44 Photos Of Terrible Bosses And Workplaces That Have Me Drafting Angry "I QUIT!" Letters To Companies I Don't Even Work At

1.This boss texted their employee to come in the day after their friend died by suicide because "Sylvia needs help."

2.This boss fired an employee over a medical emergency.

3.Hmmmm, I wonder why they're short-handed?

4.'Cause everyone is totally thinking, "How can I best serve my company?" on vacation.

5.This has got to be illegal, right? RIGHT???

6.This, too.

7.Yep, definitely illegal.

8.Sounds like this employee's a real flake who totally deserved that reply.

9.Just give the poor people more time off!!! They're out for a MEDICAL REASON.

10.Who thought this was a good idea?

11.What a great, thoughtful gift!

12.I'm just grateful that managers and bosses are so kind and respectful when you have to quit.

13.Or they just don't let you quit.

14.This is giving Big Brother.

15.Wow, I'm SO happy companies are forcing employees back to the office. Productivity must be skyrocketing!

16.At least you have great free supplies in-office!

17.I mean, working at the office is just SO much better than working at home.

18.Don't worry — if you're loyal to a company long enough, you'll be rewarded.

19.You could even get a five-minute break as a reward!

20.Why would anyone spend non-work hours doing this?

21.Yep, blame "undependable teenagers" and not, I don't know, dangerous conditions.

22.This poor employee fractured their femur, and their boss decided to bring up some other employee who worked on crutches (who is 100% a natural person and not someone they just made up to suit their purposes).

23.I just love how flexible managers are.

24.While it's nice to help out a fellow employee (in this case, one who makes $140k), shouldn't the company itself pay for this stuff rather than asking for money from lower-paid workers???

25.I get the need to have phishing tests, but is this level of cruel hope really necessary?

26.Sorry, but denying time off is giving indentured servitude...

27.Thank god your boss will only call you in (in the middle of the night, no less) if it's 100% necessary.

28.Even after you're fired, apparently, they still need you.

29.Maybe it's just me, but I feel like if your job accidentally overpays you, that's on them, and you should get to keep the money.

30.It's nice when your boss takes safety concerns into account.

31.And comfort.

32.New coffeehouse near work? Yay! Discontinuing your breakroom coffee so you HAVE to purchase coffee from the new shop if you want any? Not yay!

33.I love how workplaces maintain the break room facilities so nicely.

34.Workplaces also love keeping their surroundings beautiful and peaceful for employees!

35.Looks like an appropriate replacement.

36.Don't you love how easy bosses are on you right when you get back from vacation?

37.This seems like a totally fair reason to fire someone.

38.But don't worry about getting fired – getting back into the job market is easy!

39.Companies' job requirements are totally reasonable.

40.No company or business would ever make you interview, do a sample shift, and then tell you they're not hiring.

41.Seriously — this never happens!

42.Rejections are always polite.

43.Companies ask totally fair questions on job applications.

44.And finally, they always, always pay you fairly.