircraft crashed in the Delaware River near Kingwood.

June 17: Officials announced a proposed budget that was $300 million fatter than Gov. Christie Whitman's January 1999 proposal.

Mia Hamm blasts a shot past the Denmark wall on a free kick for the first score of the game on Saturday, June 19, 1999, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford.

June 19: In the 1999 World Cup at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, Mia Hamm opened the scoring with a memorable goal in an eventual 3-0 win by the United States over Denmark.

June 20: Dave Davies, on tour supporting his two-disc collection titled "Unfinished Business: Dave Davies Kronikles, 1963-1998,' featuring songs he recorded with The Kinks and as a solo artist, performed at Maxwell's in Hoboken.

June 20: A 250-pound black bear was spotted wandering through Flemington and Raritan Township.

June 22: Doctors at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia replaced the heart of Jessica Melore, a Somerville High School senior who suffered a massive heart attack in 1998.

1974

June 17, 1974: A bill to prohibit the use of state Medicaid funds for abortions unless the mother's life was at stake passed the Senate by a 23-13 vote.

June 19: A fire with a glow visible for miles around consumed a large portion of the Perrine & Buckelew Lumber Co. yard in Jamesburg. Police termed the fire "suspicious."

June 19: It was reported Somerset County was told the previous week it would not receive nearly $2 million in federal aid for traffic improvements ― a program the county had prepared plans for over the past two years and had expected to cash in on.

Scott Beverley shows his mother, Dorothy Beverley, pictures of the birthday party he almost missed.

June 21: Scott Beverley, 9, of Plainfield, whose teacher at the Millburn Avenue School for the Deaf promised him a birthday celebration, walked more than 12 miles to the school after he missed the school bus.

June 21: The comedy-farce, "Norman, Is That You?" by Ron Clarke and Sam Bobrick, opened at the Villagers Barn Theatre in Middlebush, running through Sunday, July 14, 1974.

June 22: In the Little Gals baseball division in the Middlesex County Freeholders Tournament, Carteret defeated Jamesburg, 5-4, in Warren Park in Woodbridge.

1924

June 18: In industrial baseball, the New Brunswick Macks beat the Plainfield Macks, 5-3.

Dorothy MacKaill and Richard Barthelmess in “Twenty-one.”

June 18-19: The movie, "Twenty-one," starring Richard Barthelmess and Dorothy MacKaill, was shown at Reade's Strand Theatre in Perth Amboy.

June 19: Roy Stevens, 20, of Somerville, a student at the St. Benedict Preparatory school, was saved from drowning by Henry Minsencamp of Somerville, who dived three times to the bottom of a deep pool in the Raritan River at Mead Gates and rescued Stevens.

June 20: Elsie M. Walker, wife of William H. Walker, a member of the New Brunswick fire department, was robbed of seven dresses and two slips valued at $200, it was reported.

