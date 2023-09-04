42 Amazon Labor Day Deals Actually Worth Your Attention

The 40+ Best Labor Day Deals on Amazon


Before you heat up the grill and put your OOO message on for the final three day weekend of the summer, let us remind you that Labor Day is one of the best weekends of the year to shop. Sure, the end-of-season sale might be a ploy from retailers to clear out stock, but we have to admit, it softens the blow of the changing season. If you're looking to kick your feet up and bang out your shopping list in one fell swoop, Amazon has dropped prices on pretty much everything, from home decor to Apple tech to wardrobe staples.

It's not too difficult to find sales on Amazon whether it's a holiday weekend or not. That said, these Amazon Labor Day deals are ones we wouldn't want to miss. Whether you're looking to snag a new coffee machine to cope with the fact that you're up before the sun is, a new pair of jeans for the fall, or you're ready to upgrade to a Dyson vacuum since you'll be spending more time indoors, there's plenty worth adding to your cart.

To cut down your time spent doom scrolling on Amazon, we've rounded up our top picks here. Now all that's left to do is shop.

Best Labor Day Tech Deals on Amazon

The MacBook Air is at its lowest price ever (the Apple deals are pretty wild right now, overall), while other gadgets like the Theragun Prime or Echo Dot (that you can get for yourself or grab as a gift) are seeing pretty rare discounts.

2020 13-inch MacBook Air

2020 13-inch MacBook Air
$749.99

Shop Now

2020 13-inch MacBook Air

amazon.com

$749.99

Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Generation)

Echo Dot (5th Generation)
$39.99

Shop Now

Echo Dot (5th Generation)

amazon.com

$39.99

Amazon

Theragun Prime

Theragun Prime
$215.00

Shop Now

Theragun Prime

amazon.com

$215.00

Amazon

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
$199.00

Shop Now

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

amazon.com

$199.00

Amazon

75-In. Class The Frame Smart TV

75-In. Class The Frame Smart TV
$2197.99

Shop Now

75-In. Class The Frame Smart TV

amazon.com

$2197.99

Amazon

Charge 5

Charge 5
$139.95

Shop Now

Charge 5

amazon.com

$139.95

Amazon

Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$283.89

Shop Now

Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

amazon.com

$283.89

Amazon

Video Doorbell

Video Doorbell
$38.99

Shop Now

Video Doorbell

amazon.com

$38.99

Amazon

Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$134.86

Shop Now

Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

amazon.com

$134.86

Amazon

Horizon Pro 4K Projector

Horizon Pro 4K Projector
$1199.99

Shop Now

Horizon Pro 4K Projector

amazon.com

$1199.99

Amazon

AirTag (4 Pack)

AirTag (4 Pack)
$88.99

Shop Now

AirTag (4 Pack)

amazon.com

$88.99

Amazon

511 Nano Charger

511 Nano Charger
$19.99

Shop Now

511 Nano Charger

amazon.com

$19.99

Amazon

Best Labor Day Home Deals on Amazon

Upgrades around the house can add up, so it's smart to take advantage of Labor Day home deals. One of our tested-and-approved Dyson vacuums is on sale, and considering our only con was the price, the sale moment is noteworthy (there's a cheaper Dyson on sale, too). Believe it or not, you can even snag a name-brand mattress like Casper on Amazon. And there's plenty of savings on smaller upgrades, like a fresh set of sheets for the new season.

V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$615.50

Shop Now

V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

amazon.com

$615.50

Amazon

Original Foam Mattress

Original Foam Mattress
$1036.00

Shop Now

Original Foam Mattress

amazon.com

$1036.00

Amazon

Complete Comfort Sheets

Complete Comfort Sheets
$103.20

Shop Now

Complete Comfort Sheets

amazon.com

$103.20

Amazon

Air Purifier

Air Purifier
$126.64

Shop Now

Air Purifier

amazon.com

$126.64

Amazon

6 Piece Towel Set

6 Piece Towel Set
$39.99

Shop Now

6 Piece Towel Set

amazon.com

$39.99

Amazon

Tall Drafting Office Chair

Tall Drafting Office Chair
$119.99

Shop Now

Tall Drafting Office Chair

amazon.com

$119.99

Amazon

Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
$129.95

Shop Now

Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

amazon.com

$129.95

Amazon

Premium Pillow

Premium Pillow
$85.00

Shop Now

Premium Pillow

amazon.com

$85.00

Amazon

6-Quart 5-in-1 Air Fryer

6-Quart 5-in-1 Air Fryer
$129.99

Shop Now

6-Quart 5-in-1 Air Fryer

amazon.com

$129.99

Amazon

SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light

SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light
$129.90

Shop Now

SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light

amazon.com

$129.90

Amazon

D3 3-Ply 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

D3 3-Ply 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
$699.95

Shop Now

D3 3-Ply 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

amazon.com

$699.95

Amazon

30 oz. Rambler

30 oz. Rambler
$38.00

Shop Now

30 oz. Rambler

amazon.com

$38.00

Amazon

Best Labor Day Fashion Deals on Amazon

Clothes shopping on Amazon is convenient when you're in a pinch. Amazon carries a bunch of brands so you can shop your favorites in one place, while taking advantage of Prime shipping. From sneakers like New Balance 574s to weekend styles like a striped t-shirt and Levi's 501s, wardrobe staples await.

Men's Utility Shirt Jacket

Men's Utility Shirt Jacket
$22.49

Shop Now

Men's Utility Shirt Jacket

amazon.com

$22.49

Amazon

501 Original Fit Jeans

501 Original Fit Jeans
$55.65

Shop Now

501 Original Fit Jeans

amazon.com

$55.65

Amazon

Men's Striped T-Shirt

Men's Striped T-Shirt
$38.96

Shop Now

Men's Striped T-Shirt

amazon.com

$38.96

Amazon

Original 874 Work Pant

Original 874 Work Pant
$23.99

Shop Now

Original 874 Work Pant

amazon.com

$23.99

Amazon

574 V2 Lace-up Sneaker

574 V2 Lace-up Sneaker
$68.43

Shop Now

574 V2 Lace-up Sneaker

amazon.com

$68.43

Amazon

Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
$108.13

Shop Now

Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

amazon.com

$108.13

Amazon

Pinch Penny Loafer

Pinch Penny Loafer
$135.00

Shop Now

Pinch Penny Loafer

amazon.com

$135.00

Amazon

Classic Aviator Sunglasses

Classic Aviator Sunglasses
$176.80

Shop Now

Classic Aviator Sunglasses

amazon.com

$176.80

Amazon

Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pack)

Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pack)
$12.00

Shop Now

Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pack)

amazon.com

$12.00

Amazon

Best Labor Day Travel Deals on Amazon

Summer might be ending, but you likely have fall and holiday travel plans on the calendar. It's always better to pack smarter, which is where travel gadgets and well-designed luggage come into play. Snag a new hardshell roller from Samsonite, a universal plug adapter and packing cubes before your next trip.

Freeform Hardside Carry-On

Freeform Hardside Carry-On
$139.99

Shop Now

Freeform Hardside Carry-On

amazon.com

$139.99

Amazon

Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage

Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage
$163.99

Shop Now

Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage

amazon.com

$163.99

Amazon

Packing Cubes

Packing Cubes
$17.99

Shop Now

Packing Cubes

amazon.com

$17.99

Amazon

Universal Travel Adapter

Universal Travel Adapter
$15.96

Shop Now

Universal Travel Adapter

amazon.com

$15.96

Amazon

Garment Bag for Travel

Garment Bag for Travel
$45.99

Shop Now

Garment Bag for Travel

amazon.com

$45.99

Amazon

Travel Cable Organizer

Travel Cable Organizer
$9.85

Shop Now

Travel Cable Organizer

amazon.com

$9.85

Amazon

Silk Sleep Masks (2 Pack)

Silk Sleep Masks (2 Pack)
$11.99

Shop Now

Silk Sleep Masks (2 Pack)

amazon.com

$11.99

Amazon

Portable Handheld Steamer

Portable Handheld Steamer
$23.99

Shop Now

Portable Handheld Steamer

amazon.com

$23.99

Amazon

Digital Luggage Scale

Digital Luggage Scale
$9.99

Shop Now

Digital Luggage Scale

amazon.com

$9.99

Amazon

