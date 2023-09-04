42 Amazon Labor Day Deals Actually Worth Your Attention
Before you heat up the grill and put your OOO message on for the final three day weekend of the summer, let us remind you that Labor Day is one of the best weekends of the year to shop. Sure, the end-of-season sale might be a ploy from retailers to clear out stock, but we have to admit, it softens the blow of the changing season. If you're looking to kick your feet up and bang out your shopping list in one fell swoop, Amazon has dropped prices on pretty much everything, from home decor to Apple tech to wardrobe staples.
It's not too difficult to find sales on Amazon whether it's a holiday weekend or not. That said, these Amazon Labor Day deals are ones we wouldn't want to miss. Whether you're looking to snag a new coffee machine to cope with the fact that you're up before the sun is, a new pair of jeans for the fall, or you're ready to upgrade to a Dyson vacuum since you'll be spending more time indoors, there's plenty worth adding to your cart.
To cut down your time spent doom scrolling on Amazon, we've rounded up our top picks here. Now all that's left to do is shop.
Best Labor Day Tech Deals on Amazon
The MacBook Air is at its lowest price ever (the Apple deals are pretty wild right now, overall), while other gadgets like the Theragun Prime or Echo Dot (that you can get for yourself or grab as a gift) are seeing pretty rare discounts.
2020 13-inch MacBook Air
Echo Dot (5th Generation)
Theragun Prime
AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
75-In. Class The Frame Smart TV
Charge 5
Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Video Doorbell
Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Horizon Pro 4K Projector
AirTag (4 Pack)
511 Nano Charger
Best Labor Day Home Deals on Amazon
Upgrades around the house can add up, so it's smart to take advantage of Labor Day home deals. One of our tested-and-approved Dyson vacuums is on sale, and considering our only con was the price, the sale moment is noteworthy (there's a cheaper Dyson on sale, too). Believe it or not, you can even snag a name-brand mattress like Casper on Amazon. And there's plenty of savings on smaller upgrades, like a fresh set of sheets for the new season.
V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Original Foam Mattress
Complete Comfort Sheets
Air Purifier
6 Piece Towel Set
Tall Drafting Office Chair
Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
Premium Pillow
6-Quart 5-in-1 Air Fryer
SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light
D3 3-Ply 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
30 oz. Rambler
Best Labor Day Fashion Deals on Amazon
Clothes shopping on Amazon is convenient when you're in a pinch. Amazon carries a bunch of brands so you can shop your favorites in one place, while taking advantage of Prime shipping. From sneakers like New Balance 574s to weekend styles like a striped t-shirt and Levi's 501s, wardrobe staples await.
Men's Utility Shirt Jacket
501 Original Fit Jeans
Men's Striped T-Shirt
Original 874 Work Pant
574 V2 Lace-up Sneaker
Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Pinch Penny Loafer
Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pack)
Best Labor Day Travel Deals on Amazon
Summer might be ending, but you likely have fall and holiday travel plans on the calendar. It's always better to pack smarter, which is where travel gadgets and well-designed luggage come into play. Snag a new hardshell roller from Samsonite, a universal plug adapter and packing cubes before your next trip.
Freeform Hardside Carry-On
Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage
Packing Cubes
Universal Travel Adapter
Garment Bag for Travel
Travel Cable Organizer
Silk Sleep Masks (2 Pack)
Portable Handheld Steamer
Digital Luggage Scale
