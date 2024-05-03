A 417-Acre Private Island Off the Coast of Scotland Can Be Yours for $3.1 Million

For all the people who didn’t get enough alone time during the pandemic (and don’t mind a few animal friends!), a remote island off the coast of Scotland just popped onto the market.

Sanda Island, positioned near the Mull of Kintyre peninsula (shout out Paul McCartney), was just listed with Knight Frank for a cool £2.5 million (or about $3.1 million). Spanning over 417 acres, the secluded outpost has numerous residences amid craggy, waterside cliffs and rolling green pastures that used to be home to a small farm with 55 Scottish Blackface sheep.

Sanda Island in Scotland is perfect for lovers of solitude.

Situated about 20 miles east of the coast of Northern Ireland, rugged Sanda Island is more conveniently 13 miles south of Campbeltown, a bustling fishing port and a center for Scotch whiskey production and tourism.

There are a total of seven residential properties on Sanda Island. Together, the four located at the northern end can accommodate up to 14 guests, while the three others, near a lighthouse at the south end, can sleep another 12 people. Per the listing, most of the dwellings have been remodeled by the current owners and feature new double glazing and new shower rooms with electric underfloor heating.

And, if Sanda’s 417 acres aren’t enough room to roam, the listing is packaged with the nearby Sheep and Glunimore islands, so you’re essentially getting three islands for the price of one.

The 417-acre outpost has seven residences, a lighthouse, a pub, and a helipad.

“From the main slipway in the northern bay, there are wonderful views towards the smaller islands of Sheep and Glunimore, both of which are included in the sale,” notes the listing. “The island also has a helipad close to the road that connects the farmhouse and lighthouse cottages.” The stately spread has a few other perks up its sleeve, including a working pub and a sandy beach.

As the listing points out, Sanda Island is located on a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), meaning that it encompasses protected habitats, so further development could be difficult.

However, along with the two-dozen family and friends that can comfortably stay, the new owner of Sanda Island will be in good animal company; the island is a safe haven for a nationally important breeding bird colony, the largest in Kintyre, including puffins, storm petrels, razorbills, and gulliemots, to name a few. The varied terrain and topography also make the island a haven for herds of deer, plus you can often find a large colony of grey seals bathing on the rocky shoreline.

