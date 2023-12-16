40 Photos Of Super Nostalgic Things That'll Bring Back Lots Of Deep-Core Memories To Any Boomer

1.Mechanical wrist watches that you had to remember to wind every day:

2.Mother Nature in the Chiffon "It's not nice to fool Mother Nature!" margarine commercials:

Bionic Disco/Kraft Foods / Via youtube.com

3.The Ty-D-Bol Man, who wore a captain's hat and would drive around in a boat in the toilet tank in the Ty-D-Bol commercials:

4.Choc-Ola soda that tasted like a more chocolatey Yoo-hoo:

5.Delicious and sugary Hawaiian Punch that came in cans that you had to pry open:

6.Metal roller skates that you would literally just strap to your shoes:

7.Playgrounds that were constructed of metal and wood, and that you had a very good chance of getting hurt at whenever you played in one:

Harold M. Lambert / Getty Images

8.Transistor radios that allowed you to listen to music anywhere:

H. Armstrong Roberts / Getty Images

9.Mechanical typewriters, which had that distinct clacking sound:

Classicstock / ClassicStock / Getty Images

10.The Dick Cavett Show, which ran late at night on ABC:

Ann Limongello / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

11.The Hollywood Palace variety show that aired on Saturday nights:

Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

12.And The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, which aired on Sunday nights and gleefully pushed the envelope:

Courtesy Everett Collection

13.Stuffed celery (which was usually just cream cheese mixed with olives spread on celery sticks)...

Nanjan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14....and fondue as appetizers at every party:

H. Armstrong Roberts / Getty Imges

15.Kinney Shoes as the go-to to get shoes for the entire family:

Bionic Disco / Via youtube.com

16.Nightstand books that featured racy covers that made no secret about what they were about:

Buyenlarge / Buyenlarge via Getty Images

17.Metal garbage cans that had to be carried out to the curb (no wheels on those things) and that would eventually rust and get holes in them:

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

18.Doilies under things like phones as not only a decoration but to protect tables from being scratched:

Cyano66 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19.Kitchen appliances and countertop accessories that were all the same color and matched the color of the kitchen:

20.And kitchen wall phones that were also the same color as the kitchen:

21.Toilets that came in avocado green, blue, harvest gold, or brown and matched the exact color of everything in the bathroom:

Recycled Relics / Via etsy.com

22.Rabbit ear antennas, which you had to connect to the back of your TV's VHF and UHF input:

23.Necco Wafers, which were chalky and only old people liked:

24.Jiffy Pop, which was the easiest and most convenient way to make popcorn:

25.Double-features at the movies. Though most of the time, one of the films was not so great:

Courtesy Everett Collection / Courtesy

26.Ashtrays in the armrests on the chairs inside of movie theaters:

27.And ashtrays at McDonald's — because basically everyone smoked everywhere:

28.Marlboro Man and cigarette ads in general featured in every magazine:

Blank Archives / Getty Images

29.Telephone switchboard operators that answered the phone to basically any large building or business you called:

Sydney O'meara / Getty Images

30.L'eggs pantyhose that came packaged in egg-shaped containers:

31.Cushioned bathroom scales that I guess were supposed to make your feet feel good for the five seconds you stood on it:

Found Image Holdings Inc / Found Image Holdings

32.Wall-to-wall carpet (put over wood floors 😩) in either brown, avocado green, orange, or some shade of yellow:

H. Armstrong Roberts

33.Chenille bedspreads that made the bedroom look "fancy":

34.This blue fan that everyone seemed to own in the 1970s:

35.And the high back wicker rattan chairs that everyone seemed to own in the 1970s:

Classicstock

36.Baby/child car seats placed in the front passenger seat:

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

37.Kodak slides — which was an event whenever anyone pulled out the Carousel to share their slides:

Smith Collection / Getty Images

38.Drive-through photo development kiosks, where not only could you develop your photos, but also get film and other camera accessories:

Thomas Mcgovern / Getty Images

39.Postcards that you would buy while on vacation to mail out to your friends and family to tell them how your trip was going — or buy them to keep as souvenirs:

Nextrecord Archives / Image by Nextrecord Archives / Getty Images

40.And lastly, The Joy of Sex and its very graphic illustrations!!!

