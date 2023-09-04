42 Amazon Labor Day Deals Actually Worth Your Attention



Before you heat up the grill and put your OOO message on for the final three day weekend of the summer, let us remind you that Labor Day is one of the best weekends of the year to shop. Sure, the end-of-season sale might be a ploy from retailers to clear out stock, but we have to admit, it softens the blow of the changing season. If you're looking to kick your feet up and bang out your shopping list in one fell swoop, Amazon has dropped prices on pretty much everything, from home decor to Apple tech to wardrobe staples.

It's not too difficult to find sales on Amazon whether it's a holiday weekend or not. That said, these Amazon Labor Day deals are ones we wouldn't want to miss. Whether you're looking to snag a new coffee machine to cope with the fact that you're up before the sun is, a new pair of jeans for the fall, or you're ready to upgrade to a Dyson vacuum since you'll be spending more time indoors, there's plenty worth adding to your cart.

To cut down your time spent doom scrolling on Amazon, we've rounded up our top picks here. Now all that's left to do is shop.

Best Labor Day Tech Deals on Amazon

The MacBook Air is at its lowest price ever (the Apple deals are pretty wild right now, overall), while other gadgets like the Theragun Prime or Echo Dot (that you can get for yourself or grab as a gift) are seeing pretty rare discounts.

2020 13-inch MacBook Air

Shop Now 2020 13-inch MacBook Air amazon.com $749.99 Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Generation)

Shop Now Echo Dot (5th Generation) amazon.com $39.99 Amazon

Theragun Prime

Shop Now Theragun Prime amazon.com $215.00 Amazon

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Shop Now AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) amazon.com $199.00 Amazon

75-In. Class The Frame Smart TV

Shop Now 75-In. Class The Frame Smart TV amazon.com $2197.99 Amazon

Charge 5

Shop Now Charge 5 amazon.com $139.95 Amazon

Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Shop Now Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker amazon.com $283.89 Amazon

Video Doorbell

Shop Now Video Doorbell amazon.com $38.99 Amazon

Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Shop Now Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones amazon.com $134.86 Amazon

Horizon Pro 4K Projector

Shop Now Horizon Pro 4K Projector amazon.com $1199.99 Amazon

AirTag (4 Pack)

Shop Now AirTag (4 Pack) amazon.com $88.99 Amazon

511 Nano Charger

Shop Now 511 Nano Charger amazon.com $19.99 Amazon

Best Labor Day Home Deals on Amazon

Upgrades around the house can add up, so it's smart to take advantage of Labor Day home deals. One of our tested-and-approved Dyson vacuums is on sale, and considering our only con was the price, the sale moment is noteworthy (there's a cheaper Dyson on sale, too). Believe it or not, you can even snag a name-brand mattress like Casper on Amazon. And there's plenty of savings on smaller upgrades, like a fresh set of sheets for the new season.

V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Shop Now V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner amazon.com $615.50 Amazon

Original Foam Mattress

Shop Now Original Foam Mattress amazon.com $1036.00 Amazon

Complete Comfort Sheets

Shop Now Complete Comfort Sheets amazon.com $103.20 Amazon

Air Purifier

Shop Now Air Purifier amazon.com $126.64 Amazon

6 Piece Towel Set

Shop Now 6 Piece Towel Set amazon.com $39.99 Amazon

Tall Drafting Office Chair

Shop Now Tall Drafting Office Chair amazon.com $119.99 Amazon

Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

Shop Now Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine amazon.com $129.95 Amazon

Premium Pillow

Shop Now Premium Pillow amazon.com $85.00 Amazon

6-Quart 5-in-1 Air Fryer

Shop Now 6-Quart 5-in-1 Air Fryer amazon.com $129.99 Amazon

SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light

Shop Now SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light amazon.com $129.90 Amazon

D3 3-Ply 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Shop Now D3 3-Ply 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set amazon.com $699.95 Amazon

30 oz. Rambler

Shop Now 30 oz. Rambler amazon.com $38.00 Amazon

Best Labor Day Fashion Deals on Amazon

Clothes shopping on Amazon is convenient when you're in a pinch. Amazon carries a bunch of brands so you can shop your favorites in one place, while taking advantage of Prime shipping. From sneakers like New Balance 574s to weekend styles like a striped t-shirt and Levi's 501s, wardrobe staples await.

Men's Utility Shirt Jacket

Shop Now Men's Utility Shirt Jacket amazon.com $22.49 Amazon

501 Original Fit Jeans

Shop Now 501 Original Fit Jeans amazon.com $55.65 Amazon

Men's Striped T-Shirt

Shop Now Men's Striped T-Shirt amazon.com $38.96 Amazon

Original 874 Work Pant

Shop Now Original 874 Work Pant amazon.com $23.99 Amazon

574 V2 Lace-up Sneaker

Shop Now 574 V2 Lace-up Sneaker amazon.com $68.43 Amazon

Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Shop Now Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe amazon.com $108.13 Amazon

Pinch Penny Loafer

Shop Now Pinch Penny Loafer amazon.com $135.00 Amazon

Classic Aviator Sunglasses

Shop Now Classic Aviator Sunglasses amazon.com $176.80 Amazon

Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pack)

Shop Now Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pack) amazon.com $12.00 Amazon

Best Labor Day Travel Deals on Amazon

Summer might be ending, but you likely have fall and holiday travel plans on the calendar. It's always better to pack smarter, which is where travel gadgets and well-designed luggage come into play. Snag a new hardshell roller from Samsonite, a universal plug adapter and packing cubes before your next trip.

Freeform Hardside Carry-On

Shop Now Freeform Hardside Carry-On amazon.com $139.99 Amazon

Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage

Shop Now Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage amazon.com $163.99 Amazon

Packing Cubes

Shop Now Packing Cubes amazon.com $17.99 Amazon

Universal Travel Adapter

Shop Now Universal Travel Adapter amazon.com $15.96 Amazon

Garment Bag for Travel

Shop Now Garment Bag for Travel amazon.com $45.99 Amazon

Travel Cable Organizer

Shop Now Travel Cable Organizer amazon.com $9.85 Amazon

Silk Sleep Masks (2 Pack)

Shop Now Silk Sleep Masks (2 Pack) amazon.com $11.99 Amazon

Portable Handheld Steamer

Shop Now Portable Handheld Steamer amazon.com $23.99 Amazon

Digital Luggage Scale

Shop Now Digital Luggage Scale amazon.com $9.99 Amazon

