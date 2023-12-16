40 Photos Of Super Nostalgic Things That'll Bring Back Lots Of Deep-Core Memories To Any Boomer
1.Mechanical wrist watches that you had to remember to wind every day:
2.Mother Nature in the Chiffon "It's not nice to fool Mother Nature!" margarine commercials:
3.The Ty-D-Bol Man, who wore a captain's hat and would drive around in a boat in the toilet tank in the Ty-D-Bol commercials:
4.Choc-Ola soda that tasted like a more chocolatey Yoo-hoo:
5.Delicious and sugary Hawaiian Punch that came in cans that you had to pry open:
6.Metal roller skates that you would literally just strap to your shoes:
7.Playgrounds that were constructed of metal and wood, and that you had a very good chance of getting hurt at whenever you played in one:
8.Transistor radios that allowed you to listen to music anywhere:
9.Mechanical typewriters, which had that distinct clacking sound:
10.The Dick Cavett Show, which ran late at night on ABC:
11.The Hollywood Palace variety show that aired on Saturday nights:
12.And The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, which aired on Sunday nights and gleefully pushed the envelope:
13.Stuffed celery (which was usually just cream cheese mixed with olives spread on celery sticks)...
14....and fondue as appetizers at every party:
15.Kinney Shoes as the go-to to get shoes for the entire family:
16.Nightstand books that featured racy covers that made no secret about what they were about:
17.Metal garbage cans that had to be carried out to the curb (no wheels on those things) and that would eventually rust and get holes in them:
18.Doilies under things like phones as not only a decoration but to protect tables from being scratched:
19.Kitchen appliances and countertop accessories that were all the same color and matched the color of the kitchen:
20.And kitchen wall phones that were also the same color as the kitchen:
21.Toilets that came in avocado green, blue, harvest gold, or brown and matched the exact color of everything in the bathroom:
22.Rabbit ear antennas, which you had to connect to the back of your TV's VHF and UHF input:
23.Necco Wafers, which were chalky and only old people liked:
24.Jiffy Pop, which was the easiest and most convenient way to make popcorn:
25.Double-features at the movies. Though most of the time, one of the films was not so great:
26.Ashtrays in the armrests on the chairs inside of movie theaters:
27.And ashtrays at McDonald's — because basically everyone smoked everywhere:
28.Marlboro Man and cigarette ads in general featured in every magazine:
29.Telephone switchboard operators that answered the phone to basically any large building or business you called:
30.L'eggs pantyhose that came packaged in egg-shaped containers:
31.Cushioned bathroom scales that I guess were supposed to make your feet feel good for the five seconds you stood on it:
32.Wall-to-wall carpet (put over wood floors 😩) in either brown, avocado green, orange, or some shade of yellow:
33.Chenille bedspreads that made the bedroom look "fancy":
34.This blue fan that everyone seemed to own in the 1970s:
35.And the high back wicker rattan chairs that everyone seemed to own in the 1970s:
36.Baby/child car seats placed in the front passenger seat:
37.Kodak slides — which was an event whenever anyone pulled out the Carousel to share their slides:
38.Drive-through photo development kiosks, where not only could you develop your photos, but also get film and other camera accessories:
39.Postcards that you would buy while on vacation to mail out to your friends and family to tell them how your trip was going — or buy them to keep as souvenirs:
40.And lastly, The Joy of Sex and its very graphic illustrations!!!
