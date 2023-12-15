42,000+ Amazon shoppers swear by Swedish Dishcloths — get them for $4 a pop

When you toss a paper towel, it can feel like you're just throwing money away. Well, you are — to the tune of hundreds of dollars. That's why reusable cloths are a thriftier — not to mention more eco-friendly — way to clean up. Case in point: these Swedish Dishcloths. A single cloth can be reused up to 100 times and right now you can get a 10-pack for as little as $18 (down from $25) at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?

Let's crunch some numbers here. According to Statista, Bounty is the most popular paper towel brand in the U.S., and it costs $25 for eight double-size rolls on Amazon. And the average American household uses five to seven rolls per month, which averages out to 72 rolls per year. That comes out to about $225 spent on paper towels per year per family.

Meanwhile, each one of these Swedish Dishcloths is designed to last as long as 15 rolls of paper towels, so by my rough calculations, if you replaced your paper towels with these, you would only go through five cloths a year — at the regular price of $25 spending that much total with five cloths to spare. That's a savings of ... $200! Even if these numbers are a tad off, that's still significant. (Note: Depending on the color you choose, the price could vary by a few dollars, but you'll still be getting a great deal no matter what.)

Why do I need this?

These washable cloths make a great replacement for paper towels — and icky sponges. They're fast-drying, odor-resistant and long-lasting. Apparently, the Amazon universe is all abuzz about these things. Swedish Dishcloths are No. 1 bestsellers in two categories, with more than 42,000 five-star ratings! That's a lot of love for a dishcloth. And they're available in nine colors.

Made of cotton and cellulose, these cloths can be cleaned again and again in the dishwasher or laundry. When they finally wear out, you can rest easy knowing they'll biodegrade. Impressive for just $4 a cloth.

If your experience with things Swedish has been limited to meatballs, fish and ABBA, it's time you broadened your horizons ... and saved some trees. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Many shoppers, like this five-star reviewer, say they're "great for all kinds of cleaning." They continued: "They are even more versatile than I expected. When damp, they're perfect for wiping up all kinds of spills, and leave surfaces almost completely dry."

"Works great," said a believer. "I like these a lot. I use them mostly for wiping countertops in the kitchen and for the occasional dishes. They are super absorbent..."

"You need these," promised an emphatic fan. "AMAZING ...They are a workhorse for what they do. Into chemical-free/product-free cleaning? I’m telling you, cleaning is what I do. Wet one of these and hit a mirror with just water. ...Throw them in the dishwasher or washer (I don’t put them in the dryer). And they last. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve bought these as gifts. I have them stashed everywhere. Bathrooms, laundry room, kitchen, car!"

And throngs of reviewers confirm they are incredibly effective on dishes. They are called Swedish Dishcloths after all.

One happy shopper reports: "You can really scrub with them, but they never feel yucky like a sponge does. ... I've used the same two for a month now, and they still look great; when they go downhill, I can compost them."

Another added: "They are VERY absorbent, yet easy to wring out completely (and I mean completely!) after use. ... And as advertised, they don't stink!"

One thing to keep in mind: "The only complaint is the smell when you first pull one out of the bag," shared a final fan. "But once I got it wet and [I] used my cleaner, the smell went away and I haven't smelled it since."

With the holidays coming up fast, there's a lot of cleanup in your future. Stock up on these dishcloths now to save money this year.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Nexpow 2000A Peak Car Jump Starter $80 $100 Save $20 with Prime See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Corded Stick Vacuum $60 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $22 $40 Save $18 with Prime See at Amazon

Devoac I8 Corded Stick Vacuum $63 $80 Save $17 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Black + Decker PowerSeries+ Cordless Vacuum $99 $150 Save $51 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $110 $300 Save $190 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum $150 $200 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Brita Water Filter Pitcher $17 $24 Save $7 See at Amazon

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle With Straw $23 $28 Save $5 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $240 $330 Save $90 See at Amazon

Home

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $37 $61 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Eddie Bauer Reversible Throw Blanket $14 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $30 $57 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $36 $66 Save $30 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $17 Save $7 See at Amazon