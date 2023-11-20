44 Horrible Airbnb Houses And Hosts That Have Me Convinced To Book A Hotel Next Time

Airbnbs used to be a great alternative to hotels, but lately...has anyone else noticed they've really fallen off?

CBC

I'm not *necessarily* blaming the company (though the fees are out of control), but I gotta say, I have heard some horror stories about Airbnb properties and Airbnb hosts.

In case you're curious (or even have your own Airbnb horror story), here are 43 awful Airbnbs/Airbnb hosts that had me going, welp, maybe I'll stay in a hotel after all.

1.This Airbnb host decided to get into an argument about what constitutes a mouse rather than a rat...instead of assisting their guest with the loose animals in their home.

2.If I walked in and saw this was my Airbnb bathroom, I would simply walk (okay, run) out the door and leave.

3.This one, too. TBH, I am so curious what series of events had to occur to lead to anyone even creating this "bathroom" in the first place.

4.You know when you show up to an Airbnb, and things are just a *bit* smaller than they are in photos?

5.Like, I bet this person didn't realize they'd be so close to the sink while pooping that they could wash their hands — nice added bonus, if you ask me!

6.I mean...I guess they weren't lying.

7.What is this? A cheese grater for ants?

8.Can you imagine spending $700 (before fees, I assume) and getting half a sponge to use?

9.As if the prices weren't high enough, Airbnb hosts have started asking for tips.

10.This Airbnb had ridiculous penalties...$150 for forgetting ketchup in the fridge???

11.This Airbnb host left a bad review because they didn't leave the place spotless...even though there was a cleaning fee.

12.And this Airbnb expected tips for cleaners even though there was already a high cleaning fee.

13.This Airbnb just straight up canceled the reservation two weeks before.

14.And this Airbnb host canceled a stay simply because they decided they wanted to charge more.

If you can't read the text, it says: "Am I wrong here???? Booked an AirBnB in Las Vegas a few months ago (March) for Halloween. We booked a six-day stay and were happy with the price. I checked this morning to confirm the address, and my reservation was gone. Reasoning was 'price did not consider busy/holiday weekend & a higher price must be paid.' I contact the owner, and he said I was out of luck unless I paid the new (super high) price even after I told him it's not my fault I booked early. I contacted Airbnb, and it's the owner's right to cancel reservations still enough time (in my case 7 weeks) this might be more than mildly infuriating." u/nothornyiswearr / Via reddit.com

15.This Airbnb had hentai all over the walls.

16.This Airbnb forbade working and studying from home??? And also cooking, if you were staying for under four days.

17.The toilet paper at this Airbnb left something to be desired.

18.The Airbnb hosts who left this as the password were just sadists.

19.The Airbnb hosts who left THIS in the fridge. In SEATTLE, no less. Where did they even find this???

20.This person found a straight-up camera in their Airbnb.

21.This person also found a camera in their Airbnb — half hidden behind a photo.

22.This Airbnb didn't have any cameras guests could see, but I gotta say, it wasn't looking good on that front.

23.This Airbnb just randomly had the pool drained while guests were there.

24.This Airbnb host tried to charge the guests for changing the thermostat temperature...and it's giving hardcore Dad energy.

25.And this monster of a host kept their thermostat just above freezing.

26.This Airbnb host probably should've been more specific when they said the keys were in a "silver with black plastic" key safe next to the white door.

27.The kitchen rules for this AirBnb were just ridiculous — you could only use one dish per meal, and you couldn't run the dishwasher at 2 p.m. Also, re: the bending spoon rule...is their guest Kadabra???

28.This Airbnb had yellow "metallic tasting" (IDK who the hell thought it was a good idea to taste it) water for over a week, and the owner apparently claimed they could do nothing.

29.This Airbnb post called out their guest for being "not nice at all" because they left a four-star review on a place that "needed serious TLC," according to OP, and had half-eaten food in the fridge.

30.This Airbnb pool had seen better days.

31.As had this hot tub — which also apparently "smelled terrible."

32.This person arrived at their Airbnb to see that it was obviously already occupied, which sounds like the start of a horror film.

33.Remember the disgusting overflowing toilet from earlier in the post? Yeah, this one might be almost as bad.

34.This Airbnb had fake vents, and as OP pointed out, it's giving landlord.

35.This Airbnb host just had a wild amount of audacity.

If you can't read the text, it says: "Airbnb host uses same pic I sent to claim I broke it! What a bad experience, description stated 'Entire Home.' When I arrived, I found there were other tenants in the bottom portion and the side portion of the house. Soap dispenser was broken, and the air conditioning could not be turned on or off as the control was in another portion of the house occupied by another family. Ice machine in the fridge was broken, and there was water on the floor. I messaged the host with all the pictures, host apologized and refunded $180. After leaving the property, I got a message from the host requesting $200 for damage to ice machine. I declined, and Airbnb was involved, host used same pictures of broken ice machine I sent him, and Airbnb decided in his favor. I have canceled the card used for payment, and there is no way for Airbnb to collect. Hopefully, this serves as a cautionary tale to others." u/pk2at / Via reddit.com

36.This Airbnb had something which could only generously be called a mattress.

37.This Airbnb had a shower that could only be accessed by stepping over the toilet.

38.These Airbnb guests thought they booked a nice, clean Airbnb...and then this was what their socks looked like after walking around for five minutes.

39.The outlets at this Airbnb are hurting my eyes.

40.As did the knife at this Airbnb.

41.And the sheets at this Airbnb.

42.This weirdly titled soap holder isn't even close to being the worst feature on this list, but I would find it absolutely infuriating every time I tried to shower at this Airbnb.

43.And this TV placement would have me scratching my head.

44.And finally, this one actually can be blamed on the company — apparently, this person had to do SEVEN rat maze puzzles to get into their Airbnb account to get the code to open the door after flying 17 hours. Captchas are getting out of control, y'all.