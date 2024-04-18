420 blazing: 6 events celebrating cannabis in Albuquerque

Apr. 18—You can celebrate cannabis at any of these six events taking place on April 20 in Albuquerque.

This lineup of six diverse events catering to cannabis enthusiasts features live music, food trucks, beer and even a tour of cannabis shops around the city.

New Mexico legalized cannabis for recreational use in 2022.

To compile this list, I sorted through pages of events on Google and social media in search of blazing events around Albuquerque.

420 Luvbud Tours Dispensary Crawl

Join Luvbud Tours for a dispensary crawl in celebration of 420. There will be two tours visiting various dispensaries around the city. Swag bags from participating dispensary partners will be included with the ticket. Ages 21 and up only.

LOCATION: Pick up and drop off is at the Albuquerque Hotel, 800 Rio Grande NW

COST: $25 per person, $40 per couple, tickets can be purchased online, larger groups call 505-359-1046 for reservations

TIME: 11:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. First tour; 4-8 p.m. Second tour, April 20

4.20 Music Fest

Enjoy music, food trucks and beer at Marble Brewery. Bands include DaJerney, The Irie, Trinity Soul and Vibestrong.

LOCATION: 111 Marble NW, 505-243-2739

TIME: 4-10 p.m. April 20

Cheba Hut Harvard 420 Block Party

Celebrate the occasion with games, a raffle, vendors, a live DJ and sandwiches for $4.20.

LOCATION: 115 Harvard SE, 505-232-2432

TIME 11 a.m.-11 p.m. April 20

Dreamz Dispensary 4/20 Party

The shop will host local artists, baked goods, merchandise from Ghost & Wana, special deals, tattoos and a raffle.

LOCATION: 1520 Lomas NW, 505-508-2623

TIME: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 20

420 at The Hall — featuring The Deal and GullFire Waiting

Enjoy live music from GullFire Waiting and The Deal, a Grateful Dead tribute band.

LOCATION: 107 Jefferson NE

TIME: 6-11 p.m. April 20

420 Jam

Explore arts and crafts vendors, food and music such as Five O'clock Revolucion, DJ MorningStar, Roadside Memorial and 3 Pill Ritchie.

LOCATION: Garcia Family Christmas Tree Lot, 8826 Fourth NW

TIME: 3-8 p.m. April 20