42,000+ Amazon shoppers swear by Swedish Dishcloths — get them for $4 a pop
When you toss a paper towel, it can feel like you're just throwing money away. Well, you are — to the tune of hundreds of dollars. That's why reusable cloths are a thriftier — not to mention more eco-friendly — way to clean up. Case in point: these Swedish Dishcloths. A single cloth can be reused up to 100 times and right now you can get a 10-pack for as little as $18 (down from $25) at Amazon.
Reusable and biodegradable, these cloths are a thrifty and eco-smart option for cleaning countertops, dishes and more.
Why is it a good deal?
Let's crunch some numbers here. According to Statista, Bounty is the most popular paper towel brand in the U.S., and it costs $25 for eight double-size rolls on Amazon. And the average American household uses five to seven rolls per month, which averages out to 72 rolls per year. That comes out to about $225 spent on paper towels per year per family.
Meanwhile, each one of these Swedish Dishcloths is designed to last as long as 15 rolls of paper towels, so by my rough calculations, if you replaced your paper towels with these, you would only go through five cloths a year — at the regular price of $25 spending that much total with five cloths to spare. That's a savings of ... $200! Even if these numbers are a tad off, that's still significant. (Note: Depending on the color you choose, the price could vary by a few dollars, but you'll still be getting a great deal no matter what.)
Why do I need this?
These washable cloths make a great replacement for paper towels — and icky sponges. They're fast-drying, odor-resistant and long-lasting. Apparently, the Amazon universe is all abuzz about these things. Swedish Dishcloths are No. 1 bestsellers in two categories, with more than 42,000 five-star ratings! That's a lot of love for a dishcloth. And they're available in nine colors.
Made of cotton and cellulose, these cloths can be cleaned again and again in the dishwasher or laundry. When they finally wear out, you can rest easy knowing they'll biodegrade. Impressive for just $4 a cloth.
What reviewers say
Many shoppers, like this five-star reviewer, say they're "great for all kinds of cleaning." They continued: "They are even more versatile than I expected. When damp, they're perfect for wiping up all kinds of spills, and leave surfaces almost completely dry."
"Works great," said a believer. "I like these a lot. I use them mostly for wiping countertops in the kitchen and for the occasional dishes. They are super absorbent..."
"You need these," promised an emphatic fan. "AMAZING ...They are a workhorse for what they do. Into chemical-free/product-free cleaning? I’m telling you, cleaning is what I do. Wet one of these and hit a mirror with just water. ...Throw them in the dishwasher or washer (I don’t put them in the dryer). And they last. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve bought these as gifts. I have them stashed everywhere. Bathrooms, laundry room, kitchen, car!"
And throngs of reviewers confirm they are incredibly effective on dishes. They are called Swedish Dishcloths after all.
One happy shopper reports: "You can really scrub with them, but they never feel yucky like a sponge does. ... I've used the same two for a month now, and they still look great; when they go downhill, I can compost them."
Another added: "They are VERY absorbent, yet easy to wring out completely (and I mean completely!) after use. ... And as advertised, they don't stink!"
One thing to keep in mind: "The only complaint is the smell when you first pull one out of the bag," shared a final fan. "But once I got it wet and [I] used my cleaner, the smell went away and I haven't smelled it since."
With the holidays coming up fast, there's a lot of cleanup in your future. Stock up on these dishcloths now to save money this year.
We recommend choosing different colors for different uses: one for dishes, one for your car's interior, one for cleaning the bathroom.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
