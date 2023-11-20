44 Horrible Airbnb Houses And Hosts That Have Me Convinced To Book A Hotel Next Time

Airbnbs used to be a great alternative to hotels, but lately...has anyone else noticed they've really fallen off?

GIF of Moira Rose making a cringy face
CBC

I'm not *necessarily* blaming the company (though the fees are out of control), but I gotta say, I have heard some horror stories about Airbnb properties and Airbnb hosts.

An Airbnb bill
u/Prize_Opposite9958 / Via reddit.com

In case you're curious (or even have your own Airbnb horror story), here are 43 awful Airbnbs/Airbnb hosts that had me going, welp, maybe I'll stay in a hotel after all.

1.This Airbnb host decided to get into an argument about what constitutes a mouse rather than a rat...instead of assisting their guest with the loose animals in their home.

"Rat"
u/hyrte0010 / Via reddit.com

2.If I walked in and saw this was my Airbnb bathroom, I would simply walk (okay, run) out the door and leave.

an overflowing toilet
u/Ciffsome / Via reddit.com

3.This one, too. TBH, I am so curious what series of events had to occur to lead to anyone even creating this "bathroom" in the first place.

a bathroom on a stairwell
u/sandepants / Via reddit.com

4.You know when you show up to an Airbnb, and things are just a *bit* smaller than they are in photos?

a hand hovering over a tiny sink
u/rosindel / Via reddit.com

5.Like, I bet this person didn't realize they'd be so close to the sink while pooping that they could wash their hands — nice added bonus, if you ask me!

a person on the toilet with their hands draped over the sink
u/Lobsterbib / Via reddit.com

6.I mean...I guess they weren't lying.

"I reserved an Airbnb with Sea View.... can't complain"
u/weully / Via reddit.com

7.What is this? A cheese grater for ants?

a hand holding a tiny cheese grater
u/internationalfunyman / Via reddit.com

8.Can you imagine spending $700 (before fees, I assume) and getting half a sponge to use?

a tiny sponge
u/mach4UK / Via reddit.com

9.As if the prices weren't high enough, Airbnb hosts have started asking for tips.

"Tips are appreciated"
u/Eliot_Lochness / Via reddit.com

10.This Airbnb had ridiculous penalties...$150 for forgetting ketchup in the fridge???

A list of charges
u/LockPuzzleheaded3519 / Via reddit.com

11.This Airbnb host left a bad review because they didn't leave the place spotless...even though there was a cleaning fee.

"I hope this clarifies my review and any confusion."
u/Pliers-and-milk / Via reddit.com

12.And this Airbnb expected tips for cleaners even though there was already a high cleaning fee.

"Thank you for your tip!!!!!"

13.This Airbnb just straight up canceled the reservation two weeks before.

"I don't understand how that is possible?"
u/veritas__a3quitas__ / Via reddit.com

14.And this Airbnb host canceled a stay simply because they decided they wanted to charge more.

"Am I wrong here????"

15.This Airbnb had hentai all over the walls.

Graphic pictures on the wall
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

16.This Airbnb forbade working and studying from home??? And also cooking, if you were staying for under four days.

"No cooking or washing machine use for guests staying less than 4 days"
u/peachydonut69 / Via reddit.com

17.The toilet paper at this Airbnb left something to be desired.

see-through toilet paper
u/Vincentnt0 / Via reddit.com

18.The Airbnb hosts who left this as the password were just sadists.

a long, complicated Wi-Fi password
u/sandberg_93 / Via reddit.com

19.The Airbnb hosts who left THIS in the fridge. In SEATTLE, no less. Where did they even find this???

a jar with a snake in it
u/seanpower / Via reddit.com

20.This person found a straight-up camera in their Airbnb.

a camera in a pantry
u/400cc / Via reddit.com

21.This person also found a camera in their Airbnb — half hidden behind a photo.

a camera on a shelf
u/_Atoms_Apple / Via reddit.com

22.This Airbnb didn't have any cameras guests could see, but I gotta say, it wasn't looking good on that front.

Wi-Fi cameras
u/HenriHeine / Via reddit.com

23.This Airbnb just randomly had the pool drained while guests were there.

a drained pool
u/Particular-Bike-9275 / Via reddit.com

24.This Airbnb host tried to charge the guests for changing the thermostat temperature...and it's giving hardcore Dad energy.

"Airbnb closed request"
u/ViberNaut / Via reddit.com

25.And this monster of a host kept their thermostat just above freezing.

A thermostat set to 37 degrees
u/PabloDelicious / Via reddit.com

26.This Airbnb host probably should've been more specific when they said the keys were in a "silver with black plastic" key safe next to the white door.

Key safes all over a wall
u/Arwell27 / Via reddit.com

27.The kitchen rules for this AirBnb were just ridiculous — you could only use one dish per meal, and you couldn't run the dishwasher at 2 p.m. Also, re: the bending spoon rule...is their guest Kadabra???

"Tap water is okay"
u/randomredditguy94 / Via reddit.com

28.This Airbnb had yellow "metallic tasting" (IDK who the hell thought it was a good idea to taste it) water for over a week, and the owner apparently claimed they could do nothing.

Yellow water in the bathtub
u/Go_Commit_Reddit / Via reddit.com

29.This Airbnb post called out their guest for being "not nice at all" because they left a four-star review on a place that "needed serious TLC," according to OP, and had half-eaten food in the fridge.

"Not nice at all."
u/nicoleeoliee / Via reddit.com

30.This Airbnb pool had seen better days.

a dirty pool
u/daxter304 / Via reddit.com

31.As had this hot tub — which also apparently "smelled terrible."

a dirty bathtub
u/Forsaken_Storm_6397 / Via reddit.com

32.This person arrived at their Airbnb to see that it was obviously already occupied, which sounds like the start of a horror film.

An occupied room/kitchen
u/haiphee / Via reddit.com

33.Remember the disgusting overflowing toilet from earlier in the post? Yeah, this one might be almost as bad.

Worms and bugs in a bathroom
u/10_pounds_of_salt / Via reddit.com

34.This Airbnb had fake vents, and as OP pointed out, it's giving landlord.

Fake air vents
u/getindoe69 / Via reddit.com

35.This Airbnb host just had a wild amount of audacity.

"AirBnB host uses same pic I sent to claim I broke it!"

36.This Airbnb had something which could only generously be called a mattress.

a broken mattress
u/izzydoesizzy / Via reddit.com

37.This Airbnb had a shower that could only be accessed by stepping over the toilet.

a toilet in the way of the shower door
u/lxsercore / Via reddit.com

38.These Airbnb guests thought they booked a nice, clean Airbnb...and then this was what their socks looked like after walking around for five minutes.

very dirty socks
u/EngLitIsLit / Via reddit.com

39.The outlets at this Airbnb are hurting my eyes.

damaged electrical outlets
u/Frooij / Via reddit.com

40.As did the knife at this Airbnb.

a rusted knife
u/Flupox / Via reddit.com

41.And the sheets at this Airbnb.

dirty sheets
u/prophecygirl785 / Via reddit.com

42.This weirdly titled soap holder isn't even close to being the worst feature on this list, but I would find it absolutely infuriating every time I tried to shower at this Airbnb.

a useless soap holder
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

43.And this TV placement would have me scratching my head.

A TV high above a door
u/JustonianD / Via reddit.com

44.And finally, this one actually can be blamed on the company — apparently, this person had to do SEVEN rat maze puzzles to get into their Airbnb account to get the code to open the door after flying 17 hours. Captchas are getting out of control, y'all.

Screenshot from Airbnb
u/Thackham / Via reddit.com

